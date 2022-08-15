ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix users warned streaming service is dropping much-needed feature

Being able to download films and series' on Netflix is a major perk of subscribing to the streaming platform, especially when preparing for a long journey or flight. But now, it seems the streamer could be scrapping the option for those on its cheaper, ad-supported plan - which is expected to be rolled out at some point next year.
LADbible

Woman explains why flag was actually waving in famous moon landing picture

Somehow, millions of conspiracy theorists dubbed ‘moon truthers’ continue to insist the moon landing – one of humankind’s greatest achievements – was a hoax. Well, astrophysicist Sierra Casten isn’t having any of it, and in a recent TikTok video lay waste to one of conspiracy theorists’ favourite examples of ‘proof’ that the whole thing was a setup: the fact that the flag planted on the moon looks as though it’s waving, despite there being no wind on the moon.
Entertainment
TV & Videos
Football
Netflix
LADbible

Dragons cause chaos in new House of the Dragon trailer

Dragons are causing absolute chaos in the new House of the Dragon trailer. You can check it out below:. The new 10-part series is based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, which is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones. Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy)...
LADbible

When is Episode 2 of She-Hulk out?

Viewers have been praising the first episode of Marvel's She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, after it finally arrived on Disney+. Episode 1 of Season 1 has viewers praising how entertaining Jennifer Walters, a.k.a She-Hulk is. Played by Tatiana Maslany, the show is providing a different side of superheroes, and it’s also...
LADbible

Jenna Ortega stars as Wednesday in first Addams Family trailer

A new teaser trailer for Tim Burton’s forthcoming Addams Family series Wednesday shows Jenna Ortega in action as the titular goth, ahead of its release later this year. Watch the trailer here:. Billed as a ‘twisted new series from the mind of Tim Burton’, Wednesday follows the youngster as...
Variety

Emmy Predictions: Supporting Actress in a Limited Series – The ‘Dopesick’ Duo Takes On the Fab Five of ‘White Lotus’

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official awards predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis; Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders by television editor Michael Schneider (for Emmys) and Davis (for Oscars); Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly interview series with talent and an expert roundtable discussion; and Awards Circuit Video analyzes various categories and contenders by Variety's leading awards pundits. Variety's unmatched coverage gives its readership unbeatable exposure in print and...
LADbible

Zac Efron is starring in one of the biggest guy movies ever

How far would you go to pick up some beers for the lads? The answer: probably not as far as Zac Efron does in his new movie. Have a look at the trailer:. The Greatest Beer Run Ever tells the incredible, and almost unbelievable, story of John "Chick" Donohue, who went to extreme lengths to hydrate his mates.
