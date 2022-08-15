A look at Anthony Richardson's 2021 situational stats
A new era begins in the swamp with head coach Billy Napier taking the reigns, it also begins a new era at quarterback with redshirt sophomore Anthony Richardson.
Emory Jones finally opted to move on after his on-again-off-again teasing with the transfer portal during the offseason. Jones will suit up for Arizona State after Jayden Daniels opted to join the LSU Tigers.
Now that we are done with the quarterback, and head coach carousel we focus on the new signal caller for the Florida Gators. Richardson was expected to have a larger role last season but a hamstring injury hampered that plan.
As the season approaches, Gators Wire breaks down the redshirt sophomore quarterback’s situational stats. All statistics courtesy of Stats Perform.
Richardson vs Nonconference opponents (3 games)
13.7 passing yards per attempt
61.1 % completion (18 attempts)
3-0 TD-INT ratio
13.7 rushing yards per attempt
2 rushing TDs
Richardson vs the SEC (4 games)
6.13 passing yards per attempt
58.7 % completion (46 attempts)
3-5 TD-INT ratio
3.4 rushing yards per attempt
1 rushing TDs
Richardson vs AP Top 25 (1 game)
4.1 passing yards per attempt
60.0 % completion (20 attempts)
0-2 TD-INT ratio
2.2 rushing yards per attempt
0 rushing TDs
Richardson on 1st down
10.04 passing yards per attempt
60.7 % completion
2-2 TD-INT ratio
9.1 rushing yards per attempt
2 rushing TDs
Richardson on 2nd down
3.7 passing yards per attempt
55.0 % completion
0-3 TD-INT ratio
9.3 rushing yards per attempt
1 rushing TDs
Richardson on 3rd down
10.3 passing yards per attempt
58.3 % completion
4-0 TD-INT ratio
5.7 rushing yards per attempt
0 rushing TDs
Richardson on 4th down
14.3 passing yards per attempt
66.6 % completion (3 attempts)
0-0 TD-INT ratio
7.5 rushing yards per attempt
0 rushing TDs
Richardson in the red zone
7.0 passing yards per attempt
85.7 % completion
3-0 TD-INT ratio
2.3 rushing yards per attempt
1 rushing TDs
Richardson when Florida led
11.2 passing yards per attempt
60.9 % completion
3-1 TD-INT ratio
12.4 rushing yards per attempt
2 rushing TDs
Richardson when Florida trailed
6.87 passing yards per attempt
54.8 % completion
3-4 TD-INT ratio
3.9 rushing yards per attempt
1 rushing TDs
Richardson when Florida was tied
5.56 passing yards per attempt
66.6 % completion
0-0 TD-INT ratio
2.6 rushing yards per attempt
0 rushing TDs
