Somehow, millions of conspiracy theorists dubbed ‘moon truthers’ continue to insist the moon landing – one of humankind’s greatest achievements – was a hoax. Well, astrophysicist Sierra Casten isn’t having any of it, and in a recent TikTok video lay waste to one of conspiracy theorists’ favourite examples of ‘proof’ that the whole thing was a setup: the fact that the flag planted on the moon looks as though it’s waving, despite there being no wind on the moon.

ASTRONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO