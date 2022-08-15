Read full article on original website
Health informatics chief Dr. Peter Winkelstein says EHR, patient data exchange could work like smartphone apps
The seamless sharing of patient data has long been a goal of many in healthcare. Just ask Peter Winkelstein, MD. He has led the health informatics program at the University of Buffalo for 25 years. He is also chief medical information officer for Kaleida Health and UBMD Physicians' Group, both based in Buffalo, N.Y.
Texas hospital computer systems hacked, patient Social Security numbers exposed
Russian hackers known as the Karakurt gang have allegedly breached computer systems at Texas-based Methodist McKinney Hospital, Methodist Allen Surgical Center and Methodist Craig Ranch Surgical Center, according to an Aug. 16 report from local news source CBS 11. On July 5, the hospital and two ASCs said they noticed...
Facebook, Instagram suspend Robert Kennedy Jr.'s nonprofit over medical misinformation
Instagram and Facebook suspended nonprofit Children's Health Defense for repeated violations of policies on COVID-19 misinformation, The New York Times reported Aug. 18. The anti-vaccine group, led by Robert Kennedy Jr., was suspended from the social media platforms for spreading misleading claims about vaccines and other public health measures designed to control the pandemic.
4 CMOs from top US hospitals on the best advice they've received
Medical chiefs from four of US News & World Report's best hospitals or health systems recently spoke with Becker's Hospital Review about the best advice they've received. Editor's note: Responses have been lightly edited for clarity and length. Amy Williams, MD. Executive Dean of Practice at Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.):...
Novant hospital just missed Medicare contract termination, report says
A Novant hospital in North Carolina narrowly avoided termination of its Medicare contract Aug. 12 by hiring hundreds of nurses to address issues state inspectors identified in June, according to an Aug. 17 report from WECT News 6. Most of the newest hires were travel nurses, the station said. CMS...
What CVS Health has done since the Amazon-One Medical deal
Amazon's planned $3.9 billion acquisition of One Medical has dramatically changed the healthcare market since the deal was announced in July. However, pharmacy retail and healthcare giant CVS Health has also been active since Amazon announced plans to acquire One Medical. CVS pursued a partnership with One Medical before Amazon...
Employees intentionally leaked data in 25% of healthcare breaches: study
A quarter of healthcare data leaks were intentionally caused by employees, according to a recent global survey of 1,300 health IT professionals by software company Soti. Seventy percent of healthcare organizations have experienced a data breach since 2020, the July study found. Cybersecurity has become an increasing concern of healthcare organizations, at a time when each breach costs health systems several million dollars.
Stop 'meeting overload' to save money: Physicians offer 9 solutions
Meeting with clinicians for one hour may cost up to $1,000 of missed clinical revenue, physicians estimate. OB-GYNs Brian Iriye, MD, and Jim Keller, MD, discussed meeting upticks in an Aug. 4 article for the journal Contemporary OB-GYN. According to the physicians, migration to a virtual sphere has made it easier to create a meeting and invite participants. However, holding a meeting is not always essential, they said, adding that it detracts from valuable time with patients, leading to lost income.
Healthcare price transparency: 7 recent headlines
Here are seven hospital and health insurance price transparency headlines Becker's has reported since Aug. 2:. U.S. employers are carefully analyzing price data to ensure they get the best health insurance prices for their employees; this is causing tension with some hospitals. 2. CMS' price transparency enforcement 'lukewarm,' Johns Hopkins...
MUSC launches ICU-telehealth program
MUSC Health Columbia (S.C) Medical Center Downtown partnered with telemedicine company Hicuity Health to launch tele-ICU services. Hicuity Health will provide tele-ICU support for patients and bedside teams at MUSC Health Columbia Medical Center, according to a Aug. 17 company news release. With the addition of Hicuity's tele-ICU care, the...
Dartmouth Health requiring COVID-19 booster for employees
Lebanon, N.H.-based Dartmouth Health is requiring COVID-19 booster shots for employees. Michael Calderwood, MD, chief quality officer at the health system's flagship hospital, Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, announced the new requirement in a video posted Aug. 16. As a condition of employment, workers must get their booster shot by Nov....
Telehealth baby feeding company expands to Colorado
Infant feeding telehealth company SimpliFed is expanding services to Health First Colorado beneficiaries. SimpliFed connects parents of newborns to breastfeeding and baby feeding support and information through a telehealth platform. SimpliFed works with families from pregnancy to weaning, according to the Aug. 17 SimpliFed news release. "We are deeply honored...
Nearly half of healthcare workers 'at their breaking point,' survey finds
Forty-nine percent of U.S. healthcare workers in a recent survey said they are either at their breaking point or looking for new work due to the stress and trauma they endure on the job, a Colorado addiction treatment center reported Aug. 18. All Points North's "State of Mental Health: American...
Home health startup AlayaCare cuts workforce by 14%
AlayaCare, a tech startup that focuses on home healthcare, has let go of 60 employees, or 14% of its workforce, BetaKit reported Aug. 16. The company provides artificial intelligence-enabled software to home and community-based health care providers that allows them to schedule, document and bill for care. The firm also offers patient portals.
'This is doable': A roadmap to monkeypox response from Providence, 2 more systems
With a low hospitalization and death rate for monkeypox, health systems don't expect the outbreak to pose a large burden on inpatient care. Still, ramping up communication and infection control policies are key to alleviating employee concerns and providing effective care to infected patients who may show up in ambulatory settings, healthcare leaders say.
19 recent hospital, health system executive resignations
Dozens of hospital and health system executives have stepped down from their positions in 2022. Here are 19 hospital and health system executive resignations that occurred or were announced since July:. 1. Ed Jimenez resigned as CEO of Gainesville-based University of Florida Health Shands in July. He was appointed CEO...
6 recent healthcare job openings at Amazon
Amazon has been advertising job openings for its various healthcare teams. Here are six health-related jobs the tech giant recently posted. 1. Medical director, Amazon Pharmacy: Will develop the clinical product vision and strategy for integrated care delivery, identify and manage partner relationships, and manage and oversee clinical research and analytics.
NIH awards $23M to 4 institutions to study telehealth for cancer centers
The National Cancer Institute, part of the National Institutes of Health, awarded $23 million to four academic institutions to study the role of telehealth in cancer healthcare. The awards establish the NCI’s Telehealth Research Centers of Excellence initiative as part of a White House effort to fight cancer, according to...
31% of NPs may leave healthcare: 5 survey findings
A survey of more than 2,000 U.S. nurse practitioners found nearly a third are considering leaving healthcare, according to Medscape's first report on nurse practitioner burnout and depression published Aug. 18. The report is based on online survey responses from 2,084 practicing nurse practitioners polled from April 5 to May...
Epic's director of health policy departs
Alya Sulaiman, corporate counsel and director of health policy and regulatory affairs for Epic Systems, left the company to join healthcare law firm McDermott Will & Emery. In her new role, Ms. Sulaiman will help the firm's clients navigate healthcare regulatory, privacy and transactional policies, and focus on digital health, interoperability and data use strategy, according to an Aug. 17 press release from McDermott Will & Emery.
