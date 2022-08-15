Read full article on original website
Register Citizen
FISH shelter, pantry celebrates 50 years in Torrington
TORRINGTON — FISH of Torrington celebrated its 50th anniversary with a circus-themed party at the Litchfield Community Center this week, complete with a barbecue by Noujaim’s Bistro, sweets from Ciesco Catering, a clown and a stiltwalker. More than 125 guests attended to hear speeches from Executive Director Deirdre...
Residents: St. Roch Church carnival badly damages Greenwich school field
A church carnival left a public-school field badly damaged, causing some controversy in Greenwich.
Register Citizen
2022 Oktoberfest celebrations and fall beer festivals in Connecticut
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. As summer waves goodbye, it's time to look ahead to fall activities. Beer festivals and Oktoberfest celebrations are on the calendar in September and October, with events all over Connecticut. Brass City Brew & 'Que at Waterbury's Library Park...
Service dog hopes to bring relief to Dobbs Ferry girl with rare neurological disorder
After weeks of training, a service dog hopes to bring new life and independence to a young girl from Westchester County who faces a unique challenge.
1st Annual JJ Stacks And i95 Craft Beer Fest This Weekend In Brookfield
I think my first sip of beer came at a softball park somewhere in Southeast Kansas from my dad's golden Coors can. Truth be told it was a huge sip, the first of many, many, many sips. I don't drink beer anymore but I certainly know its appeal and popularity, especially craft beer.
Bridgeport’s Beardsley Plaza Shopping Center sells for $5.7M
Beardsley Plaza Shopping Center on Broadbridge Road and Huntington Tpke in Bridgeport was sold for $5.7 million. The plaza covers 16,384 square feet on 1.65 acres and is fully leased to eight retail establishments including Vazzy’s Restaurant, Swissland Farm Food Store, King & I Restaurant and Subway; Verizon has a telecommunication pole on the property.
luxury-houses.net
Enjoy a Fabulous Lifestyle on The Water with a $41.5 Million Gorgeous Colonial Home in Greenwich
The Home in Greenwich is built with the highest level of craftsmanship and attention to detail in every room, now available for sale. This home located at 11 Island Ln, Greenwich, Connecticut; offering 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with 12,972 square feet of living spaces. Call BK Bates – Houlihan Lawrence – (Phone: (203) 536-4997) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Greenwich.
News 12
Norwalk restaurant headed to National Buffalo Wing Festival
A Norwalk restaurant is headed to Buffalo, New York for the National Buffalo Wing Festival. The Blind Rhino, located in South Norwalk, will head to the 20th annual National Buffalo Wing Festival Labor Day Weekend. According to their website, The Blind Rhino has won over 18 awards for their wings,...
visitfairfieldcounty.org
27th Annual Tractor and Truck Show at the Fairfield County Fairgrounds
Visit the Fairfield County Fairgrounds from Friday, August 17 to Sunday, August 21 to enjoy the 27th Annual Tractor and Truck Show from the Fairfield County Antique Tractor Club. This event will feature Ford, Fordson, and Silver King. Don’t miss your chance to enjoy the weekend with a tractor show! To learn more or to follow this event, visit Facebook.
NewsTimes
Community news: Golf tournament returns to Fairfield
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The Fairfield Chamber of Commerce is having its second annual dogwood golf classic tournament Sept. 19, at the Brooklawn Country Club, at 500 Algonquin Road in Fairfield. The rain date will be Oct. 4. Check-in begins at 10:30 a.m.,...
Popular Poughkeepsie Restaurant has Closed, Fans Left Wondering Why?
The sign on the front door says vacation, but it looks like it's closed for good after asking around. One thing the Hudson Valley has is a ton of great restaurants to enjoy a meal at. From Rhinebeck to Newburgh the choices are endless but one thing that drives me crazy is when you find that one place that you look forward to getting food from has suddenly closed down.
newcanaanite.com
Who Knew: Seize the Tomato, New Canaan
‘Who Knew?’ is sponsored by Walter Stewart’s Market. It’s worth noting here that, while the Farmer’s Market is a special Saturday ritual, Walter Stewart’s keeps our community going 364 days a year with excellent produce, prepared foods, and THAT chicken dumpling soup. Check out the Connecticut Grown sections in their produce department for a farmer’s market any day of the week. – Laura.
Register Citizen
New pizzeria, gelato shop brings slice of NYC to Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT — Joseph Tola didn’t realize pizza by the slice was a novelty in Bridgeport until he did some local research. “We went around to all the other pizzerias and we saw that nobody sells a slice,” Tola said. “You could buy a pie, you could buy a personal pizza.”
Trumbull woman creates mobile bar business after losing job during pandemic
A Trumbull woman has created a mobile bar business after losing her job during the COVID-19 pandemic.
biteofthebest.com
Founders House Pub & Patio, Milford, CT + Bedwetter at NY’s Linda Gross Theater
The pandemic kept all of us distanced from many of our friends. One Connecticut friend and I decided on a beach day at Milford’s Gulf Beach, grabbing a bite ahead of time, then spending the day on catch up!. We had a quick lunch on the patio of Founders...
Register Citizen
‘Turning my pain into something positive.’ National Fentanyl Awareness Day walk in New Haven Aug. 20
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. It’s the jokester in Marshall Drayton that Nydia Padilla misses the most. And his passion for music, his calling to be a musician. “He had notebooks full of lyrics, he was connecting with other rap music artists, he...
Register Citizen
West Haven looks to get incoming kindergartners registered
WEST HAVEN — Before the first day of school later this month, officials say they must increase outreach efforts to the city’s youngest learners. Superintendent of Schools Neil Cavallaro said there are 174 incoming kindergarten students who have not yet completed the registration process. He said that while it’s important for all students to start the year strong by showing up to school on the first day, making sure kindergarten students don’t slip through the cracks is a top priority.
NewsTimes
25+ things to do this weekend in Connecticut, Aug. 19 - 21
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. This weekend is filled with food festivals, giving Nutmeggers a chance to chow down on everything from oysters to peaches. Milford Oyster Fest. Milford. Guests at The Milford Oyster Festival will be able to enjoy oyster creations of all...
NewsTimes
Sons of Sally’s Apizza founders to host ‘grillout’ with oysters and wings Aug. 20
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. There will be a few additions to the Sally's Apizza menu for one day only Aug. 20, as Ricky and Bobby Consiglio host a "grillout" event at the original Wooster Street location. The brothers, whose parents Salvatore (Sally) and...
Bridgeport family seeks help after fire displaces them from their home
A Bridgeport family is asking for the public's help after a fire tore through their building last week.
