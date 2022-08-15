ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg, SC

Pet of the Week: Roscoe

By Bethany Fowler
 4 days ago

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Roscoe is available for adoption.

Roscoe is about two months old and has been in a foster home and is very socialized.

Roscoe will be neutered Tuesday and will be available for adoption afterward.

It is $195 to adopt Daisy. The price includes Daisy being spayed, microchip, and up to date on all her vaccines. You will receive a voucher to go back to get her rabies shots. You will also get a voucher for a six-night stay at Southport Kennels.

If you are interested in adopting Daisy, go to the Spartanburg Humane Society and ask for him.

To view all the dogs and cats at the humane society, click here .

