A look at Anthony Richardson's 2021 situational stats

A new era begins in the swamp with head coach Billy Napier taking the reigns, it also begins a new era at quarterback with redshirt sophomore Anthony Richardson.

Emory Jones finally opted to move on after his on-again-off-again teasing with the transfer portal during the offseason. Jones will suit up for Arizona State after Jayden Daniels opted to join the LSU Tigers.

Now that we are done with the quarterback, and head coach carousel we focus on the new signal caller for the Florida Gators. Richardson was expected to have a larger role last season but a hamstring injury hampered that plan.

As the season approaches, Gators Wire breaks down the redshirt sophomore quarterback’s situational stats. All statistics courtesy of Stats Perform.

Richardson vs Nonconference opponents (3 games)

13.7 passing yards per attempt

61.1 % completion (18 attempts)

3-0 TD-INT ratio

13.7 rushing yards per attempt

2 rushing TDs

Richardson vs the SEC (4 games)

6.13 passing yards per attempt

58.7 % completion (46 attempts)

3-5 TD-INT ratio

3.4 rushing yards per attempt

1 rushing TDs

Richardson vs AP Top 25 (1 game)

4.1 passing yards per attempt

60.0 % completion (20 attempts)

0-2 TD-INT ratio

2.2 rushing yards per attempt

0 rushing TDs

Richardson on 1st down

10.04 passing yards per attempt

60.7 % completion

2-2 TD-INT ratio

9.1 rushing yards per attempt

2 rushing TDs

Richardson on 2nd down

3.7 passing yards per attempt

55.0 % completion

0-3 TD-INT ratio

9.3 rushing yards per attempt

1 rushing TDs

Richardson on 3rd down

10.3 passing yards per attempt

58.3 % completion

4-0 TD-INT ratio

5.7 rushing yards per attempt

0 rushing TDs

Richardson on 4th down

14.3 passing yards per attempt

66.6 % completion (3 attempts)

0-0 TD-INT ratio

7.5 rushing yards per attempt

0 rushing TDs

Richardson in the red zone

7.0 passing yards per attempt

85.7 % completion

3-0 TD-INT ratio

2.3 rushing yards per attempt

1 rushing TDs

Richardson when Florida led

11.2 passing yards per attempt

60.9 % completion

3-1 TD-INT ratio

12.4 rushing yards per attempt

2 rushing TDs

Richardson when Florida trailed

6.87 passing yards per attempt

54.8 % completion

3-4 TD-INT ratio

3.9 rushing yards per attempt

1 rushing TDs

Richardson when Florida was tied

5.56 passing yards per attempt

66.6 % completion

0-0 TD-INT ratio

2.6 rushing yards per attempt

0 rushing TDs

