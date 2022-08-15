Read full article on original website
mymcmedia.org
Recount in County Executive Race Will Be Livestreamed
The recount in the executive race begins Friday at 9:30 a.m. at the Germantown Community Recreation Center’s gym. It will be livestreamed. The Montgomery County Board of Elections certified the July 19 primary election on August 13. On Tuesday, David Blair, who trails incumbent Marc Elrich by 35 votes on the Democratic ticket, requested a recount.
rockvillenights.com
Maryland governor candidate Dan Cox visits Montgomery County Fair
the Republican nominee for governor of Maryland, stopped by the Montgomery County Agricultural Fair in Gaithersburg. The candidate met and spoke with voters, toured the exhibits and attractions, and visited the Montgomery County Republican Party tent. One stop of particular interest to the gubernatorial hopeful was the 4-H Sheep & Swine Club booth, where he participated in the 4-H raffle. Cox was a Champion sheep (Shropshire) showman and shepherd in Maryland 4-H from 1986-1991.
mymcmedia.org
5 Things to Know Today, Aug. 19 In Montgomery County
Today is Friday, Aug. 19. Here’s the 10 day forecast as we head into the weekend and also, 5 things to know. 1. Agricultural Fair: The 73rd Annual Montgomery County Agricultural Fair closes Saturday at midnight. There are still two days to enjoy the fair food, carnival rides, animal exhibits and so much more.
rockvillenights.com
Convicted January 6 attendee to host event at Montgomery County Executive Building in Rockville
Conservative influencer Brandon Straka, founder of the #WalkAway campaign that encourages voters to abandon the Democratic Party, will hold an event discussing what happened at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021 at the Montgomery County Executive Office Building in Rockville on September 11, 2022. Straka himself attended the January 6 rally supporting President Donald Trump, but later pled guilty to a misdemeanor charge, for verbally egging-on rioters during the siege of the Capitol that followed.
mymcmedia.org
Bidens Will Visit Montgomery County for Rally Next Week
President Biden and Dr. Jill Biden will appear at a rally in Montgomery County on August 25. The time and exact location of the event have yet to be announced. Alerts were sent out by the Democratic National Committee (DNC) Thursday afternoon announcing the “special grassroots event.”. On Monday,...
Commercial Observer
Frederick’s Westview Promenade Welcomes Four New Tenants
Four new tenants, including a trio of restaurants, have inked leases at Westview Promenade, a 200,000-square-foot outdoor retail center in Frederick, Md. Hill Management Services owns and manages the center, which was developed in 2002. All four tenants are scheduled to open before year-end. “Frederick is Maryland’s second largest city...
mymcmedia.org
August 19-21 Weekend Roundup: 10 Things to Do in Montgomery County
Welcome to our Weekend Roundup of events in Montgomery County. Here are ten things to do this weekend:. Montgomery County Agricultural Fair: The are just two days left of the annual Montgomery County Agricultural Fair. Families and friends can come out to enjoy the great food, games, and entertainment. Ticket pries and hours for Friday and Saturday can be found here, with other information such as performances, ride passes, vendors, and more throughout the website. Take a look as some great videos from the fair.
popville.com
Le Fantome Food Hall Opens Monday in Prince George’s County
Photo by Scott Suchman courtesy Le Fantome Food Hall. “Le Fantome, an all-day, international food hall in Prince George’s County will open on Monday, August 22. Located in The Station at Riverdale Park, the 8,500 square foot project is a collaboration between Cafritz Enterprises and leading hospitality consulting group Hospitality HQ (HHQ). Le Fantome will open with a full-service bar, seasonal patio, and a diverse array of offerings from three dine-in stalls. The food hall’s seven locally-owned and operated ghost kitchen concepts will open separately on Monday, August 29th for dine-in ordering via QR code, delivery via select third party apps, and pre-ordered pick up.
Here are the mask regulations in schools across the DMV
WASHINGTON — Over the last few years, the pandemic has kept us on our toes with ever-changing mask regulations. With schools starting to reopen their doors for the 2022-23 school year, it is time to brush up on mask guidance for the youth in your life. Are masks required...
Brothers walk from Chesterfield to Virginia state Capital and on to Washington, D.C. to raise awareness for foster care
Twin brothers who were born into foster care are walking in all 50 states to raise awareness for adoption and they trekked through Richmond Tuesday.
Wbaltv.com
Anne Arundel County teachers union protest new hires to fill vacancies
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Some teachers in Anne Arundel County are upset about how the school board is trying to fill some vacant positions. It is two weeks until the first day of school and Anne Arundel County said it, like many other school systems across the nation, is trying to solve a staffing crisis, but the teacher's union is says not so fast.
bethesdamagazine.com
Rockville police, county officials to offer Visa gift cards for turning in guns
The Rockville police department, in partnership with the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office and Montgomery County Public Schools, is offering Visa gift cards of $100 or $200 to people who turn in firearms during an Aug. 27 gun buyback event. A gun buyback event is an initiative designed...
mocoshow.com
MCPS Reopening Guide 2022-2023; Covid-19 Strategy For Upcoming School Year
Per MCPS and Superintendent Dr. Monifa McKnight: The Montgomery County Board of Education and Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) are committed to providing students with a world-class education, while also addressing their social, emotional and academic needs. This commitment is shared by teachers, administrators, supporting services staff, parents and the community. This letter presents the 2022-2023 School Year Reopening Guide for Schools.
mocoshow.com
Former Maryland MVA Employee Sentenced to Federal Prison for Providing Fraudulent Driver’s Licenses to Applicants Who Paid a Fee
Per the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Maryland: U.S. District Judge Theodore D. Chuang sentenced Marion Rose Payne, age 55, of Harwood, Maryland, on August 15, 2022, to 15 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for conspiracy to produce and transfer identification documents without lawful authority, specifically, Maryland driver’s licenses. Judge Chuang also ordered Payne to forfeit $25,000, which constitutes the proceeds of Payne’s participation in the criminal conspiracy.
rockvillenights.com
7th assault since May 18 reported at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda
Montgomery County police responded to a report of a 2nd-degree assault at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda Wednesday night, August 17, 2022. The assault was reported at 7:49 PM. This was the seventh 2nd-degree assault reported at the mall since May 18. The Montgomery County Police Department recently announced it would be opening a "resource room" at the property.
NBC Washington
Tall Grass on Roadways Frustrates Prince George's County Residents
Residents of the Accokeek area are frustrated with Maryland state officials for not properly maintaining their roadways, such as neglecting to cut grass 3 feet tall and taller in certain areas along Route 210. Many of those living in southern Prince George's County are asking why the state is ignoring...
5 sentenced for running unlicensed assisted living facilities in Baltimore area
Five people who ran unlicensed assisted living facilities around the Baltimore area have been sentenced by the Maryland Attorney General, with the latest operator being sentenced today.
Bus driver explains why Maryland schools are sweating last-minute bus shortage
We are just a couple weeks away from school starting, and school officials are sweating to see if there will be enough buses to pick children up, or if there will be enough teachers.
beckersasc.com
Maryland endoscopy center welcomes new gastroenterologist
Jameel Shareef, DO, is joining the La Plata-based University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Group, The Southern Maryland Chronicle reported Aug. 16. Dr. Shareef will provide endoscopic procedures at the medical group's endoscopy center, also in La Plata, the report said. "This is an exciting time for our growing gastroenterological...
Washington, D.C. Mayor Has Requested National Guard Support 50 Times
Since Governor Greg Abbott has bussed migrants from Texas to Washington, D.C. to show President Joe Biden the issue he is dealing with on the Texas-Mexican border, Washington, D.C. mayor has requested National Guard support this past week.
