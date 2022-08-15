Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five amazing restaurants in Wisconsin that you should try if you haven't alreadyJoe MertensWisconsin State
3 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
WBAY Green Bay
Witness videos of Appleton officer-involved shooting shared on social media
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice continues to investigate an officer-involved shooting from last Friday in Appleton. Action 2 News first reported, the man, who was armed with a handgun, was shot by officers after they were called to the 1500 block of N. Birchwood Avenue for a domestic dispute.
seehafernews.com
Appleton Man Posts Video of the Aftermath of the Appleton Police Involved Shooting
An Appleton man who lives near where the officer-involved shooting took place last week has posted a video of its aftermath. The incident occurred in the 1500 block of North Birchwood Avenue after officers were called on a report of a domestic dispute. Officers confronted a man at around 7:20...
dailydodge.com
Fond Du Lac Woman Accused Of Causing $50K In Damages To Watertown Home
(Watertown) A Fond du Lac woman is accused of breaking into a home in Watertown and causing over $50-thousand-dollars in damage. Alyssa Cruz is facing felony counts of Burglary and Criminal Damage to Property. Watertown police were called to the home in April after the property owner reported that their...
seehafernews.com
OSHA Called in to Investigate a Death in Kaukauna
OSHA representatives are back in eastern Wisconsin. They are now investigating a death at a paper mill in Kaukauna. The incident occurred at the Ahlstrom-Munksjo Thilmany Paper Mill during operating hours Tuesday evening (August 16th). Details surrounding the incident have not been released, but company officials have stated that the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
whby.com
Driver evades law enforcement after lengthy chase
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. — A driver gets away from law enforcement after leading a chase in Fond du Lac and Dodge counties. A deputy tried pulling the driver over for speeding on State Highway 26 early Wednesday morning. The driver sped off and led a chase that spanned nearly 15 miles.
wearegreenbay.com
K-9 LEX helps with another bust in the City of Fond du Lac
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people are in custody following a drug bust in the City of Fond du Lac on Monday. According to a Facebook post, On August 15, the Fond du Lac County Communications Center received an anonymous tip of suspicious activity of two individuals parked in the parking lot at Walgreens on East Johnson Street that were possibly involved in drug activity.
WBAY Green Bay
Bicyclist hit by driver in Fond du Lac
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - A bicyclist was hospitalized after being hit by a vehicle in Fond du Lac Thursday. At 9:11 a.m., Fond du Lac Police and Fire responded to the area of Martin Avenue and Reinhardt Court. Police say a preliminary investigation shows a 21-year-old Fond du...
WBAY Green Bay
Two arrested in Green Bay human trafficking operation
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two men were arrested as result of a human trafficking operation in Green Bay. On Aug. 18, Green Bay Police and the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation conducted a one-day operation. Detectives and DCI agents investigated suspects involved in child sex trafficking and human trafficking.
IN THIS ARTICLE
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records
Stephen Joseph Bottcher, 38, Green Bay, bail jumping and possession of THC (2nd offense) on 1/19/22, Guilty due to a no contest plea, Sentences are withheld. Defendant is placed on probation to DOC for eighteen (18) months. Conditions of probation are: 1) Assessment/ treatment/ counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) AODA assessment and follow through; 3) On count 1 only, thirty (30) days jail imposed and stayed, to be imposed upon the discretion of the agent and upon order of the court; 4) Maintain absolute sobriety; 5) Submit to random urine screens and pay for same; 6) Maintain full-time employment/ schooling combination; 7) Pay costs of action; 8) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 9) Submit DNA sample.
wearegreenbay.com
One injured in Fond du Lac crash between bicycle, vehicle
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A bicyclist is hurt after he was hit by a vehicle in Fond du Lac, reports Wisconsin police. According to a release, the crash happened on Aug. 18 around 9 a.m. Fond du Lac Police and Fire/Rescue responded to the area of Martin Ave and Reinhardt Court.
whby.com
Thompson Center on Lourdes puts some activities on hold
APPLETON, Wis–Activities at the Thompson Center on Lourdes are paused following last week’s fire at the Saint Bernadette Center in Appleton. Classes August 22nd through September 2nd are canceled–however line dancing on August 25th and September 1st will still take place. Center leaders say clean-up and restoration...
whby.com
Opening of Menasha’s Racine Street Bridge delayed
MENASHA, Wis. — The Racine Street Bridge in Menasha will remain closed two months longer than expected. The DOT says reconstruction of the bridge will continue into December. The project was originally set to wrap up next month. The state blames supply chain issues with the parts needed for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
whby.com
Double murder suspect convicted on attempted escape charges
APPLETON, Wis–An Outagamie County double murder suspect is convicted on charges related to an attempted jail escape. Matthew Beyer pleads “no contest” to counts of Attempted Escape and Taking a Hostage. Beyer pulled a sharp object on a jail guard while trying to get out of the...
whby.com
Bicyclist hospitalized after crash with car
FOND DU LAC, Wis. — A bicyclist is seriously injured after being hit by a car in Fond du Lac. Police say the 21-year-old Fond du Lac man was struck in the area of Martin Avenue and Reinhardt Court around 9:10 a.m. Thursday. He was taken to St. Agnes Hospital with a head injury.
whby.com
Worker dies at Kaukauna paper mill
KAUKAUNA, Wis. — A worker dies at a paper mill in Kaukauna. It happened Tuesday evening during operating hours at the Ahlstrom-Munksjo Thilmany Paper Mill. The worker’s name and further details were not released. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating.
WBAY Green Bay
Driver escapes into cornfield after chase in Fond du Lac County
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man got away after leading deputies on a chase in Fond du Lac County early Wednesday. According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, at about 2:28 a.m., a Fond du Lac County deputy attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding on Highway 26 near Willow Creek Rd in the Township of Waupun.
WBAY Green Bay
Two near-misses with a squad car result in drug arrest in Shawano County
MENOMINEE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Menominee Tribal Police say a driver nearly hit an officer’s squad car twice Tuesday afternoon, ultimately leading deputies in neighboring Shawano County to fentanyl and a lot of cash. At about 2:20 P.M., a tribal officer was passing a suspected drug house and a...
whby.com
2 arrested, victim recovered in human trafficking operation
GREEN BAY, Wis. — A human trafficking operation leads to a pair of arrests. Green Bay police and the state Division of Criminal Investigation conducted a joint operation Thursday. Detectives and agents investigated people involved in both child sex trafficking and human trafficking. As a result, two men were...
WBAY Green Bay
Brown County Medical Examiner begins performing autopsies, creating regional hub for forensics
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A $12 million facility began performing autopsies this month in Green Bay, creating a regional hub in Northeast Wisconsin for forensics. The opening of the Brown County Medical Examiner’s office ends a partnership with the Dane County Medical Examiner, which began in 2016. But when that contract expired, local officials decided not to renew it.
wearegreenbay.com
Menasha bridge closure extended, WisDOT cites issues
MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Racine Street Bridge will be closed longer than expected in Wisconsin. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) Northeast Region, the schedule had to be changed because of “material supply chain challenges on key components that are instrumental in raising and lowering the lift bridge.”
Comments / 0