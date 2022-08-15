Read full article on original website
Nicki Minaj Brings Out Roman For Extended Version Of "Super Freaky Girl"
It seems like Nicki Minaj is fully committed to dropping her new album this year. Since the top of 2022, she's blessed fans with a slew of new music including two collabs with Lil Baby and the Fivio Foreign-assisted, "We Goin Up." Over the past few months, she's ramped up the anticipation for the Rick James-sampled, "Super Freaky Girl," which arrived on Friday. Today, she blessed fans with an extended version including a new verse from her famed alter ego, Roman. "Super Freaky Girl (Roman Remix)" brings a fiery double-timed verse from Nicki as she brags about her mixtape sales and shouts out the YMCMB dynasty.
Drake Cops New 18-Carat "Godfather Ring" From Legendary Jeweler Alex Moss
Drake is not shy when comes to flexing the fruits of his labor. Earlier this week, the hip hop star took to Instagram to celebrate his latest win of having 30 top five singles on the Billboard chart, by showing off his new 13-diamond, white gold ring--- also known as The Godfather Ring. Drizzy captured IG video of his epic new bling, "100 in the top 20 I can’t do the rubber strap with that stat line."
Meek Mill Issues $10 Mil Challenge To Music Execs Who Said His Career Was Over
Are you betting on or against Meek Mill? If you are an executive in the music industry, the Philadelphia rapper may have a proposition for you, but it could cause you to lose a hefty bag. Last week, Meek revealed that he would be sharing some big music news soon, even suggesting that we could have releases on the way as early as next month. We also reported that after leaving his management deal with Roc Nation, Meek signed with WME, partnering with the company for the Culture Currency Initiative.
Mariah The Scientist Shows Out For Young Thug On His 31st Birthday
At the start of this month, Young Thug managed to wow his rumoured boo, Mariah the Scientist, from behind bars with a super romantic gesture in celebration of her sold-out tour. Today (August 16), the incarcerated rapper celebrates his 31st birthday, for which the "Church" songstress didn't hesitate to go all out.
DJ Drama Lists Everyone Who "Did Something Wrong" During Drake-Meek Mill Beef Era
Things are all good between them these days, but Hip Hop remembers a time when Meek Mill and Drake weren't on the same accord. Sure, it made for some monumental diss tracks—as beefs in Rap often do—but no one believed that the two rappers would ever be able to come back from the scathing insults slung back and forth.
Megan Thee Stallion Follows In Chris Brown's Footsteps With Up Close & Personal Meet & Greet
After spending countless months cooped up at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic, music lovers are more than ready to get back out there and attend concerts put on by their favourite artists again, and some are even willing to dish out thousands of dollars to partake in meet and greets with their celebrity favourites.
Brad Pitt Told Angelina Jolie One Of Their Children 'Looked Like A...Columbine Kid'
A sloshed Brad Pitt told his then wife Angelina Jolie that she was “ruining their family” during a “verbal and physical fight” on their private jet in 2016, a leaked FBI report has revealed.Jolie’s account to law enforcement also detailed how Pitt, the star of Bullet Train, allegedly poured beer on her during a September trip from Nice, France, to Los Angeles.It is for the first time a shocking and vivid account about what really happened on Jolie and Pitt’s fateful last flight — and why she felt forced to leave him.Pitt, her partner of 12 years and husband of...
D.L. Hughley Challenged To Million-Dollar Boxing Match By Irate Pastor
With his Mo'Nique debacle behind him, D.L. Hughley has been staying away from controversy. The world witnessed the unraveling of his working relationship with Mo'Nique as she went after the Kings of Comedy legend over a contract dispute. She attacked his sexual relationship with his wife and later, she mentioned his daughter being sexually abused. Hughley would clap back, making for a public argument that caused their mutual friends to speak up, and after battle lines were drawn, apologies were given.
Mary J. Blige Says R&B Becomes "Popular Music" When Justin Timberlake Or Adele Takes On The Genre
Questions posed by Sean "Diddy" Combs on social media have sparked several conversations about the state of R&B. The genre has been under scrutiny for years as some have argued that R&B's influence in popular culture has severely declined since its reign decades ago. The new generation has sonically shifted much of what the world classifies as R&B these days, and Diddy recently posed the question, "Who killed R&B?" before returning to ask his followers how they defined the genre.
Diddy & Jermaine Dupri Agree To "Hit For Hit" Battle In Atlanta
With Swizz Beatz and Timbaland in a legal war with Triller over Verzuz, it's unclear if we'll be seeing the series return anytime. However, there are still fans who are waiting for those huge, epic label showdowns and hopefully, they will arrive. When Irv Gotti visited Drink Champs, the Murder Inc boss said that the only label that could match against his own would be Bad Boy Records, but Diddy has another challenge already on the books.
Apathy, Jadakiss, & Stu Bangas Come Together For Angsty "No Time To Waste" Joint
August has been a huge month for new music, from Megan Thee Stallion and The Game dropping in the same weekend to Nicki Minaj triumphantly breaking records with her latest single, "Super Freaky Girl." This New Music Friday, we've received projects from names like Tink, Aitch, and Internet Money, as...
Dr. Dre Says He Nearly Bailed On Super Bowl Show If Not For Jay-Z & Nas
Dr. Dre admits that he had doubts about performing at Super Bowl LVI, but was convinced not to cancel on the event after speaking with Jay-Z and Nas. Dre ended up performing at the game alongside Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent, Mary J. Blige, and Anderson .Paak. Dre...
Fat Joe Apologizes To Irv Gotti
Irv Gotti's interview on Drink Champs sparked plenty of reactions across the internet. Though the interview was conducted in the lead-up to The Murder Inc. Story on BET, Gotti spilled the tea on his relationship with Ashanti, which was arguably the biggest takeaway from the interview. Ja Rule chimed in on the matter, as well as Fat Joe.
Lil Durk Emerges For The First Time Since His Eye Injury
It's been one hell of a year for Lil Durk. He's remained one of the hottest rappers in the game following the release of 7220but he was forced to take a short break from his scheduled plans following an incident at Lollapalooza. During the rapper's homecoming show, he was hit in the eye with an explosive in the midst of his performance. Though he continued his performance, he told fans that he'd be reeling back for a bit to recover.
Nicki Minaj's "Super Freaky Girl" Has Already Sold 100K Units: "So Grateful"
Now that she's back to releasing music on a more regular basis, 39-year-old Nicki Minaj is proving why she's been dubbed the Queen of Rap on more than one occasion. This Friday (August 12), she dropped off her latest single, "Super Freaky Girl," which has already racked up some seriously impressive streaming numbers thanks to her fans.
Lil Tecca Joins Internet Money On "Falsetto" From "We All We Got" EP
Internet Money delivered their "We All We Got" EP this New Music Friday, and though it's just six tracks long, the project boasts a seriously impressive collection of featured artists, including two tracks with Lil Tecca. The 19-year-old appeared on the previously released "She Want Some More" single alongside Ken...
The Game "DRILLMATIC Heart vs. Mind" Album Review
Retirement is seldom permanent in Hip-Hop, and The Game is the latest example of a rapper who just couldn’t fully step away from music. Two years and eight-and-a-half months after his tenth and “final” studio album Born 2 Rap, The Game has triumphantly bounced back from a brief retirement to unleash his eleventh studio album, DRILLMATIC Heart v. Mind. From Jay-Z’s Kingdom Come to Logic’s Bobby Tarantino III mixtape, post-retirement comeback albums tend to elicit mixed results. But, if DRILLMATIC makes anything clear, it proves that The Game had no business retiring in the first place.
Nicki Minaj Defends Britney Spears, Calls Kevin Federline A "Coward"
The saga of Britney vs. K-Fed continues. The 40-year-old pop star has been targeted by her ex-husband Kevin Federline on social media, who has criticized her nude picture posts and exposed a video of an argument with her sons. Nicki Minaj is the latest celebrity to show support for Britney amid these attacks, as she clearly showed on an Amp Livestream last Tuesday.
Kid Cudi Says It Would Take A "Miracle" For Him & Kanye West To Be Friends Again
Kid Cudi says that it would take a "miracle' for him to mend his friendship with Kanye West. Contrasting his beef with Ye to that of Drake's, Cudi explained in a new interview with Esquire that he won't be making amends anytime soon. The Man on the Moon rapper explained:...
T.I. Reacts To Story About Him Punching The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart
It's always wild to see hip-hop and EDM cross over but rarely does it result in an altercation, though. That's exactly what happened when Drew Taggart of dance duo The Chainsmokers tried to kiss T.I. on the cheek, to which the rapper responded with a swing at the 32-year-old producer and singer. The Atlanta trap pioneer, who was recently honored with an Outstanding Georgia Citizen award for his community work, later clarified in a video that it was just an incident and that there's no real beef with The Chainsmokers, even sharing some of the good times they had that night.
