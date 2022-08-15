ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Register Citizen

FISH shelter, pantry celebrates 50 years in Torrington

TORRINGTON — FISH of Torrington celebrated its 50th anniversary with a circus-themed party at the Litchfield Community Center this week, complete with a barbecue by Noujaim’s Bistro, sweets from Ciesco Catering, a clown and a stiltwalker. More than 125 guests attended to hear speeches from Executive Director Deirdre...
TORRINGTON, CT
Register Citizen

2022 Oktoberfest celebrations and fall beer festivals in Connecticut

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. As summer waves goodbye, it's time to look ahead to fall activities. Beer festivals and Oktoberfest celebrations are on the calendar in September and October, with events all over Connecticut. Brass City Brew & 'Que at Waterbury's Library Park...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WestfairOnline

Bridgeport’s Beardsley Plaza Shopping Center sells for $5.7M

Beardsley Plaza Shopping Center on Broadbridge Road and Huntington Tpke in Bridgeport was sold for $5.7 million. The plaza covers 16,384 square feet on 1.65 acres and is fully leased to eight retail establishments including Vazzy’s Restaurant, Swissland Farm Food Store, King & I Restaurant and Subway; Verizon has a telecommunication pole on the property.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
luxury-houses.net

Enjoy a Fabulous Lifestyle on The Water with a $41.5 Million Gorgeous Colonial Home in Greenwich

The Home in Greenwich is built with the highest level of craftsmanship and attention to detail in every room, now available for sale. This home located at 11 Island Ln, Greenwich, Connecticut; offering 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with 12,972 square feet of living spaces. Call BK Bates – Houlihan Lawrence – (Phone: (203) 536-4997) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Greenwich.
GREENWICH, CT
News 12

Norwalk restaurant headed to National Buffalo Wing Festival

A Norwalk restaurant is headed to Buffalo, New York for the National Buffalo Wing Festival. The Blind Rhino, located in South Norwalk, will head to the 20th annual National Buffalo Wing Festival Labor Day Weekend. According to their website, The Blind Rhino has won over 18 awards for their wings,...
BUFFALO, NY
visitfairfieldcounty.org

27th Annual Tractor and Truck Show at the Fairfield County Fairgrounds

Visit the Fairfield County Fairgrounds from Friday, August 17 to Sunday, August 21 to enjoy the 27th Annual Tractor and Truck Show from the Fairfield County Antique Tractor Club. This event will feature Ford, Fordson, and Silver King. Don’t miss your chance to enjoy the weekend with a tractor show! To learn more or to follow this event, visit Facebook.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
NewsTimes

Community news: Golf tournament returns to Fairfield

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The Fairfield Chamber of Commerce is having its second annual dogwood golf classic tournament Sept. 19, at the Brooklawn Country Club, at 500 Algonquin Road in Fairfield. The rain date will be Oct. 4. Check-in begins at 10:30 a.m.,...
FAIRFIELD, CT
newcanaanite.com

Who Knew: Seize the Tomato, New Canaan

‘Who Knew?’ is sponsored by Walter Stewart’s Market. It’s worth noting here that, while the Farmer’s Market is a special Saturday ritual, Walter Stewart’s keeps our community going 364 days a year with excellent produce, prepared foods, and THAT chicken dumpling soup. Check out the Connecticut Grown sections in their produce department for a farmer’s market any day of the week. – Laura.
NEW CANAAN, CT
Register Citizen

New pizzeria, gelato shop brings slice of NYC to Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT — Joseph Tola didn’t realize pizza by the slice was a novelty in Bridgeport until he did some local research. “We went around to all the other pizzerias and we saw that nobody sells a slice,” Tola said. “You could buy a pie, you could buy a personal pizza.”
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

West Haven looks to get incoming kindergartners registered

WEST HAVEN — Before the first day of school later this month, officials say they must increase outreach efforts to the city’s youngest learners. Superintendent of Schools Neil Cavallaro said there are 174 incoming kindergarten students who have not yet completed the registration process. He said that while it’s important for all students to start the year strong by showing up to school on the first day, making sure kindergarten students don’t slip through the cracks is a top priority.
WEST HAVEN, CT
NewsTimes

25+ things to do this weekend in Connecticut, Aug. 19 - 21

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. This weekend is filled with food festivals, giving Nutmeggers a chance to chow down on everything from oysters to peaches. Milford Oyster Fest. Milford. Guests at The Milford Oyster Festival will be able to enjoy oyster creations of all...
CONNECTICUT STATE

