Mesa, AZ

AZFamily

Man who found Benjamin Anderson’s body on fire in Arizona desert speaks out

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — This week, Arizona’s Family received the 911 calls when Benjamin Anderson’s body was found on fire in the Arizona desert. He went missing on New Year’s Eve. The man who found his body and called 911 took Arizona’s Family to the area off Interstate 17 and Table Mesa Road to give us an exclusive look into what he saw that day. He’s asked us not to use his name or show his face. It’s in the middle of the desert and as remote as you can get. “Have you been back here since?” asked reporter Briana Whitney. “No,” the man said. “It was emotional, yeah.”
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

RAINFALL TOTALS: How much rain has fallen in your area? 8-19-22

PHOENIX — Heavy monsoon storms slammed the Phoenix metro area Thursday night into Friday morning. More storms are expected later in the day Friday. How much rain has fallen in your area? Here are the latest rain gauge measurements from the Flood Control District of Maricopa County: (last updated at 8:30 a.m.)
PHOENIX, AZ
Mesa, AZ
Mesa, AZ
ABC 15 News

Women mistake 20-year-old for Lyft driver during emergency

CHANDLER, AZ — A girl's trip to Arizona ended with one incredible story. It all started when the nine friends from North Dakota decided to grab dinner at a local favorite, The Sicilian Butcher, in Chandler on August 7. “We could only get a seat outside which was probably,...
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

150 dogs found living in desert with homeless family outside Surprise

SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — It’s the kind of thing you might see in a developing country. A campground full of trash and debris, and dozens and dozens of dogs kept in cages and handmade kennels. The bizarre hoarding situation was discovered last week near the city of Surprise, off U.S. 60 and Happy Valley Road.
SURPRISE, AZ
ABC 15 News

Vehicle crashes into home near 59th and Glendale avenues

GLENDALE, AZ — Police are investigating after a car crashed into a home in Glendale Thursday morning. The incident occurred before 8:30 a.m. near the major cross streets of 59th and Glendale avenues. Police say a man and woman were headed eastbound in a vehicle when they struck a...
GLENDALE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Driver arrested after US 60 crash in Mesa kills 2 people

MESA, Ariz. - A driver accused of causing a rollover crash in Mesa that left two people dead has been arrested. A white sedan and a truck were involved in the collision, which happened Wednesday morning past the Superstition Boulevard exit. Officials said the driver of the car, 27-year-old Kimball...
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Rain floods north Phoenix intersection

Peoria police said there are multiple power lines down on 83rd Avenue between Cactus Road and Peoria Avenue and also along 91st Avenue in the same area. Scottsdale firefighters warning people to be careful of rising floodwaters. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Captain Dave Folio from Scottsdale fire says get...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Police looking for suspect after deadly shooting in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a search for a suspect is underway after a person was found dead near 27th Avenue and Agusta early Wednesday morning. Initial reports of a shooting came out around 1:30 a.m. Police on the scene tell Arizona’s Family that one person was found dead and that officers were actively looking for the suspect involved in the shooting. Video from the scene showed a mobile command van as investigators worked to learn more information about what led up to the shooting. A heavy police presence was also seen near I-17 and Northern, just a few blocks from the shooting scene.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Police release bodycam video of El Mirage school confrontation

EL MIRAGE, AZ — El Mirage police have released footage showing a confrontation outside of a locked-down elementary school last week. On Friday morning, the El Mirage Police Department received reports of a suspicious person on campus, possibly with a gun at the school near Grand Avenue and Thompson Ranch Road. That man has since been arrested and identified by police as 33-year-old Jermaine Johnathan Travis.
EL MIRAGE, AZ
ABC 15 News

Priced Out: In most of Arizona, renting a home is cheaper than buying

There are areas in the U.S where it is cheaper to buy a house than it is to rent. Phoenix is not one of them. A report by the real estate company Roofstock crunched numbers together from the US Census, HUD, and Zillow to find where in the US it was cheaper to get a mortgage on a median priced home than it was to rent. Unsurprisingly, the large metros where renters should think about buying are mostly found in the South, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest. In Pittsburgh, a mortgage on a median priced home assuming 20% down and an interest rate of 5.33%, costs around $933. Renting in the same area would cost $1,063. The other top listed metros where a mortgage can be cheaper than renting were Rochester, Detroit, Oklahoma City, and Memphis.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Teen found shot in Phoenix street near freeway, dies at hospital

PHOENIX – Police said a teenage boy was shot and died in a hospital early Wednesday in Phoenix and the search is on for a suspect. The Phoenix Police Department said they were called around 1 a.m. about a male lying in the access road near Interstate 17 just south of Northern Avenue.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Weekend travel alert: Closures on I-10, L-202 (Aug 19-22)

PHOENIX — Heads up, drivers! There are some freeway closures to be aware of in the Valley this weekend. The Arizona Department of Transportation has the following restrictions listed on its website:. Eastbound I-10 closed between State Route 51 and US 60 (Superstition Freeway) from 10 p.m. Friday to...
PHOENIX, AZ

