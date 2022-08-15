Read full article on original website
Pacific Islander Heritage Month Celebration In Lehi, UtahS. F. MoriLehi, UT
Pho Saigon Noodle House RestaurantS. F. MoriMurray, UT
Breeze Airways is Adding 2 Nonstop Flights from Charleston, SC to the West CoastReportWire
3 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Tesla Involved In a Fatal Motorcycle Accident While Using Autopilot In UtahAbdul GhaniSalt Lake City, UT
kslnewsradio.com
300 W., North Temple intersection closed after crash involving UTA bus
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Police say they are expecting a “lengthy closure” at the intersection of 300 W. and North Temple after a crash involving a UTA bus. The crash resulted in one person having critical injuries and three others having non-life threatening injuries, SLCPD says.
KSLTV
One in critical condition, three with minor injuries in multi-vehicle crash
SALT LAKE CITY — One person has critical injuries and three others have minor injuries in a crash at 300 West North Temple. Police say all were transported to the hospital, from a crash that officers said could have taken an even larger toll. Dustin Posell was in the...
kjzz.com
Four hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash involving UTA bus downtown
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Four people were hospitalized after a crash involving a UTA bus and multiple cars at 300 West and North Temple. Police said one person sustained critical injuries and three others sustained non life-threatening injuries in the collision that closed the intersection. The crash happened...
kslnewsradio.com
Crash causes big delays in Tooele County
Tooele County — The Utah Department of Traffic reported delays in Tooele Thursday morning. An accident on State Route 36 near Erda Way in Tooele County. The crash blocked both lanes of northbound and southbound forcing traffic to loop around the intersection.
KSLTV
Motorcyclist dead after crash, thrown ‘150 feet’ into embankment on Trappers Loop
WEBER COUNTY, Utah — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash on Trappers Loop, causing him to be thrown down the embankment Tuesday night. In the Mountain Green Fire Protection District Facebook post, the 71-year-old man crashed into a guardrail and was thrown about 150 feet down a steep embankment on Trappers Loop at 11:30 p.m.
ksl.com
Motorcyclist killed after going down embankment in Morgan County
MOUNTAIN GREEN, Morgan County — Rescue crews worked Tuesday night to find a 71-year-old motorcyclist who crashed in Morgan County. In the 11:30 p.m. crash, the motorcyclist was thrown about 150 feet down the "steep" embankment along Trappers Loop, the Mountain Green Fire District said on Facebook. The Utah...
ksl.com
2 men, 19, died Sunday after crashing in Lehi
LEHI — Two 19-year-old men were killed Sunday after crashing in Lehi, police said. About 8:42 a.m., a vehicle came off of southbound I-15 in Lehi at an "extremely high rate of speed," said Lehi Police Cpl. Tyler Prawitt. At the end of the off-ramp when the car reached...
kslnewsradio.com
Construction trailer fire sends 20-year-old man to hospital
SALT LAKE CITY — A 20-year-old construction worker suffered serious burns Tuesday after the construction trailer he was working near caught fire, according to the Salt Lake City Fire Department. Dan Walker, of the Salt Lake City Fire Department, says the incident occurred in the area of 669 E....
kslnewsradio.com
Records set for 100 degree days in SLC and flash flood warnings statewide
SALT LAKE CITY — Thursday marks the 24th day this summer of temperatures reaching 100 degrees in Salt Lake City. Also, the third day in a row of temperatures hitting 100 degrees, said Matt Johnson with KSL TV. However, Johnson said you can expect cooler temperatures as soon as...
Worker suffers serious burns in SLC construction site fire
A construction worker was burned Tuesday afternoon by a fire that ignited suddenly at a site in the Avenues neighborhood of Salt Lake City.
UPDATE: Scheduled power outage on August 19 is Canceled
UPDATE (8/18/22 at 4:38 p.m.): The scheduled power outage for August 19 is canceled per Rocky Mountain Power. A reschedule date for the outage has not been chosen yet. PARK […]
Man in hospital following near-drowning in gym lap pool
A man is in the hospital after nearly drowning in an adult lap pool at a gym in South Jordan. A passerby saw the man and pulled him out before it was too late.
Utah man suffering medical emergency saved by off-duty officers
A Salt Lake City man said he’s grateful to be alive today thanks to off-duty police officers who saved him from drowning.
PLANetizen
Salt Lake City Streets To Get Traffic Calming
Almost two decades after Salt Lake City’s last traffic calming projects, a rise in pedestrian deaths has prompted the city to revive its traffic calming program. Jordan Miller details the city’s plan in an article for the Salt Lake Tribune. A 2019 study assessed the city’s most dangerous...
kslnewsradio.com
Suspicious package at Intermountain Layton Hospital removed, detonated
LAYTON, Utah — On Thursday, a suspicious package found by hospital security was safely detonated at the medical office building of Intermountain Layton Hospital. According to Layton Police, the package was discovered at around 8:30 a.m., at which time it was carried outside by security. The Davis County Bomb...
kcpw.org
LDS Church fires back over abuse story, Utah city coughs up police shooting records
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints says there were “egregious errors” in a recent Associated Press report on child sex abuse. The federal government says it is “starting the process” to significantly reduce water use in the Colorado River Basin. A judge grants access to police shooting records that West Jordan sought to keep secret. And state officials tell lawmakers that the Utah Lake dredging project is not legal.
kjzz.com
2-year-old walks out of daycare, crosses busy street in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A 2-year-old in Salt Lake City left her daycare alone and crossed a busy street over the weekend. The toddler's mother claims she was unaware of the incident for more than an hour after it happened on Saturday. Olivia, age 2, was left outside...
kslnewsradio.com
Taylorsville police release details on suspected murder-suicide
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Taylorsville City Police are investigating, what they believe to be a murder-suicide that took place Wednesday morning. Further details on the victims have been released. Police have confirmed the bodies of 34-year-old Amanda Mayne from Taylorsville and 26-year-old Taylor Martin of West Jordan were found during...
KSLTV
Family friend remembers expectant West Jordan mother killed in crash
WEST JORDAN, Utah — Family friends are sharing a sad update on a crash in Big Cottonwood Canyon that killed a West Jordan mother. Those who know Jessica Keetch Minnesota said she was expecting the family’s third child when she died. Minnesota’s husband and two young children must...
kslnewsradio.com
Park City Resort introduces paid parking systems
SALT LAKE CITY — This winter, Utah’s largest ski resort will undergo changes making it more expensive for patrons. With over four million annual visitors to Park City, the Mountain Village base will now require parking reservations in the winter. For those who don’t participate in winter sport...
