Ron Perlman, Nick Nolte, Charles Melton, Tim Blake Nelson Join Peacock Series ‘Poker Face’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By Joe Otterson
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
Ron Perlman , Nick Nolte , Charles Melton, and Tim Blake Nelson have all joined the cast of the upcoming Peacock series “ Poker Face ,” Variety has learned exclusively.

Perlman (“Sons of Anarchy,” “Hellboy”), Nolte (“Warrior,” “Graves”), Melton (“Riverdale,” “American Horror Stories”), and Nelson (“Watchmen,” “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs”) join the show’s already expansive cast. Natasha Lyonne will lead the series, with previously announced cast members including: Adrien Brody, Audrey Corsa, Benjamin Bratt, Chloe Sevigny, Danielle MacDonald, Dascha Polanco, Ellen Barkin, Jameela Jamil, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Judith Light, Lil Rel Howery, Niall Cunningham, Nicholas Cirillo, S. Epatha Merkerson, Simon Helberg and Tim Meadows.

Sources say will follow a procedural format and see Lyonne’s character working to solve different murders in each episode. Further details around the plot and the characters each actor will play are being kept under wraps.

Perlman is repped by Link Entertainment and Gersh. Nolte is repped by CAA. Melton is repped by CAA and 111 Media. Nelson is repped by UTA, Gateway Management Company, and Bloom Hergott Diemer.

“Poker Face” received a 10-episode order at Peacock in March 2021. Johnson created the series and executive produces via T-Street Productions. Lyonne executive produces under the Animal Pictures banner in addition to starring, with Maya Rudolph and Danielle Renfrew Behrens of Animal Pictures co-executive producing. Nora and Lilla Zuckerman serve as executive producers and co-showrunners. Ram Bergman and Nena Rodrigue of T-Street also executive produce. MRC Television will produce. MRC is a minority investor in T-Street, with a first-look deal across both film and television.

