How every interception by Alabama, Auburn this season will help pediatric patients

By Phil Pinarski
 4 days ago

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Chick-fil-A has teamed up with the University of Alabama’s and Auburn University’s football teams to help raise money for patients at Children’s of Alabama hospital.

With every interception recorded by the Crimson Tide’s and Tiger’s defenses this season, Chick-fil-A will donate $2,000 to the Charity League Hearing and Speech Clinic at the hospital. It will be a continuation of the fast-food chain’s Picks for Kids initiative.

You can find more information on the fundraiser and keep track of the pick totals by clicking here .

