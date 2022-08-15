ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Jordan, UT

Crash causes big delays in Tooele County

Tooele County — The Utah Department of Traffic reported delays in Tooele Thursday morning. An accident on State Route 36 near Erda Way in Tooele County. The crash blocked both lanes of northbound and southbound forcing traffic to loop around the intersection.
TOOELE COUNTY, UT
