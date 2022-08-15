Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
abc57.com
Gym dedicated to a friend in Benton Harbor
BERRIEN, Mich. -- The Renaissance Athletic Club "RAC" located near Harbor Shores hosted a ribbon cutting for the Jason Raynor Memorial studio. "We kind of picked up where we left off a few years earlier, and it turned from a trainer, to a coach, to a friend, to a mentor and almost a big brother. He was like the big brother I never had, He was very instrumental in getting the RAC started." said Sean Todman, owner of RAC.
abc57.com
Elkhart County green space
ELKHART, Ind. -- Elkhart county is trying to reduce their carbon footprint with the addition of a new green space. The space is possible for the city because of a $250,000 fund granted by the city council. Along with the grant, a conservation easement will be set in place to...
abc57.com
State Road 23 under construction
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- State Road 23 will be closed to a single lane as crews extend a water main line. From Magnolia Street to Ice Trail, roads will be down to one lane. Crews will begin construction on Monday and is expected to conclude on November 23.
abc57.com
Logan Street railroad crossing closed beginning August 22
GOSHEN, Ind. - The railroad crossing at Logan Street will be closed for repairs from August 22 to 24, according to the City of Goshen. The detour for this closure will follow Monroe Street to Blackport Drive to Lincoln Avenue.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WNDU
Berrien County Youth Fair underway in Berrien Springs
BERRIEN SPRINGS, Mich. (WNDU) - The Berrien County Youth Fair is underway in Berrien Springs. It’s the last county fair of the summer in Michiana. This year there are 59 vendors and plenty of exhibits. The demo derby will take place Thursday and Friday nights. The week will wrap...
City of Kalamazoo Offering Free Water Filters For Residents
Michigan and water...where do we begin? Though the Mitten has the largest freshwater coastline in the world our state has infamously struggled with keeping our water safe for consumption. In fact, Michigan was just given the distinct "honor" of having two of the most polluted inland lakes in the country.
abc57.com
City of Elkhart dedicates Mary Olson Town Green
The city of Elkhart honored longtime City Council member Mary Olson by naming the town green on Jackson Street after her. The Mary Olson Town Green was dedicated on Wednesday. "She was an Elkhart lady through and through. And she loved going to events and meeting people, hearing their concerns and bring those concerns back to us. That's the environment Mary thrived, serving people and fixing problems for people. And this type of an event where everyone is gathered here she would have absolutely loved it," said Corinne Straight, Director of Communications and Director of Quality of Place for the City of Elkhart .
abc57.com
Work on State Road 23 begins August 22
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A section of State Road 23 will be reduced to one lane starting on Monday for a water main extension installation, the City of South Bend Department of Public Works announced. From August 22 to November 23, S.R. 23 will be reduced to one lane from...
IN THIS ARTICLE
abc57.com
Work on Western Avenue starts August 22
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Road work on a section of Western Avenue begins on Monday, the City of South Bend Department of Public Works announced. Starting Monday, NIPSCO will begin maintenance work on a gas line at the Mayflower Road intersection of Western Avenue. From August 22 to September 13,...
95.3 MNC
Cosmo Hotel in Sodus under demolition
Demolition work began this week at the site of a fatal fire in Berrien County four years ago. On July 28 2018, a fire at the Cosmo Extended Living Hotel on M-139 in Sodus Township took the lives of six people. The hotel hasn’t been in use since. Crews have been working at the site this week, and some of the demolition is already done, according to WSJM.
abc57.com
Mary Olsen town dedication
ELKHART, Ind. -- A prominent city council person, Mary Olson, was honored with a dedication almost a year after her death. Olson died on August 23rd, 2021 after serving on the Elkhart common council for over 27 years. Town Green is now being renamed Mary Olson Town Green in her...
hometownnewsnow.com
OWI on Railroad Tracks
(Porter County, IN) - A woman is charged with Operating While Intoxicated after driving on railroad tracks. According to Porter County Police, the woman told investigators she was driving home after having a few glasses of wine Friday at a Michigan City restaurant when three of her tires became flat.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
abc57.com
Goshen community growth plan
ELKHART, Ind. -- Goshen will host two meetings on August 17th and another on the 23rd for community members to give their input on how they can improve the city. The first session on the 17th is at 8 a.m. in Schrock Pavilion at Shanklin Park, 411 W. Plymouth Ave., and the second session will be at 5:30 p.m. at the St. John Church gym, 109 W. Monroe St.
1 airlifted after crash near Constantine
A Grand Rapids woman was airlifted to the hospital after a crash east of Constantine on Wednesday.
abc57.com
Spectrum Health Lakeland hiring event scheduled for August 23
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. - Spectrum Health Lakeland is hosting an in-person hiring event on August 23 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Hanson Care Park. The health system is looking to hire certified nurse assistants for the Pine Ridge Rehabilitation and Nursing Center and Hanson Hospice Center. Both are located at Hanson Care Park, located at 4368 Cleveland Avenue in Stevensville.
Man killed after SUV pulls in front of motorcycle in Southwest Michigan
Michigan State Police are investigating after a 49-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Southwestern Michigan on Wednesday morning.
22 WSBT
Update: Site near New Carlisle being considered for multi-billion-dollar battery plant
A massive project with a huge economic impact could be coming to the New Carlisle area. WSBT has been digging into details all day of this potential development that could bring in Ultium Cells LLC. The investment alone would be more than two billion dollars. Ultium Cells has three other...
abc57.com
Michigan City Police investigating shooting near Michigan Boulevard, Grace Street
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. - The Michigan City Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person with life-threatening injuries on Thursday night. At 9:10 p.m., officers were called to the area of Michigan Boulevard and Grace Street regarding shots fired and that one person had been shot. Officers responded...
95.3 MNC
Investigator reopening 1975 cold case
A woman went missing in Niles in 1975 and now her cold case is opening back up. Janis Sanders was last seen leaving her job at Pete’s Patio around midnight on July 20th. Officials say that she was followed out to her car by her boyfriend, Gerald Casimer Libertowski, and was not seen again after that.
abc57.com
Berrien County Road Department is looking to hire CDL workers with an added bonus
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. -- The Berrien County Road Department is looking to pay for new hires CDL training. New hires can get their CDL training paid for as long as they sign a two-year contract to the department. With nine positions open that requires a CDL, the department hopes more...
Comments / 0