Maplesville, AL

Clanton Advertiser

COLUMN: Be Bold, Go Gold event returns

The Eli Jackson Foundation, which raises awareness for childhood cancer, will host Be Bold, Go Gold Sept. 10 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at Richard Wood Park in Thorsby. The foundation began as a tribute to the late Eli Jackson who was diagnosed with a brain tumor at six months of age. The event will host vendors, activities for children, entertainment and an all-day raffle which will narrow down to a single $10,000 winning drawing. Tickets are $50.
THORSBY, AL
Clanton Advertiser

Rebels edge Panthers in Highway 31 rivalry

The Thorsby High School Rebels got their 2022 football campaign off on the winning foot beating Jemison High School 44-33 on Aug. 18. Thorsby senior quarterback Remington Taylor went 11-for-18 with 180 yards and one touchdown through the air. Taylor added 178 yards on the ground on 15 attempts and punched in two scores.
THORSBY, AL
WSFA

Jeff Shearer, the creator of Friday Night Football Fever

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - He came to Montgomery to get some good experience and likely move on in a few years. Funny how things work out. “My wife and I were newlyweds,” said former WSFA Sports Director Jeff Shearer. “I told her we’d be there a few years and go somewhere else. We stayed 25 years.”
MONTGOMERY, AL
Clanton Advertiser

Volleyball set to start in Chilton County

Nets, digs and rallies are about to sweep across Chilton County gyms again this fall with volleyball season on the horizon for all six high schools. Some programs are looking to build on solid 2021 seasons while other are looking for traction, and what better way for that than a clean slate to start a season.
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
Jemison, AL
Alabama Sports
Maplesville, AL
Clanton Advertiser

Clanton Fire Department

These incidents are from Aug. 10-16. Altered Mental Status: 1300 Block 4th Avenue North. Altered Mental Status: 1300 Block 4th Avenue North.
CLANTON, AL
Clanton Advertiser

Home Builders Association hosts fish fry, nail driving contest

The Chilton County Home Builders Association (CCHBA) drew a large crowd for its Membership Meeting and Fish Fry on August 11. Around 40 members, including two brand new members as well as CCHBA Hall of Fame members Wayne Nelson and Jane Conradi, attended the event, which took place at Goose Pond Park Pavilion.
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
momcollective.com

Ultimate Guide to Birmingham Consignment Sales :: Fall 2022

Dates: Aug. 25-27 Times: Pre-sale on Thursday, August 25 at 5:30 p.m. ($5 at the door); Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.; Saturday 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Location: Alabaster First United Methodist Church Restore Building, 128 Market Center Drive, Alabaster. Website: renewedthreads.wordpress.com. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/renewedthreads/. Info: Consigned...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

12 independent bookstores in Alabama to check out

When it comes to independent bookstores worth a browse, Alabama has no shortage. While ordering books from major retailers online may be more convenient, clicking a button can’t compare to the experience of an afternoon spent roaming the shelves of a new bookstore. Just ask any book lover, and they will tell you that.
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Free cake giveaway at Nothing Bundt Cakes

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday by giving away free cakes at all its bakeries, including locations in the Birmingham area and Tuscaloosa. The first 250 people who arrive at any of their local bakeries on Thursday, September 1, 2022, will each get one...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
comebacktown.com

Birmingham may have lost historic Terminal Station, but…

Today’s guest columnist is Gordon G. Martin. But I feel we sometimes focus on our failures and forget to celebrate our victories. How many of you have had an opportunity to visit Charlotte, North Carolina?. Charlotte’s downtown will impress you with its shiny new buildings. But where are...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WSFA

Funeral arrangements set for longtime Alabama broadcaster Kim Wanous

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Funeral arrangements have been finalized for Kim Wanous, a longtime fixture in local television for viewers across central Alabama. Wanous, an award-winning TV news anchor and reporter, died Wednesday morning, according to his family. He was recently hospitalized with COVID-19 but was at home when he died.
MONTGOMERY, AL
wvtm13.com

Man stops in Birmingham during cross-country walk to end violence

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — One man is walking thousands of miles across the country hoping to raise awareness and help end violence, murder, and trafficking. Learn more in the video above. Frantz Beasly, CEO and founder of Respect our Daughter, began his walk across the country on May 16, in...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
thecutoffnews.com

Yolanda Tyson, Daughter of the Late Mrs. Dorothy C. Tyson Presented August 2022 Yard of the Month By Bessemer Beautification Board

Congratulations to Yolanda Tyson of Rose Ave, daughter of the late Mrs. Dorothy C Tyson, a retired educator of Bessemer City School System, on being chosen as the August 2022 Yard of the Month winner by the Bessemer Beautification Board. The Bessemer Beautification Board has returned the Yard of the Month program to the city of Bessemer for the season. Each month the board will select a deserving house in Bessemer to recognize for its contributions to Bessemer's beauty and pride. To learn more about the Board and its activities and how you or a neighbor can be considered for Yard of the Month, visit the Bessemer Board of Beautification on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/bessemerbeautification/
BESSEMER, AL
alabamanews.net

Former Longtime Montgomery TV Broadcaster Kim Wanous Dies

Former longtime Montgomery TV broadcaster Kim Wanous has died at the age of 75. He died Tuesday at his home in Prattville, surrounded by his family. Wanous had an award-winning TV career that spanned more than four decades. He worked for WCOV Channel 20 starting in the 1960s. After leaving that station in the mid-1980s, he joined the “Action 8 News” team here at WAKA as news anchor, serving until the mid-1990s.
MONTGOMERY, AL
abcnews4.com

Trans student rejected from every sorority at University of Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (TND) — A transgender woman with a large social media following has revealed she was rejected by every University of Alabama sorority during recruitment season. Grant Sikes, who has hundreds of thousands of TikTok followers and millions of views on her videos, has been documenting her efforts...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ESPN Lafayette

Here’s Why Drake’s Latest Instagram Post Could Mean Bad News for Alabama Football This Season

The Alabama Crimson Tide are favorites to win it all this season according to the NCAA preseason rankings. More specifically, The Alabama Crimson Tide are the favorites to win it all this season *on paper, but we all know that several other factors play into the outcome of any team's season; ultimately the one school that ends up hoisting that NCAA National Championship trophy at the end of the season can credit a combination of talent, coaching, preparation, and, often times, a little bit of luck.
TUSCALOOSA, AL

