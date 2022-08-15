Members of the National Union of Healthcare Workers are set to begin an open-ended strike Aug. 29 at Kaiser Permanente's mental healthcare facilities in Hawaii. The union represents about 50 mental health clinicians in Hawaii, who plan to join their California colleagues on picket lines, according to an Aug. 18 National Union of Healthcare Workers news release shared with Becker's. About 2,000 unionized mental health workers began an open-ended strike Aug. 15 at Kaiser Permanente facilities in Northern California.

HAWAII STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO