Read full article on original website
Related
Kaley Cuoco’s Heartbreaking Announcement: ‘I Was Really Losing My Mind’
Kaley Cuoco sensationally revealed that she was forced to stage an intervention on herself while filming season two of The Flight Attendant, to help her deal with her “super dark” depression following her and Karl Cook’s divorce. Po...
'Real-life vampire' with 49 body modifications warns others about doing what she's done
'Real-life vampire' María José Cristerna has warned people who might want to follow in her footsteps to be careful what they do to their body. Mexico resident Cristerna has almost 50 body modifications and claims that 99 percent of her body is tattooed, leading Guinness World Records to say she is the most tattooed woman in the world.
'Cyborg time traveller from 2050' says one movie is scarily accurate to real life in future
Guys, guys, guys! We really are living in a simulation! Well, according to a ‘cyborg time traveller from 2050’, that is. A man named Orrin who claims to be a cyborg from the future (what’s so funny?) told his social media followers: “There is a Matrix. This [our existence] is very much like The Matrix movie. This is all a simulation.”
Woman who lives in Conjuring house shows routine she has to follow every day
A woman who lives in the infamous house from The Conjuring has detailed her daily routine in the haunted farmhouse. Take a look below, if you dare:. Home of the terrifying 2013 horror movie The Conjuring, the 14 room farmhouse in Rhode Island might look like a nice rural home at first.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Episode of Aussie children's show Bluey got 'banned' in the US because a character farted
An episode of beloved Australian children's TV show Bluey has been cancelled in the US over something every single one of us has done before. Disney has confirmed the episode, which is titled 'Family Meeting' has been banned from the season three lineup because one of the characters farts in a scene.
Netflix users warned streaming service is dropping much-needed feature
Being able to download films and series' on Netflix is a major perk of subscribing to the streaming platform, especially when preparing for a long journey or flight. But now, it seems the streamer could be scrapping the option for those on its cheaper, ad-supported plan - which is expected to be rolled out at some point next year.
Tom Holland becomes 'frontrunner' to play James Bond after Daniel Craig
As rumours continue to swirl about who’ll play the next 007, Tom Holland has apparently emerged as the 'frontrunner' for the role. The Today Show has revealed the British star now leads the pack for actors being considered to take on the infamous 'shaken, not stirred' MI6 spy. The...
Woman explains why flag was actually waving in famous moon landing picture
Somehow, millions of conspiracy theorists dubbed ‘moon truthers’ continue to insist the moon landing – one of humankind’s greatest achievements – was a hoax. Well, astrophysicist Sierra Casten isn’t having any of it, and in a recent TikTok video lay waste to one of conspiracy theorists’ favourite examples of ‘proof’ that the whole thing was a setup: the fact that the flag planted on the moon looks as though it’s waving, despite there being no wind on the moon.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dragons cause chaos in new House of the Dragon trailer
Dragons are causing absolute chaos in the new House of the Dragon trailer. You can check it out below:. The new 10-part series is based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, which is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones. Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy)...
When is Episode 2 of She-Hulk out?
Viewers have been praising the first episode of Marvel's She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, after it finally arrived on Disney+. Episode 1 of Season 1 has viewers praising how entertaining Jennifer Walters, a.k.a She-Hulk is. Played by Tatiana Maslany, the show is providing a different side of superheroes, and it’s also...
Inbetweeners fans stunned by Donovan actor’s real speaking voice
Fans of The Inbetweeners have been left gobsmacked after learning that actor Henry Lloyd-Hughes – who plays schoolboy bully Donovan in the show – doesn’t actually sound like he might rip your head off in real life. In fact, Lloyd-Hughes is rather softly spoken, as was demonstrated...
Jenna Ortega stars as Wednesday in first Addams Family trailer
A new teaser trailer for Tim Burton’s forthcoming Addams Family series Wednesday shows Jenna Ortega in action as the titular goth, ahead of its release later this year. Watch the trailer here:. Billed as a ‘twisted new series from the mind of Tim Burton’, Wednesday follows the youngster as...
Woman horrified at what was left under sofas when she moved them to new house
Peep Show star Isy Suttie is a busy woman – between being a mum to two kids and a touring comedian, everyday things like housework can get a little tricky. But even so, the 44-year-old was left horrified by what she discovered underneath her sofas during a recent clean out.
Emmy Predictions: Supporting Actress in a Limited Series – The ‘Dopesick’ Duo Takes On the Fab Five of ‘White Lotus’
Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official awards predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis; Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders by television editor Michael Schneider (for Emmys) and Davis (for Oscars); Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly interview series with talent and an expert roundtable discussion; and Awards Circuit Video analyzes various categories and contenders by Variety's leading awards pundits. Variety's unmatched coverage gives its readership unbeatable exposure in print and...
The bizarre reason why guys hold fish in dating apps pictures
If you’re dating, or on the quest to find love after a series of unfortunate romances, it’s likely somebody’s told you that there are ‘plenty more fish in the sea’. But this literally couldn’t be truer in online dating. If you’re swiping through Tinder,...
Zac Efron is starring in one of the biggest guy movies ever
How far would you go to pick up some beers for the lads? The answer: probably not as far as Zac Efron does in his new movie. Have a look at the trailer:. The Greatest Beer Run Ever tells the incredible, and almost unbelievable, story of John "Chick" Donohue, who went to extreme lengths to hydrate his mates.
First picture of new Addams Family drops for Tim Burton's Wednesday series
The first image of the new-look Addams Family has dropped ahead of the release of Tim Burton's Wednesday series. The Netflix show will be focusing on the eldest child of the peculiar brood. We've finally been given the first glimpse at the family in full and it shows Catherine Zeta-Jones...
George Harrison Didn’t Invent the Word ‘Grotty’ and Didn’t Want to Say It in The Beatles’ ‘A Hard Day’s Night’
George Harrison didn't invent the word 'grotty' and didn't want to say it in The Beatles' first film, 'A Hard Day's Night.'
Viral TikTok skateboarder has made his acting debut in new TV series
TikTok star Nathan Apodaca has used his 15-minutes of fame to launch himself into an acting gig. The bloke who attracted headlines around the world for skateboarding down a road drinking cranberry juice and listening to Fleetwood Mac's 'Dreams' has hit the big time. He's earned himself a guest spot...
Will Pete Davidson feature much in upcoming season of The Kardashians?
For those of us who get overly invested in celebrity romances, the news that Kim Kardashian and Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson have called it quits, was earth-shattering. The break up has left fans wondering if Davidson will still appear in the second season of the Kardashian family’s hulu...
LADbible
27K+
Followers
17K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Bringing you the latest viral and entertainment news from around the world.https://www.ladbible.com
Comments / 0