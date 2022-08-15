Read full article on original website
beckershospitalreview.com
Pennsylvania health system to lay off 245 employees
Commonwealth Health will lay off 245 employees when it closes facilities at the end of October. The health system is closing First Hospital, a psychiatric hospital in Kingston, Pa., and its various outpatient centers on Oct. 30. The hospital stopped accepting new admissions at the beginning of August. Commonwealth Health...
beckershospitalreview.com
Kaiser mental health workers in Hawaii plan open-ended strike
Members of the National Union of Healthcare Workers are set to begin an open-ended strike Aug. 29 at Kaiser Permanente's mental healthcare facilities in Hawaii. The union represents about 50 mental health clinicians in Hawaii, who plan to join their California colleagues on picket lines, according to an Aug. 18 National Union of Healthcare Workers news release shared with Becker's. About 2,000 unionized mental health workers began an open-ended strike Aug. 15 at Kaiser Permanente facilities in Northern California.
beckershospitalreview.com
California plan to invest $4.7B in children's mental health
California plans to invest $4.7 billion to increase access to mental health and substance use services for individuals 25 and younger. California's Master Plan for Kids' Mental Health, unveiled by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Aug. 18, will also add 40,000 mental health workers, according to a news release from the governor's office.
beckershospitalreview.com
U of Kentucky HealthCare improperly collected medical debt, judge rules
A Kentucky judge ruled that Lexington-based UK HealthCare improperly used the state's department of revenue and tax statutes to collect unpaid medical bills, the Lexington Herald Leader reported Aug. 19. Patients filed a class action lawsuit against the health system in 2018, according to the report. The patients said their...
beckershospitalreview.com
Mayo Clinic in Arizona appoints new chief administrative officer
Roshy Didehban was appointed chief administrative officer of Mayo Clinic in Arizona, based in Phoenix. Ms. Didehban has held various roles at Mayo Clinic in Arizona and Rochester, Minn., according to an Aug. 19 news release. She serves as chair of practice administration for Mayo Clinic. She is also secretary...
beckershospitalreview.com
Mississippi hospital remains closed for a second day due to defective sewer lines
Greenwood (Miss.) Leflore Hospital remains closed a second day after a shutdown prompted by clogged sewer lines, the Enterprise Journal reported Aug. 16. While the clog has been cleared, the hospital has kept affected departments closed in the event of toxic gasses that may arise from the clog. The closure...
