Read full article on original website
Related
KNOE TV8
St. Francis invests $4 million in cancer care services
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - St. Francis Medical Center is investing four million dollars to turn its cancer center into a one-stop shop. It’ll house all the services that cancer patients need in one building and should be open by early October. The medical center is also adding three local...
KNOE TV8
$3,000 donation in Morehouse Parish being used to fight blight
MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Renewable energy company, Drax, donated $3,000 to Morehouse Parish non-profit organization Keep Morehouse Beautiful (KMB) in an effort to continue supporting surrounding communities. “Fight the Blight” is a KMB campaign that allows demolitions of vacant, unsafe and dilapidated structures in Bastrop’s main corridors to improve...
KNOE TV8
Ouachita Parish Head Start could be in jeopardy
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Parish Head Start program could be in jeopardy. Prime Time Inc. told employees they could be losing their grant to operate the four head start programs in Ouachita Parish. The federal office of Head Start awards grants on a five-year basis to operate Head...
KNOE TV8
GSU 2022 nursing grads make history, all pass licensing exam on first try
GRAMBLING, La. (KNOE) - Grambling State University is celebrating a historic achievement by its 2022 nursing school graduates. Each graduate has passed the National Council State Board of Nursing Exam (NCLEX) on their first try, a feat that has never been done before at the university, according to GSU’s communications department.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KNOE TV8
Monroe City and Ouachita Parish schools begin 2022-2023 school year
ULM delivers University Address ahead of Fall 2022 semester. Feed Your Soul: Restaurant making strangers feel like family. “Angell’s motto is 'No one will leave hungry', whether you come in and eat or we bring it to you and eat,” Walker says. ULM Athletic Director Scott McDonald announces...
KNOE TV8
Free legal help is available at East Carroll Parish Library
Meet Sienna, a 10-week-old puppy at the Ouachita Parish Animal Shelter!. The top five attractions in the Twin Cities were featured in Southern Living magazine and include museums, food, and shopping in the area.
KNOE TV8
GSU confiscates three firearms, police to implement new security measures
GRAMBLING, La. (KNOE) - Grambling State University police confiscated three firearms off campus last week. Three people were arrested for bringing firearms on campus. Two of the firearms were stolen. The chief of police at Grambling State said the people arrested were not students. “One of them was discovered to...
KNOE TV8
Monroe residents near sewer project frustrated by delays
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Community members say they are frustrated in Monroe’s south side, and some residents say it’s due to the lack of progress on an emergency sewer repair. Residents on Mouton Ave. say someone fired shots near a bus stop this morning and they believe it’s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KNOE TV8
Feed Your Soul: Restaurant makes strangers feel like family
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Once a restaurant shuts its doors, it may be difficult to open them back up. Jo-El’s Restaurant, though, was able to beat the odds and successfully reopen. The business moved to Monroe off 4th St. and has been able to facilitate the community it has...
nomadlawyer.org
Monroe: 7 Best Places To Visit In Monroe, Louisiana
Whether you’re a history buff or just looking for a place to play a few rounds of golf, Monroe has a lot to offer visitors. For example, the Biedenharn Museum and Gardens are open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 am to 5 pm. . The University of Louisiana at...
KNOE TV8
Town of Richwood launches electronic speed monitoring
“You see something, say something, and every one of those incidents came from somebody speaking up and we are really appreciating that,” said GSU's Chief of Police. One family says the project is putting more strangers on their street and increasing crime. KNOE Tuesday Afternoon Forecast with Meteorologist Margo...
KNOE TV8
Gas leak in neighborhood next to KNOE leads to evacuations
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - ATMOS Energy is working on repairing a gas leak in an upscale neighborhood near Oliver Road. The gas leak is on Toulouse Drive in the Maison Orleans neighborhood roughly 100 yards from KNOE. Nearby areas have been evacuated. ATMOS is on the scene now doing repairs....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KNOE TV8
Twin Cities featured in Southern Living Magazine
OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Southern Living Magazine gave their top five suggestions for visitors coming to the Twin Cities. Journalist, Nicole Letts was invited by the city to visit the area, arriving in February during the Mardi Gras season, then declaring the area a “must-visit.”. She listed visiting...
lincolnparishjournal.com
RPD warns of phone scam
The Ruston Police Department has issued a warning for local residents about a phone scam with individuals claiming to be the police. RPD released information yesterday stating that one or more individuals are making phone calls to citizens and are identifying themselves as officers from the Ruston Police Department. The caller usually states that the citizen has a warrant and then requests personal information over the phone. This is a scam.
KNOE TV8
ULM quarterback competition heats up
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Second year head coach Terry Bowden finds himself in the mist of a quarterback competition with sophomore Chandler Rogers and junior Jiya Wright. Both bring different skill sets to the table but with their season opener around the corner against Texas, time is ticking for coach Bowden to pick a starter.
Louisiana Couple Arrested Again for Multiple Charges Related to Contractor Fraud
Louisiana Couple Arrested Again for Multiple Charges Related to Contractor Fraud. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on August 17, 2022, that earlier in 2022, between March and May, the Contractor Fraud Response Team received multiple complaints for possible contractor fraud in reference to Shawn E. Ledoux, 43, and Leigh A. Ledoux, 41, both of West Monroe, Louisiana, doing business as (DBA) Ledoux’s Flooring and More.
KNOE TV8
Monroe police fish stolen SUV out of Ouachita River
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department says they’ve recovered a stolen vehicle from the Ouachita River. According to a Facebook post, the vehicle was discovered Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. Details of what happened, along with photos, were in the post, saying, “On August 15, 2022, the Monroe...
KNOE TV8
West Monroe checkpoint date, increased patrols announced
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The West Monroe Police Department says they will be increasing patrols in an effort to curb impaired driving. They will also be looking out for drivers and passengers not wearing their seatbelts, as required by law. According to a news release issued on Monday, the...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Woman arrested in Grambling burglary
A woman was arrested Tuesday after she allegedly broke into a Grambling residence and stole several items. Grambling Police responded to a Bowmans Place residence where the victim said he left home about 9:30 a.m. for a doctor’s appointment. When he returned several hours later, he found his door kicked off the hinges. The victim reported several items missing, including music CDs, a bag of medication, and a coffee can of coins.
Louisiana woman arrested; accused of assaulting deputy for handicap placard
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, August 15, 2022, an Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy noticed a driver was illegally parked in a handicap parking space at the Pecanland Mall. According to the deputy, the driver was allegedly using another person’s handicap placard. Once the driver […]
Comments / 0