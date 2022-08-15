ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, WV

Comments / 0

Related
connect-bridgeport.com

Bridgeport Woman, Owner of Multiple City Businesses, Joyce Arlene Spatafore, Passes Away at Age of 72

Joyce Arlene Spatafore, age 72, of Bridgeport, WV passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on August 18, 2022. She was born December 7, 1949 in Grafton, WV to the late William Howard Lynch and Mary “Louise” Ellison Harris. She is survived by her husband, Joe Spatafore, whom she married on January 24, 1970 and her 5 children: daughter Jennifer.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bridgeport, WV
Bridgeport, WV
Sports
connect-bridgeport.com

Multiple Business Owner, Education Advocate, Public Servant, Elected Official, Henry David Cutlip, Passes

On August 14, 2022, Henry David Cutlip passed away unexpectedly. David is survived by his wife of 53 years, Lynn L. Cutlip; daughter, Rena E. Cutlip-Mason; son, James George Cutlyp; stepbrother, Pete Schnably; grandsons, Max Henry Cutlyp, Xavier Cutlip-Mason, and Sebastian Cutlip-Mason; and countless in-laws, nieces and nephews. He was...
SALEM, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

One Dead in Harrison County Interstate 79 Accident

WDTV is reporting that officials have confirmed one person killed in the accident near mile marker 117 in Harrison County on Interstate 79. There were no other injuries in the crash, officials said. Multiple emergency crews responded to an accident southbound on I-79 Thursday afternoon. The crash was called in...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stacy Martin
connect-bridgeport.com

Return of Former City Family's Cat 40 Miles Away is Topic of Story Featured on Animal Site "The Dodo"

Editor's Note: Earlier this month The Dodo, an American media brand and digital publisher the features mostly heartwarming stories on animals, featured a story on a Bridgeport family's cat that was lost. The cat ended up traveling more than 40 miles to get home and was featured on The Dodo, which has millions viewers. A portion of the story is below and a link to the rest of the story on The Dodo. The photos are the family's photos.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Accident on Interstate 79

On August 14, 2022 at approximately 1:30 pm, Monongalia County Sheriff's Deputies were dispatched to a single vehicle crash on I-79 southbound near the 143-mile marker. The driver of the vehicle Charles Delaney, 68 years of age from St. Albans, WV appears to have lost control of the vehicle and swerved across both southbound lane’s multiple times, before colliding with the rock face on the westside of the roadway. Mr. Delaney was pronounced deceased at the scene.
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy