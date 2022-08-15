ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

KNOE TV8

St. Francis invests $4 million in cancer care services

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - St. Francis Medical Center is investing four million dollars to turn its cancer center into a one-stop shop. It’ll house all the services that cancer patients need in one building and should be open by early October. The medical center is also adding three local...
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

$3,000 donation in Morehouse Parish being used to fight blight

MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Renewable energy company, Drax, donated $3,000 to Morehouse Parish non-profit organization Keep Morehouse Beautiful (KMB) in an effort to continue supporting surrounding communities. “Fight the Blight” is a KMB campaign that allows demolitions of vacant, unsafe and dilapidated structures in Bastrop’s main corridors to improve...
MOREHOUSE PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

Ouachita Parish Head Start could be in jeopardy

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Parish Head Start program could be in jeopardy. Prime Time Inc. told employees they could be losing their grant to operate the four head start programs in Ouachita Parish. The federal office of Head Start awards grants on a five-year basis to operate Head...
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

GSU 2022 nursing grads make history, all pass licensing exam on first try

GRAMBLING, La. (KNOE) - Grambling State University is celebrating a historic achievement by its 2022 nursing school graduates. Each graduate has passed the National Council State Board of Nursing Exam (NCLEX) on their first try, a feat that has never been done before at the university, according to GSU’s communications department.
GRAMBLING, LA
Monroe, LA
Monroe, LA
Monroe, LA
Education
KNOE TV8

GSU confiscates three firearms, police to implement new security measures

GRAMBLING, La. (KNOE) - Grambling State University police confiscated three firearms off campus last week. Three people were arrested for bringing firearms on campus. Two of the firearms were stolen. The chief of police at Grambling State said the people arrested were not students. “One of them was discovered to...
GRAMBLING, LA
KNOE TV8

Monroe residents near sewer project frustrated by delays

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Community members say they are frustrated in Monroe’s south side, and some residents say it’s due to the lack of progress on an emergency sewer repair. Residents on Mouton Ave. say someone fired shots near a bus stop this morning and they believe it’s...
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Feed Your Soul: Restaurant makes strangers feel like family

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Once a restaurant shuts its doors, it may be difficult to open them back up. Jo-El’s Restaurant, though, was able to beat the odds and successfully reopen. The business moved to Monroe off 4th St. and has been able to facilitate the community it has...
MONROE, LA
nomadlawyer.org

Monroe: 7 Best Places To Visit In Monroe, Louisiana

Whether you’re a history buff or just looking for a place to play a few rounds of golf, Monroe has a lot to offer visitors. For example, the Biedenharn Museum and Gardens are open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 am to 5 pm. . The University of Louisiana at...
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Town of Richwood launches electronic speed monitoring

“You see something, say something, and every one of those incidents came from somebody speaking up and we are really appreciating that,” said GSU's Chief of Police. One family says the project is putting more strangers on their street and increasing crime. KNOE Tuesday Afternoon Forecast with Meteorologist Margo...
RICHWOOD, LA
KNOE TV8

Gas leak in neighborhood next to KNOE leads to evacuations

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - ATMOS Energy is working on repairing a gas leak in an upscale neighborhood near Oliver Road. The gas leak is on Toulouse Drive in the Maison Orleans neighborhood roughly 100 yards from KNOE. Nearby areas have been evacuated. ATMOS is on the scene now doing repairs....
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Twin Cities featured in Southern Living Magazine

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Southern Living Magazine gave their top five suggestions for visitors coming to the Twin Cities. Journalist, Nicole Letts was invited by the city to visit the area, arriving in February during the Mardi Gras season, then declaring the area a “must-visit.”. She listed visiting...
MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

RPD warns of phone scam

The Ruston Police Department has issued a warning for local residents about a phone scam with individuals claiming to be the police. RPD released information yesterday stating that one or more individuals are making phone calls to citizens and are identifying themselves as officers from the Ruston Police Department. The caller usually states that the citizen has a warrant and then requests personal information over the phone. This is a scam.
RUSTON, LA
KNOE TV8

ULM quarterback competition heats up

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Second year head coach Terry Bowden finds himself in the mist of a quarterback competition with sophomore Chandler Rogers and junior Jiya Wright. Both bring different skill sets to the table but with their season opener around the corner against Texas, time is ticking for coach Bowden to pick a starter.
MONROE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Couple Arrested Again for Multiple Charges Related to Contractor Fraud

Louisiana Couple Arrested Again for Multiple Charges Related to Contractor Fraud. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on August 17, 2022, that earlier in 2022, between March and May, the Contractor Fraud Response Team received multiple complaints for possible contractor fraud in reference to Shawn E. Ledoux, 43, and Leigh A. Ledoux, 41, both of West Monroe, Louisiana, doing business as (DBA) Ledoux’s Flooring and More.
WEST MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Monroe police fish stolen SUV out of Ouachita River

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department says they’ve recovered a stolen vehicle from the Ouachita River. According to a Facebook post, the vehicle was discovered Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. Details of what happened, along with photos, were in the post, saying, “On August 15, 2022, the Monroe...
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

West Monroe checkpoint date, increased patrols announced

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The West Monroe Police Department says they will be increasing patrols in an effort to curb impaired driving. They will also be looking out for drivers and passengers not wearing their seatbelts, as required by law. According to a news release issued on Monday, the...
WEST MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Woman arrested in Grambling burglary

A woman was arrested Tuesday after she allegedly broke into a Grambling residence and stole several items. Grambling Police responded to a Bowmans Place residence where the victim said he left home about 9:30 a.m. for a doctor’s appointment. When he returned several hours later, he found his door kicked off the hinges. The victim reported several items missing, including music CDs, a bag of medication, and a coffee can of coins.
GRAMBLING, LA

