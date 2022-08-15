Read full article on original website
Clanton Advertiser
COLUMN: Be Bold, Go Gold event returns
The Eli Jackson Foundation, which raises awareness for childhood cancer, will host Be Bold, Go Gold Sept. 10 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at Richard Wood Park in Thorsby. The foundation began as a tribute to the late Eli Jackson who was diagnosed with a brain tumor at six months of age. The event will host vendors, activities for children, entertainment and an all-day raffle which will narrow down to a single $10,000 winning drawing. Tickets are $50.
Clanton Advertiser
Rebels edge Panthers in Highway 31 rivalry
The Thorsby High School Rebels got their 2022 football campaign off on the winning foot beating Jemison High School 44-33 on Aug. 18. Thorsby senior quarterback Remington Taylor went 11-for-18 with 180 yards and one touchdown through the air. Taylor added 178 yards on the ground on 15 attempts and punched in two scores.
WSFA
Jeff Shearer, the creator of Friday Night Football Fever
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - He came to Montgomery to get some good experience and likely move on in a few years. Funny how things work out. “My wife and I were newlyweds,” said former WSFA Sports Director Jeff Shearer. “I told her we’d be there a few years and go somewhere else. We stayed 25 years.”
Clanton Advertiser
Volleyball set to start in Chilton County
Nets, digs and rallies are about to sweep across Chilton County gyms again this fall with volleyball season on the horizon for all six high schools. Some programs are looking to build on solid 2021 seasons while other are looking for traction, and what better way for that than a clean slate to start a season.
Eclectic, August 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Marbury High School football team will have a game with Elmore County High School on August 18, 2022, 17:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Clanton Advertiser
Clanton Fire Department
These incidents are from Aug. 10-16. Altered Mental Status: 1300 Block 4th Avenue North. Altered Mental Status: 1300 Block 4th Avenue North.
The Daily South
Why Lunch at Your Local Meat 'N' Three Is Always Worth the Long Line
The last time I had worked this hard for a meal of baked chicken, I was helping my Uncle John dig a well. But this current venture seemed like such a good idea, at first. "Want to go to Johnny's Restaurant?" my friend Jake Reiss asked me one day. Visions...
Clanton Advertiser
Home Builders Association hosts fish fry, nail driving contest
The Chilton County Home Builders Association (CCHBA) drew a large crowd for its Membership Meeting and Fish Fry on August 11. Around 40 members, including two brand new members as well as CCHBA Hall of Fame members Wayne Nelson and Jane Conradi, attended the event, which took place at Goose Pond Park Pavilion.
hooversun.com
Noah Galloway: Losing arm, leg was 'best thing that ever happened to me'
Losing an arm and leg due to an explosive in war takes a tremendous toll on a person, but Iraq war veteran Noah Galloway today told Hoover chamber members it was the best thing that ever happened to him. Galloway, speaking at the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce at the...
momcollective.com
Ultimate Guide to Birmingham Consignment Sales :: Fall 2022
Dates: Aug. 25-27 Times: Pre-sale on Thursday, August 25 at 5:30 p.m. ($5 at the door); Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.; Saturday 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Location: Alabaster First United Methodist Church Restore Building, 128 Market Center Drive, Alabaster. Website: renewedthreads.wordpress.com. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/renewedthreads/. Info: Consigned...
12 independent bookstores in Alabama to check out
When it comes to independent bookstores worth a browse, Alabama has no shortage. While ordering books from major retailers online may be more convenient, clicking a button can’t compare to the experience of an afternoon spent roaming the shelves of a new bookstore. Just ask any book lover, and they will tell you that.
wbrc.com
Free cake giveaway at Nothing Bundt Cakes
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday by giving away free cakes at all its bakeries, including locations in the Birmingham area and Tuscaloosa. The first 250 people who arrive at any of their local bakeries on Thursday, September 1, 2022, will each get one...
comebacktown.com
Birmingham may have lost historic Terminal Station, but…
Today’s guest columnist is Gordon G. Martin. But I feel we sometimes focus on our failures and forget to celebrate our victories. How many of you have had an opportunity to visit Charlotte, North Carolina?. Charlotte’s downtown will impress you with its shiny new buildings. But where are...
WSFA
Funeral arrangements set for longtime Alabama broadcaster Kim Wanous
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Funeral arrangements have been finalized for Kim Wanous, a longtime fixture in local television for viewers across central Alabama. Wanous, an award-winning TV news anchor and reporter, died Wednesday morning, according to his family. He was recently hospitalized with COVID-19 but was at home when he died.
What’s the difference between Alabama and Auburn fans? Income, education and more
The rabid fanbases for the state of Alabama’s two largest universities - the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Auburn Tigers - sometimes seem like they have nothing in common. That’s not entirely true - they both root for football teams in the Yellowhammer State, and neither one misses playing the Iron Bowl at Legion Field.
wvtm13.com
Man stops in Birmingham during cross-country walk to end violence
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — One man is walking thousands of miles across the country hoping to raise awareness and help end violence, murder, and trafficking. Learn more in the video above. Frantz Beasly, CEO and founder of Respect our Daughter, began his walk across the country on May 16, in...
thecutoffnews.com
Yolanda Tyson, Daughter of the Late Mrs. Dorothy C. Tyson Presented August 2022 Yard of the Month By Bessemer Beautification Board
Congratulations to Yolanda Tyson of Rose Ave, daughter of the late Mrs. Dorothy C Tyson, a retired educator of Bessemer City School System, on being chosen as the August 2022 Yard of the Month winner by the Bessemer Beautification Board. The Bessemer Beautification Board has returned the Yard of the Month program to the city of Bessemer for the season. Each month the board will select a deserving house in Bessemer to recognize for its contributions to Bessemer's beauty and pride. To learn more about the Board and its activities and how you or a neighbor can be considered for Yard of the Month, visit the Bessemer Board of Beautification on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/bessemerbeautification/
alabamanews.net
Former Longtime Montgomery TV Broadcaster Kim Wanous Dies
Former longtime Montgomery TV broadcaster Kim Wanous has died at the age of 75. He died Tuesday at his home in Prattville, surrounded by his family. Wanous had an award-winning TV career that spanned more than four decades. He worked for WCOV Channel 20 starting in the 1960s. After leaving that station in the mid-1980s, he joined the “Action 8 News” team here at WAKA as news anchor, serving until the mid-1990s.
abcnews4.com
Trans student rejected from every sorority at University of Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (TND) — A transgender woman with a large social media following has revealed she was rejected by every University of Alabama sorority during recruitment season. Grant Sikes, who has hundreds of thousands of TikTok followers and millions of views on her videos, has been documenting her efforts...
Here’s Why Drake’s Latest Instagram Post Could Mean Bad News for Alabama Football This Season
The Alabama Crimson Tide are favorites to win it all this season according to the NCAA preseason rankings. More specifically, The Alabama Crimson Tide are the favorites to win it all this season *on paper, but we all know that several other factors play into the outcome of any team's season; ultimately the one school that ends up hoisting that NCAA National Championship trophy at the end of the season can credit a combination of talent, coaching, preparation, and, often times, a little bit of luck.
