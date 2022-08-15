ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton Harbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc57.com

Gym dedicated to a friend in Benton Harbor

BERRIEN, Mich. -- The Renaissance Athletic Club "RAC" located near Harbor Shores hosted a ribbon cutting for the Jason Raynor Memorial studio. "We kind of picked up where we left off a few years earlier, and it turned from a trainer, to a coach, to a friend, to a mentor and almost a big brother. He was like the big brother I never had, He was very instrumental in getting the RAC started." said Sean Todman, owner of RAC.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
abc57.com

Elkhart County green space

ELKHART, Ind. -- Elkhart county is trying to reduce their carbon footprint with the addition of a new green space. The space is possible for the city because of a $250,000 fund granted by the city council. Along with the grant, a conservation easement will be set in place to...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

State Road 23 under construction

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- State Road 23 will be closed to a single lane as crews extend a water main line. From Magnolia Street to Ice Trail, roads will be down to one lane. Crews will begin construction on Monday and is expected to conclude on November 23.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Logan Street railroad crossing closed beginning August 22

GOSHEN, Ind. - The railroad crossing at Logan Street will be closed for repairs from August 22 to 24, according to the City of Goshen. The detour for this closure will follow Monroe Street to Blackport Drive to Lincoln Avenue.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Benton Harbor, MI
Government
City
Benton Harbor, MI
Local
Michigan Government
WNDU

Berrien County Youth Fair underway in Berrien Springs

BERRIEN SPRINGS, Mich. (WNDU) - The Berrien County Youth Fair is underway in Berrien Springs. It’s the last county fair of the summer in Michiana. This year there are 59 vendors and plenty of exhibits. The demo derby will take place Thursday and Friday nights. The week will wrap...
BERRIEN SPRINGS, MI
abc57.com

City of Elkhart dedicates Mary Olson Town Green

The city of Elkhart honored longtime City Council member Mary Olson by naming the town green on Jackson Street after her. The Mary Olson Town Green was dedicated on Wednesday. "She was an Elkhart lady through and through. And she loved going to events and meeting people, hearing their concerns and bring those concerns back to us. That's the environment Mary thrived, serving people and fixing problems for people. And this type of an event where everyone is gathered here she would have absolutely loved it," said Corinne Straight, Director of Communications and Director of Quality of Place for the City of Elkhart .
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Work on State Road 23 begins August 22

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A section of State Road 23 will be reduced to one lane starting on Monday for a water main extension installation, the City of South Bend Department of Public Works announced. From August 22 to November 23, S.R. 23 will be reduced to one lane from...
SOUTH BEND, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bottled Water#Girls Club
abc57.com

Work on Western Avenue starts August 22

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Road work on a section of Western Avenue begins on Monday, the City of South Bend Department of Public Works announced. Starting Monday, NIPSCO will begin maintenance work on a gas line at the Mayflower Road intersection of Western Avenue. From August 22 to September 13,...
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

Cosmo Hotel in Sodus under demolition

Demolition work began this week at the site of a fatal fire in Berrien County four years ago. On July 28 2018, a fire at the Cosmo Extended Living Hotel on M-139 in Sodus Township took the lives of six people. The hotel hasn’t been in use since. Crews have been working at the site this week, and some of the demolition is already done, according to WSJM.
SODUS TOWNSHIP, MI
abc57.com

Mary Olsen town dedication

ELKHART, Ind. -- A prominent city council person, Mary Olson, was honored with a dedication almost a year after her death. Olson died on August 23rd, 2021 after serving on the Elkhart common council for over 27 years. Town Green is now being renamed Mary Olson Town Green in her...
ELKHART, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

OWI on Railroad Tracks

(Porter County, IN) - A woman is charged with Operating While Intoxicated after driving on railroad tracks. According to Porter County Police, the woman told investigators she was driving home after having a few glasses of wine Friday at a Michigan City restaurant when three of her tires became flat.
PORTER COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
abc57.com

Goshen community growth plan

ELKHART, Ind. -- Goshen will host two meetings on August 17th and another on the 23rd for community members to give their input on how they can improve the city. The first session on the 17th is at 8 a.m. in Schrock Pavilion at Shanklin Park, 411 W. Plymouth Ave., and the second session will be at 5:30 p.m. at the St. John Church gym, 109 W. Monroe St.
GOSHEN, IN
abc57.com

Spectrum Health Lakeland hiring event scheduled for August 23

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. - Spectrum Health Lakeland is hosting an in-person hiring event on August 23 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Hanson Care Park. The health system is looking to hire certified nurse assistants for the Pine Ridge Rehabilitation and Nursing Center and Hanson Hospice Center. Both are located at Hanson Care Park, located at 4368 Cleveland Avenue in Stevensville.
SAINT JOSEPH, MI
95.3 MNC

Investigator reopening 1975 cold case

A woman went missing in Niles in 1975 and now her cold case is opening back up. Janis Sanders was last seen leaving her job at Pete’s Patio around midnight on July 20th. Officials say that she was followed out to her car by her boyfriend, Gerald Casimer Libertowski, and was not seen again after that.
NILES, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy