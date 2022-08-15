Read full article on original website
Related
Brittney Griner's Ex-Wife Made Opinion On Situation Very Clear
Brittney Griner remains in custody in Russia, as the WNBA star was sentenced to nine years in prison for drug smuggling. While the Griner situation has sparked debate back in the United States, the WNBA star's ex-wife has made her opinion on the situation extremely clear. Glory Johnson, the WNBA...
NBA・
Pool Collapse At Sandals Resort Sweeps Newlyweds Out To Sea
A newlywed couple was hurt when an infinity pool collapsed at an opulent Caribbean resort hotel. According to reports, the glass panel swimming pool unexpectedly failed, causing them to be swept out to sea.
AOL Corp
Queen Elizabeth II Faced a Terrifying Threat to Her Life From a Man With a Crossbow at Windsor Castle
On Christmas Day 2021, a UK man trespassed on Windsor Castle’s grounds armed with a crossbow, telling a police officer “I am here to kill the Queen” before being handcuffed and arrested, per HuffPost. That man, 20-year-old Jaswant Singh Chail, attended a court hearing on Wednesday for charges including intending to “injure the person of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II or alarm Her Majesty” under the Treason Act of 1842, as well as threats to kill and possession of an offensive weapon.
Mexico, US collaboration pave way for 2026 World Cup
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Forward Daniela Solis is the personification of an ever-growing connection between soccer in the United States and Mexico — one that’s only going to intensify as the 2026 World Cup looms. Major League Soccer’s All-Star Game against Liga MX counterparts, an expanded Leagues Cup competition next year and a series of women’s exhibition matches this summer all aim to bridge the border. For MLS, that means tapping into the sizable Liga MX fan base in the United States. On the women’s side, it’s about growing the game overall. Solis is a native of Mexico but was a high school star in Oregon and played soccer at Portland State before transferring to Monterrey Tech, one of the top women’s college teams in Mexico.
MLS・
Nicki Swift
47K+
Followers
33K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.https://www.nickiswift.com/
Comments / 0