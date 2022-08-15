The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints says there were “egregious errors” in a recent Associated Press report on child sex abuse. The federal government says it is “starting the process” to significantly reduce water use in the Colorado River Basin. A judge grants access to police shooting records that West Jordan sought to keep secret. And state officials tell lawmakers that the Utah Lake dredging project is not legal.

WEST JORDAN, UT ・ 22 HOURS AGO