Taylorsville, UT

Lorrie Sharp
4d ago

About Time. These kids do not need their phones in School. If they hear something they think is threatening or needs to be reported tell a Teacher or go the the Office

Clay Smith
3d ago

about damn time someone gets smart! now every school needs to follow suit. cell phones were a big no-no when I was in school, only 1 out of 100 kids had one because we had to buy stuff ourselves. if you were caught with your phone at school the administrators took it in a heartbeat. phones these days don't help kids learn at all, all they do is distract kids and teachers.

Don T Care
3d ago

For many generations we all lived without phones in school and we found ways to cheat. Kids shouldn’t have the distraction of a phone in school.

