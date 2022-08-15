Read full article on original website
Lorrie Sharp
4d ago
About Time. These kids do not need their phones in School. If they hear something they think is threatening or needs to be reported tell a Teacher or go the the Office
Clay Smith
3d ago
about damn time someone gets smart! now every school needs to follow suit. cell phones were a big no-no when I was in school, only 1 out of 100 kids had one because we had to buy stuff ourselves. if you were caught with your phone at school the administrators took it in a heartbeat. phones these days don't help kids learn at all, all they do is distract kids and teachers.
Don T Care
3d ago
For many generations we all lived without phones in school and we found ways to cheat. Kids shouldn’t have the distraction of a phone in school.
Pacific Islander Heritage Month Celebration In Lehi, UtahS. F. MoriLehi, UT
Pho Saigon Noodle House RestaurantS. F. MoriMurray, UT
3 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Tesla Involved In a Fatal Motorcycle Accident While Using Autopilot In UtahAbdul GhaniSalt Lake City, UT
Outstanding Shows Run Regularly At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
KSLTV
Districts remind that help is available for families struggling to pay for school meals and fees
MURRAY, Utah – Back to school also means many Utah families will be paying for school meals and fees, but districts remind that help is available for families struggling to pay. Now that federal pandemic relief has stopped for school breakfast and lunch, parents who need assistance will again...
kjzz.com
Utah's 3rd-largest school district among 10 holding first day of classes Thursday
HOLLADAY, Utah (KUTV) — Ten more districts are holding their first day of classes Thursday, and all but about a dozen of the districts will be back to educating Utah students when the week is through. Among those are the approximately 60,000 students in the Granite School District --...
kslnewsradio.com
Ogden Schools make strides in security efforts
OGDEN, UTAH — Back to school is well underway and for Ogden School district, so is the implementation of new security. Over the next two months, nine schools within the Ogden School District will be installing doorbell security cameras along with more secure entryways. The Ogden School Board approved...
Girl investigated for being transgender after winning state title
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A female high school athlete won the state championship — then the parents of the girls who finished in 2nd and 3rd place complained about the fact that she was transgender. She wasn’t. The complaints and ensuing investigation are now happening in the wake of Utah’s H.B.11, which bans transgender […]
kslnewsradio.com
Inflation limiting school supplies in classrooms
SALT LAKE CITY — Inflation is leaving its mark on teachers as they try and get enough supplies for their classrooms. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrator or DMBA Certified Financial Planner Shane Stewart, said at least two main expenses are driving the headache in being able to afford supplies. “Expendable...
KSLTV
Spanish Fork man makes his own traffic safety signs to slow drivers near school
SPANISH FORK, Utah — As school gets back in session, a Spanish Fork man is taking a different approach to encourage drivers to slow down. Cory Davis created his own signs that sit in his driveway reminding cars to follow the speed limit. He first put up his A frame 25 miles per hour speed limit sign after a stop sign on his street was taken down.
ksl.com
Staffing shortages plague many Utah school districts on 1st day of school
SALT LAKE CITY — Ready or not, Monday was the first day of school for many kids in Utah. KSL found many school districts were dealing with some major staffing shortages. In some cases, they used creative measures to get by and find qualified candidates. The Davis School District...
Salt Lake City Schools associate superintendent resigns suddenly
As Salt Lake City Schools superintendent Timothy Gadson currently remains on paid administrative leaves, one of his top officials announced her resignation Wednesday.
kslnewsradio.com
Two autistic brothers with ties to Utah drown off Hawaii coast
SALT LAKE CITY — Two teenage autistic brothers with ties to Utah drowned in the ocean off of Hawaii last week, according to their aunt. According to a news release from the Hawaii Police Department, the two boys Adam Larkin, 16, and his younger brother Gabriel, 14, along with their father and another relative were swept out to sea on Aug. 11. The news release says the two adults along with the 16-year-old were rescued.
6 church buildings vandalized in Sandy, another broken into in Orem
SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Six church buildings owned by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were vandalized overnight Monday. Last Thursday, a meeting house was vandalized, including a break-in at a church in Orem. In Sandy, the vandalism was on building exteriors in the form of graffiti. “It seems very targeted,” said Sgt. […]
Less heat and more storms on the way
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday, Utah — we’ve made it to the end of the workweek! As we close out the week, we’ll get some changes as moisture increases statewide and a system approaches from the west. In southern Utah, we’ll see more scattered showers and thunderstorms. Instead of storms mainly being in […]
gastronomicslc.com
Jack In The Box still planning Utah expansion
Hot on the heels of news that Beehive-borne Training Table are planning a daring comeback, FOX13 yesterday teased a similar message about Jack In The Box. The TV piece appears to reference the JITB franchising page for Utah here which describes the Salt Lake City Metro as:. “a thriving city...
kcpw.org
LDS Church fires back over abuse story, Utah city coughs up police shooting records
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints says there were “egregious errors” in a recent Associated Press report on child sex abuse. The federal government says it is “starting the process” to significantly reduce water use in the Colorado River Basin. A judge grants access to police shooting records that West Jordan sought to keep secret. And state officials tell lawmakers that the Utah Lake dredging project is not legal.
kslnewsradio.com
Utah lawmakers hear concerns about canyon wildfires, outdated plans
SALT LAKE CITY — State officials say the risk of a wildfire destroying homes and cabins in Utah’s canyons and foothills is very real and needs to be addressed. The topic was discussed yesterday on Wednesday, Aug. 18, in a legislative committee. Two members of the Salt Lake...
ABC 4
Walmart Supercenter surprises unsuspecting teacher with $750 shopping spree
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – It’s Back-To-School time for students, teachers and staff across Utah. According to a 2021 survey by AdoptaClassroom.org, teachers spend an average of $750 of their own money each year to purchase supplies for their students and classrooms. Walmart identified a local teacher who emobodies that giving spirit and asked ABC4 to help surprise the third grade teacher with a shopping spree to help restock her classroom this year.
kslnewsradio.com
Sandy Police are investigating the vandalism of six church buildings
SANDY, Utah — Sandy Police are investigating the vandalism of six church buildings. All of them had a similar message against The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. “One of the messages said something to the effect of ‘predators are welcome.’ Another one said something along the lines...
utahstories.com
Five Things in Utah That Need To Go
A friend of mine recently vacated an apartment in hopes of finding another where she didn’t have to pay a shared $1,400 rent for a two-bed, two-bath unit. Unfortunately, she hadn’t done her homework, or she would have known that Salt Lake County’s apartment vacancy rate is at an all-time low of 2 % and that the average rent for that size in Utah’s capitol city was $2,157 in February 2021, according to Rent.com. Now, she’s couch surfing with friends and is afraid she might be homeless.
Is Jack in the Box planning Utah restaurant invasion?
For years, the only way for most Utahns to get their hands (and mouths) on a Jumbo Jack was to pack the family into the car and head far south. But it looks like that won't be the case for long.
ksl.com
Here's what a new military communications manufacturing facility will bring to Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — L3Harris has been nestled in the Salt Lake Valley for over 65 years, developing state-of-the-art communication technologies critical to the nation's security. On Thursday, those years of work culminated with the opening of a new 380,000-square-foot manufacturing and operations facility that "adds a full dimension...
WOLF
2-year-old walks out of daycare, crosses busy street in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A 2-year-old in Salt Lake City left her daycare alone and crossed a busy street over the weekend. The toddler's mother claims she was unaware of the incident for more than an hour after it happened on Saturday. Olivia, 2, was left outside the Rahman Daycare for an unknown amount of time.
