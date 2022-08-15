Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 33rd Annual Port Chester Day ReturnsSuzanne RothbergPort Chester, NY
The Sound On Sound Two-Day Music Festival is Coming To Connecticut In SeptemberFlorence Carmela
Connecticut's Beardsley Zoo: How This 100 Year Old Zoo Is A Popular Wedding VenueFlorence CarmelaBridgeport, CT
Bronx affordable housing apartments available for seniors starting at $1,487 a monthBeth TorresBronx, NY
A year after affordable housing lottery was launched, dozens of apartments sit vacant in South Bronx developmentWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Disabled Bridgeport couple receives wheelchair van through nonprofit
A Bridgeport man who had a traumatic brain injury and his wife who survived a stroke are receiving a wheelchair van through the efforts of a nonprofit.
Bridgeport’s Beardsley Plaza Shopping Center sells for $5.7M
Beardsley Plaza Shopping Center on Broadbridge Road and Huntington Tpke in Bridgeport was sold for $5.7 million. The plaza covers 16,384 square feet on 1.65 acres and is fully leased to eight retail establishments including Vazzy’s Restaurant, Swissland Farm Food Store, King & I Restaurant and Subway; Verizon has a telecommunication pole on the property.
Trumbull woman creates mobile bar business after losing job during pandemic
A Trumbull woman has created a mobile bar business after losing her job during the COVID-19 pandemic.
visitfairfieldcounty.org
27th Annual Tractor and Truck Show at the Fairfield County Fairgrounds
Visit the Fairfield County Fairgrounds from Friday, August 17 to Sunday, August 21 to enjoy the 27th Annual Tractor and Truck Show from the Fairfield County Antique Tractor Club. This event will feature Ford, Fordson, and Silver King. Don’t miss your chance to enjoy the weekend with a tractor show! To learn more or to follow this event, visit Facebook.
Medical board disciplines two Fairfield County doctors
The Connecticut Medical Examining Board has imposed disciplinary action against two Fairfield County doctors. According to a Connecticut Health I-Team report, Dr. Paul Aiello, a radiologist with Bridgeport Hospital and Yale New Haven Health, was fined $5,000 and had his medical license reprimanded for erroneously diagnosing a patient’s vaginal ultrasound results as “unremarkable” in 2019 when the woman had cancer. The patient later filed a complaint that stated Aiello’s mistake delayed her cancer diagnosis and she later needed a hysterectomy and chemotherapy.
The Danbury Community Crime Map is a Wormhole That Will Consume Your Life
If you're interested in losing a month of your life, go check this out. These are actually available for pretty much every community in America and the service that makes the information available is LexisNexis. I was actually directed to it while on a Danbury, CT specific page. It's not...
Reports: Catalytic converter thefts skyrocket in some Connecticut towns
Catalytic converter thefts are skyrocketing in some areas of Connecticut. Data obtained by News 12 from local police departments reveals some of the numbers have already doubled from last year's incidents.
connect-bridgeport.com
Bridgeport Fire Personnel Remove Elderly Patient from Working Blaze; Airport Medical Flight Required
A smoke investigation on Westwood Avenue turned into a structure fire that required Bridgeport Fire Department personnel to quickly remove an elderly occupant from the structure, according to Chief Phil Hart. “As we were responding, we received a call that smoke was now coming out the front door,” said Hart....
Bridgeport family seeks help after fire displaces them from their home
A Bridgeport family is asking for the public's help after a fire tore through their building last week.
A housing-abundant Fairfield County will be an engine for the American Dream
We need state leadership to usher in a just, housing-abundant Fairfield County and help thousands achieve their American Dream.
News 12
News 12 Connecticut holds back to school celebration. Find out how you can join us!
Going back to school can be an exciting time for kids and parents alike. But it can also be a stressful time too!. So, News 12 is going to help take some of that stress away and celebrate YOU!. That’s right. News 12 Connecticut will be holding a back to...
Genetic testing company lays off 250 workers, closes Branford lab
BRANFORD, Conn (WTNH) — Genetic testing company Sema4 has announced 250 layoffs and the closure of its Branford laboratory along with its 2022 second quarter financial results. Sema4 is also no longer doing somatic tumor testing, which finds changes in cancer cells and is used to assign treatment. The company will continue to do hereditary […]
NBC Connecticut
Expansion Plans at Tweed-New Haven Airport Get Mixed Views from Neighbors, Travelers
Tweed-New Haven Airport is moving forward with plans to expand. This comes after the airport authority board of directors approved a new lease agreement Wednesday night. A major part of this decades-long deal is the construction of a new terminal, which will add more flights to the current 14 non-stop destinations. Those who travel in and out of southern Connecticut might notice changes in a few years.
Bristol Press
Local woman makes life saving donation
BRISTOL – A local woman, Shyanna Mohagel, recently made a life saving donation of bone marrow for a seven-year-old girl with leukemia. Mohagel, who lives in Bristol and works at the Sons of Italy in Southington as a bartender, signed up with the National Marrow Donor program when she was in college at the University of New Haven in 2017. At the time, she said, the football team was taking sign-ups and she and her sorority sisters registered and sent in a cheek swab.
NBC Connecticut
Stamford Man Fraudulently Obtains Over $4 Million in COVID-19 Relief Funds
A Stamford man has been sentenced to prison time for his role in fraudulently obtaining more than $4 million in COVID-19 relief funds, according to the Dept. of Justice. Officials said 46-year-old Moustapha Diakhate maintained ownership or management interest in certain small business entities. Starting in March 2020, Diakhate allegedly provided Citibank and M&T Bank with false and fraudulent information during the PPP loan application process to obtain funding for each of his six entities, court documents show.
News 12
Guide: How to dispose of prescription medicines in Connecticut, New Jersey and New York
Have you ever needed to dispose of prescription medicines, but didn’t know how?. If the pill bottle is empty, remove the label, or black out your personal information, and recycle it. But if there is medication left over, you’ll want to dispose of it in a special place.
NBC Connecticut
SCSU Student Shot in New Haven
A Southern Connecticut State University student was shot in New Haven Thursday night and has been released from the hospital, according to school officials. School officials said police from the university and New Haven are investigating an attempted robbery at the corner of Fitch and Blake streets in which a Southern student was shot late Thursday night.
Goodwill of Western and Northern Connecticut in Bridgeport to receive $500K to help homeless veterans get jobs
There will soon be more help coming to Bridgeport to help homeless veterans get jobs.
ctexaminer.com
Labyrinthine Wait Lists Hobble Stamford’s Success with Below Market Rate Housing
State officials applaud a Stamford program for providing most of the affordable housing units built in Fairfield County in the last decade. The Below Market Rate Program has created well over 1,000 units by requiring developers of projects with at least 10 apartments to designate 10 percent of them as affordable.
NewsTimes
Greenwich schools hires new program coordinator for grades 6 to 12 counseling in latest hire
GREENWICH — A school counselor with decades of experience, Michele Iannello will be leading the counseling services for the middle schools and high school in the Greenwich Public Schools, effective Sept. 6, as the new program coordinator. “School counseling has been my passion for nearly 30 years, and I...
