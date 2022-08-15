Read full article on original website
Related
connect-bridgeport.com
ToquiNotes: Unofficial King of Dance Entertainment of the Italian Heritage Festival - Bridgeport's Spike Aman
Count yours truly among those who like to see the official entertainment lineup released by the West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival for its annual event. This year, the first festival since 2019 due to COVID-19, was no exception. The Italian Festival, which does great work to provide free entertainment for...
connect-bridgeport.com
Bridgeport Woman, Owner of Multiple City Businesses, Joyce Arlene Spatafore, Passes Away at Age of 72
Joyce Arlene Spatafore, age 72, of Bridgeport, WV passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on August 18, 2022. She was born December 7, 1949 in Grafton, WV to the late William Howard Lynch and Mary “Louise” Ellison Harris. She is survived by her husband, Joe Spatafore, whom she married on January 24, 1970 and her 5 children: daughter Jennifer.
connect-bridgeport.com
Robinson Grand Slated to Host "Chaos Brings Honor," Featuring Flaw, The Fall of Babylon, ScareTape
The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center is preparing to host “Chaos Brings Honor,” a fundraising concert featuring FLAW, The Fall of Babylon, and ScareTape on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at the historic Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center located at 444 W. Pike St. in Clarksburg, WV. “Chaos Brings...
connect-bridgeport.com
Benjamin Portaro One of Four to be Recognized with France's Legion of Honor Medal for WWII Bravery
Harrison County man, Benjamin Portaro of Anmoore, who served his country in World War II and faced the Nazis in the Battle of the Bulge and survived being captured, was recently honored by the government of France with the Legion of Honor Medal. Portaro, who passed 100 years of age...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
connect-bridgeport.com
Multiple Business Owner, Education Advocate, Public Servant, Elected Official, Henry David Cutlip, Passes
On August 14, 2022, Henry David Cutlip passed away unexpectedly. David is survived by his wife of 53 years, Lynn L. Cutlip; daughter, Rena E. Cutlip-Mason; son, James George Cutlyp; stepbrother, Pete Schnably; grandsons, Max Henry Cutlyp, Xavier Cutlip-Mason, and Sebastian Cutlip-Mason; and countless in-laws, nieces and nephews. He was...
connect-bridgeport.com
DHHR Reports 861 New COVID Cases; Harrison County's Active Cases at 123; State Deaths at 7,234
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is reporting as of this morning (Friday, Aug.19) the total number of COVID-19 cases has increased to 572,854 with an increase of 861 new cases since the last update. Friday's report shows the percentage of positive cases vs. tests given is...
connect-bridgeport.com
Deadly I-79 Wreck Requires Hours of Cleanup Work as Result of Fuel Spill; Bridgeport Fire Helps at Scene
The Bridgeport Fire Department was among multiple agencies that responded to a Marion County wreck Tuesday that resulted in a fatality. As a result of the wreck, Valley Volunteer Fire Department was among those charged with cleaning up the diesel fuel and oil left after the incident. The VVFD recently...
connect-bridgeport.com
One Dead in Harrison County Interstate 79 Accident
WDTV is reporting that officials have confirmed one person killed in the accident near mile marker 117 in Harrison County on Interstate 79. There were no other injuries in the crash, officials said. Multiple emergency crews responded to an accident southbound on I-79 Thursday afternoon. The crash was called in...
RELATED PEOPLE
connect-bridgeport.com
Return of Former City Family's Cat 40 Miles Away is Topic of Story Featured on Animal Site "The Dodo"
Editor's Note: Earlier this month The Dodo, an American media brand and digital publisher the features mostly heartwarming stories on animals, featured a story on a Bridgeport family's cat that was lost. The cat ended up traveling more than 40 miles to get home and was featured on The Dodo, which has millions viewers. A portion of the story is below and a link to the rest of the story on The Dodo. The photos are the family's photos.
connect-bridgeport.com
Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Accident on Interstate 79
On August 14, 2022 at approximately 1:30 pm, Monongalia County Sheriff's Deputies were dispatched to a single vehicle crash on I-79 southbound near the 143-mile marker. The driver of the vehicle Charles Delaney, 68 years of age from St. Albans, WV appears to have lost control of the vehicle and swerved across both southbound lane’s multiple times, before colliding with the rock face on the westside of the roadway. Mr. Delaney was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Comments / 0