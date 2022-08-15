Read full article on original website
Man Killed in Trike Motorcycle Crash in Southeast Wyoming
The Wyoming Highway Patrol says driver fatigue and/or a possible medical condition may be to blame for a trike motorcycle crash in Goshen County that left a man dead. The crash happened around 1:17 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 12, near milepost 134.2 on U.S. 85, about five miles south of the Goshen-Niobrara County line or about 15 miles south of Lusk.
Another Wet Weekend on Tap for Southeast Wyoming
Areas west of Interstate 25 in southeast Wyoming could see another wet weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. The NWS says it should be dry through at least Thursday as high pressure builds over western Wyoming, but the high pressure may shift east towards the end of the week, which could result in the return of monsoonal moisture this weekend.
Wyoming Motorcyclist Dead After Collision With Car
A 24-year-old Wyoming man is dead after being injured in a motorcycle crash near Cody, the highway patrol says. The crash happened shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2, at the intersection of Wyoming 120 and U.S. 14-16-20 (Greybull Highway). The patrol says Dominic Gibson was riding east in...
Your Guide to Finding the Best Fall Colors in Wyoming
Fall is on its way! In my house, that means apple cider donuts, flannel, and hikes through the stunning golden leaves in Vedauwoo. Yes, Wyoming turns gold in the autumn, a sight that wows locals and visitors annually. Whether hiking, driving, or camping, you can catch golden views across the Cowboy State.
Cheyenne, Laramie, Casper Flood Watches Continue Through Today
A flood watch that has been issued for much of southern and central Wyoming remains in effect until at least midnight tonight [Sunday, August 14] according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. The agency posted this statement on its website early Sunday morning:. ''Widespread showers and thunderstorms...
Wyoming Only the “10th” Most Beautiful State in America? I Disagree.
Ah, Wyoming. Home of sweeping prairies, dramatic mountainscapes, and gorgeous sunsets. We love your majestic beauty - why else would we put up with the crazy wind and hailstorms? Yes, our state is beautiful. But according to Thrillest, Wyoming isn't the most beautiful state in the country. And I respectfully disagree with them.
Motorcyclist Killed After Driving Off Cliff in Wyoming
A motorcyclist is dead after driving his bike off a cliff in northwest Wyoming, the highway patrol says. The crash happened around 11:42 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, near milepost 13 on Wyoming 22 west of Jackson. The patrol says 56-year-old Georgia resident Roger Davis was riding east when he failed...
As If We’re Surprised! Wyoming Ranks As A Top State To Live
Wyoming is an awesome to state to live in across the board. It's not overly populated, crime is pretty low and if you work here, we don't have a state income tax, which is really nice, like thousands of dollars staying in your paycheck nice. Now the word is out...
Gordon Nominated For Another Term
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Gov. Mark Gordon has a clear path to reelection after winning the Republican primary in Wyoming on Tuesday, while more competitive Republican primary races shaped up for secretary of state and state superintendent of public instruction. Democrats, meanwhile, have all but ceded these offices to...
Final 2022 Statewide Wyoming Primary Election Results
Republican lawmaker Chuck Gray and challenger Megan Degenfelder won their Republican primary races for Secretary of State and State Superintendent on Tuesday. Congresswoman Liz Cheney was defeated in the Wyoming Republican Primary by attorney Harriet Hageman on Tuesday. According to the Wyoming Secretary of State's Ofice, Cheney got a little over 49,000 votes to Hageman's 113,000. Several other lesser-known candidates drew a few thousand votes between them.
Wyoming’s Flag Flies at Mount Rushmore. Here’s Why…
I took a weekend trip to the Black Hills - we did the usual tourist deal. My family visited the Badlands, Wind Cave, and the Reptile Gardens in Rapid City. It was an absolute blast. Don't get me wrong, Wyoming has some gorgeous scenery, but the Black Hills were unlike anything SE Wyoming has in our backyard. More trees, more hills, and a lot more rocks.
Record Temperatures Possible Today In SE Wyoming, Neb. Panhandle
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is predicting record to near-record temperatures today across southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle, according to a post on the agency's website. The weather service posted the following this morning (August 11):. August 11th Morning Update: Another hot day today with a...
Heavy Rain, Flash Flooding Possible This Weekend In SE Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says a wet weekend is ahead for southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle. ''Very active pattern setting up across much of Wyoming with the return of some robust monsoon moisture that will begin on Friday and continue into the weekend. Widespread to numerous showers and thunderstorms will be possible throughout the weekend. These showers and thunderstorms will be capable of producing some very heavy rainfall that may lead to some Flash Flooding concerns.''
Wait? So Wyoming Jackalopes Can Sing?
So I went down a rabbit hole jackalope hole of mythical creatures in each state. I was wondering what would Wyoming's most famous mythical creature be. I mean, we have great forests and parks everywhere, so there's no telling if we would have Bigfoot or other creatures thought to be roaming our state.
Overview of the Wyoming Forest Fires
According to Weather Spark, July is the hottest month of the year in Wyoming. This is probably why we have forest fires going on. To date, the state of Wyoming has a total of three forest fires, with 7,653 acres in size combined. Sugarloaf Fire. The Sugarloaf Fire was first...
NWS Cheyenne: Hot With Increasing Chances for Storms Late Week
Southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle could pick up some desperately needed rain over the next week. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says while it will be mainly hot and dry east of the Laramie Range on Thursday, areas west of Interstate 25 can expect to see afternoon and evening showers and storms.
Step Inside Wyoming’s Haunted Ferris Mansion
Have you heard the stories about the Ferris Mansion in Rawlins, Wyoming? It was built by George Ferris, a prominent Wyoming businessman of his time. He started construction on his home that would overlook Rawlins in 1899. While the home was finished by 1903, Ferris had already tragically passed years earlier in 1900 in a carriage accident.
Farmer’s Almanac Predicts ”Glacial Snow-Filled” Wyoming Winter
The Farmer's Almanac is predicting a cold, showy winter for much of the country in 2022-2023. That includes Wyoming, which is shown on a map as being part of a "Hibernation Zone, Glacial Snow-Filled" area according to the publication:. In general, the Farmer's Almanac is predicting a colder than usual...
Gorgeous! Check Out Parts Of Wyoming “That Don’t Look Real!”
Wyoming has so many places that are absolutely gorgeous. We're in a state that has unbridled beauty that when you come upon parts of the state, it looks like it was created in a studio for a 3D movie that Peter Jackson or James Cameron created. I mean, even locally, if you've ever gone to Vedauwoo when it's a little foggy, it looks like you're searching for hobbits in Lord Of The Rings, or you know, one of the Hobbit films.
Bob Beck, Wyoming Public Radio News Director, Retiring in October
After 34 years of being with Wyoming Public Radio, Wyoming is about to lose Bob Beck to New York. On Monday, Beck, news director of Wyoming Public Radio announced that he plans to retire in October, and will be relocating to Syracuse with his fiancee, who’s accepted a job with the State University of New York.
