Montgomery County, MD

mymcmedia.org

Recount in County Executive Race Will Be Livestreamed

The recount in the executive race begins Friday at 9:30 a.m. at the Germantown Community Recreation Center’s gym. It will be livestreamed. The Montgomery County Board of Elections certified the July 19 primary election on August 13. On Tuesday, David Blair, who trails incumbent Marc Elrich by 35 votes on the Democratic ticket, requested a recount.
GERMANTOWN, MD
rockvillenights.com

Maryland governor candidate Dan Cox visits Montgomery County Fair

the Republican nominee for governor of Maryland, stopped by the Montgomery County Agricultural Fair in Gaithersburg. The candidate met and spoke with voters, toured the exhibits and attractions, and visited the Montgomery County Republican Party tent. One stop of particular interest to the gubernatorial hopeful was the 4-H Sheep & Swine Club booth, where he participated in the 4-H raffle. Cox was a Champion sheep (Shropshire) showman and shepherd in Maryland 4-H from 1986-1991.
MARYLAND STATE
mymcmedia.org

5 Things to Know Today, Aug. 19 In Montgomery County

Today is Friday, Aug. 19. Here’s the 10 day forecast as we head into the weekend and also, 5 things to know. 1. Agricultural Fair: The 73rd Annual Montgomery County Agricultural Fair closes Saturday at midnight. There are still two days to enjoy the fair food, carnival rides, animal exhibits and so much more.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
rockvillenights.com

Convicted January 6 attendee to host event at Montgomery County Executive Building in Rockville

Conservative influencer Brandon Straka, founder of the #WalkAway campaign that encourages voters to abandon the Democratic Party, will hold an event discussing what happened at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021 at the Montgomery County Executive Office Building in Rockville on September 11, 2022. Straka himself attended the January 6 rally supporting President Donald Trump, but later pled guilty to a misdemeanor charge, for verbally egging-on rioters during the siege of the Capitol that followed.
ROCKVILLE, MD
mymcmedia.org

Bidens Will Visit Montgomery County for Rally Next Week

President Biden and Dr. Jill Biden will appear at a rally in Montgomery County on August 25. The time and exact location of the event have yet to be announced. Alerts were sent out by the Democratic National Committee (DNC) Thursday afternoon announcing the “special grassroots event.”. On Monday,...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Commercial Observer

Frederick’s Westview Promenade Welcomes Four New Tenants

Four new tenants, including a trio of restaurants, have inked leases at Westview Promenade, a 200,000-square-foot outdoor retail center in Frederick, Md. Hill Management Services owns and manages the center, which was developed in 2002. All four tenants are scheduled to open before year-end. “Frederick is Maryland’s second largest city...
FREDERICK, MD
mymcmedia.org

August 19-21 Weekend Roundup: 10 Things to Do in Montgomery County

Welcome to our Weekend Roundup of events in Montgomery County. Here are ten things to do this weekend:. Montgomery County Agricultural Fair: The are just two days left of the annual Montgomery County Agricultural Fair. Families and friends can come out to enjoy the great food, games, and entertainment. Ticket pries and hours for Friday and Saturday can be found here, with other information such as performances, ride passes, vendors, and more throughout the website. Take a look as some great videos from the fair.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
popville.com

Le Fantome Food Hall Opens Monday in Prince George’s County

Photo by Scott Suchman courtesy Le Fantome Food Hall. “Le Fantome, an all-day, international food hall in Prince George’s County will open on Monday, August 22. Located in The Station at Riverdale Park, the 8,500 square foot project is a collaboration between Cafritz Enterprises and leading hospitality consulting group Hospitality HQ (HHQ). Le Fantome will open with a full-service bar, seasonal patio, and a diverse array of offerings from three dine-in stalls. The food hall’s seven locally-owned and operated ghost kitchen concepts will open separately on Monday, August 29th for dine-in ordering via QR code, delivery via select third party apps, and pre-ordered pick up.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Anne Arundel County teachers union protest new hires to fill vacancies

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Some teachers in Anne Arundel County are upset about how the school board is trying to fill some vacant positions. It is two weeks until the first day of school and Anne Arundel County said it, like many other school systems across the nation, is trying to solve a staffing crisis, but the teacher's union is says not so fast.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

MCPS Reopening Guide 2022-2023; Covid-19 Strategy For Upcoming School Year

Per MCPS and Superintendent Dr. Monifa McKnight: The Montgomery County Board of Education and Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) are committed to providing students with a world-class education, while also addressing their social, emotional and academic needs. This commitment is shared by teachers, administrators, supporting services staff, parents and the community. This letter presents the 2022-2023 School Year Reopening Guide for Schools.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Former Maryland MVA Employee Sentenced to Federal Prison for Providing Fraudulent Driver’s Licenses to Applicants Who Paid a Fee

Per the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Maryland: U.S. District Judge Theodore D. Chuang sentenced Marion Rose Payne, age 55, of Harwood, Maryland, on August 15, 2022, to 15 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for conspiracy to produce and transfer identification documents without lawful authority, specifically, Maryland driver’s licenses. Judge Chuang also ordered Payne to forfeit $25,000, which constitutes the proceeds of Payne’s participation in the criminal conspiracy.
HARWOOD, MD
rockvillenights.com

7th assault since May 18 reported at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda

Montgomery County police responded to a report of a 2nd-degree assault at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda Wednesday night, August 17, 2022. The assault was reported at 7:49 PM. This was the seventh 2nd-degree assault reported at the mall since May 18. The Montgomery County Police Department recently announced it would be opening a "resource room" at the property.
BETHESDA, MD
NBC Washington

Tall Grass on Roadways Frustrates Prince George's County Residents

Residents of the Accokeek area are frustrated with Maryland state officials for not properly maintaining their roadways, such as neglecting to cut grass 3 feet tall and taller in certain areas along Route 210. Many of those living in southern Prince George's County are asking why the state is ignoring...
ACCOKEEK, MD
beckersasc.com

Maryland endoscopy center welcomes new gastroenterologist

Jameel Shareef, DO, is joining the La Plata-based University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Group, The Southern Maryland Chronicle reported Aug. 16. Dr. Shareef will provide endoscopic procedures at the medical group's endoscopy center, also in La Plata, the report said. "This is an exciting time for our growing gastroenterological...
LA PLATA, MD

