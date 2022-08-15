Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Restaurant From Chicago Opening SoonGreyson FChandler, AZ
New California Pizza Chain Opening SoonGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
3 Great Burger Places in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
Local Restaurant Shockingly Closes, Despite PopularityGreyson FChandler, AZ
Freshest Seafood Restaurant in Town OpensGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Related
Missing Kingman woman found dead in Mesa
A missing Kingman woman was found dead in the parking lot near East Main Street and North Recker Road in Mesa.
AZFamily
Man who found Benjamin Anderson’s body on fire in Arizona desert speaks out
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — This week, Arizona’s Family received the 911 calls when Benjamin Anderson’s body was found on fire in the Arizona desert. He went missing on New Year’s Eve. The man who found his body and called 911 took Arizona’s Family to the area off Interstate 17 and Table Mesa Road to give us an exclusive look into what he saw that day. He’s asked us not to use his name or show his face. It’s in the middle of the desert and as remote as you can get. “Have you been back here since?” asked reporter Briana Whitney. “No,” the man said. “It was emotional, yeah.”
ABC 15 News
27th Avenue Safety Corridor Project is in the works as area sees two deadly shootings
Glaring problems hit close to those living along 27th Avenue Tuesday and Wednesday. Back-to-back deadly shootings happened just blocks a part. The first happened Tuesday near 31st Avenue and Northern, where a man was shot and killed. The second, a teenage boy was found lying in the road with gunshot...
ABC 15 News
RAINFALL TOTALS: How much rain has fallen in your area? 8-19-22
PHOENIX — Heavy monsoon storms slammed the Phoenix metro area Thursday night into Friday morning. More storms are expected later in the day Friday. How much rain has fallen in your area? Here are the latest rain gauge measurements from the Flood Control District of Maricopa County: (last updated at 8:30 a.m.)
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ABC 15 News
Peoria schools canceled Friday as crews clean up damage, work to restore power
PEORIA, AZ — Powerful monsoon storms moved through the Valley Thursday night, leaving behind damage in multiple areas and closing some Peoria schools. The storms knocked out power to thousands of utility customers, downed trees, and snapped power lines over roadways. Crews have been working in the area of...
ABC 15 News
Women mistake 20-year-old for Lyft driver during emergency
CHANDLER, AZ — A girl's trip to Arizona ended with one incredible story. It all started when the nine friends from North Dakota decided to grab dinner at a local favorite, The Sicilian Butcher, in Chandler on August 7. “We could only get a seat outside which was probably,...
AZFamily
150 dogs found living in desert with homeless family outside Surprise
SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — It’s the kind of thing you might see in a developing country. A campground full of trash and debris, and dozens and dozens of dogs kept in cages and handmade kennels. The bizarre hoarding situation was discovered last week near the city of Surprise, off U.S. 60 and Happy Valley Road.
ABC 15 News
Vehicle crashes into home near 59th and Glendale avenues
GLENDALE, AZ — Police are investigating after a car crashed into a home in Glendale Thursday morning. The incident occurred before 8:30 a.m. near the major cross streets of 59th and Glendale avenues. Police say a man and woman were headed eastbound in a vehicle when they struck a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox10phoenix.com
Driver arrested after US 60 crash in Mesa kills 2 people
MESA, Ariz. - A driver accused of causing a rollover crash in Mesa that left two people dead has been arrested. A white sedan and a truck were involved in the collision, which happened Wednesday morning past the Superstition Boulevard exit. Officials said the driver of the car, 27-year-old Kimball...
Violent weekend in Valley leaves 6, including teen, dead
The Maricopa County Attorney's Office typically receives submittals from law enforcement on Tuesdays for two to three homicides to review for charges that occur over the weekend.
AZFamily
Rain floods north Phoenix intersection
Peoria police said there are multiple power lines down on 83rd Avenue between Cactus Road and Peoria Avenue and also along 91st Avenue in the same area. Scottsdale firefighters warning people to be careful of rising floodwaters. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Captain Dave Folio from Scottsdale fire says get...
AZFamily
Police looking for suspect after deadly shooting in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a search for a suspect is underway after a person was found dead near 27th Avenue and Agusta early Wednesday morning. Initial reports of a shooting came out around 1:30 a.m. Police on the scene tell Arizona’s Family that one person was found dead and that officers were actively looking for the suspect involved in the shooting. Video from the scene showed a mobile command van as investigators worked to learn more information about what led up to the shooting. A heavy police presence was also seen near I-17 and Northern, just a few blocks from the shooting scene.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ABC 15 News
LIVE UPDATES: Storms moving into the Valley again Friday amid Flood Watch
PHOENIX — More rain is hitting parts of the Valley Friday afternoon with storm chances expected to continue through the weekend. Here are the latest weather happenings across the Valley and state:. 2:32 p.m. A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Gold Canyon, Queen Valley and Florence Junction,...
AZFamily
App alerts woman her husband was in motorcycle crash in Apache Junction
Phoenix firefighters say lack of resources leading to increasing response times. Phoenix firefighters are sounding the alarm as they say lack of resources is leading to response times increasing in the last several years. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. One of the parents arrested by El Mirage police during a...
ABC 15 News
Police release bodycam video of El Mirage school confrontation
EL MIRAGE, AZ — El Mirage police have released footage showing a confrontation outside of a locked-down elementary school last week. On Friday morning, the El Mirage Police Department received reports of a suspicious person on campus, possibly with a gun at the school near Grand Avenue and Thompson Ranch Road. That man has since been arrested and identified by police as 33-year-old Jermaine Johnathan Travis.
Three students, one adult hurt in school bus crash in Gilbert
At least one person is hurt after a school bus crash Friday morning near Higley and Chandler Heights roads in Gilbert.
ABC 15 News
Priced Out: In most of Arizona, renting a home is cheaper than buying
There are areas in the U.S where it is cheaper to buy a house than it is to rent. Phoenix is not one of them. A report by the real estate company Roofstock crunched numbers together from the US Census, HUD, and Zillow to find where in the US it was cheaper to get a mortgage on a median priced home than it was to rent. Unsurprisingly, the large metros where renters should think about buying are mostly found in the South, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest. In Pittsburgh, a mortgage on a median priced home assuming 20% down and an interest rate of 5.33%, costs around $933. Renting in the same area would cost $1,063. The other top listed metros where a mortgage can be cheaper than renting were Rochester, Detroit, Oklahoma City, and Memphis.
ABC 15 News
Two killed, one woman arrested after an alleged DUI crash in San Tan Valley
SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ — Two people were killed in a crash Saturday near Gantzel Road and Empire Boulevard by an alleged drunk driver. Officials say Janelle Littlebear drove off the roadway while on Gantzel Road near Empire and crossed across lanes hitting a vehicle. Police say the driver...
KTAR.com
Teen found shot in Phoenix street near freeway, dies at hospital
PHOENIX – Police said a teenage boy was shot and died in a hospital early Wednesday in Phoenix and the search is on for a suspect. The Phoenix Police Department said they were called around 1 a.m. about a male lying in the access road near Interstate 17 just south of Northern Avenue.
ABC 15 News
Weekend travel alert: Closures on I-10, L-202 (Aug 19-22)
PHOENIX — Heads up, drivers! There are some freeway closures to be aware of in the Valley this weekend. The Arizona Department of Transportation has the following restrictions listed on its website:. Eastbound I-10 closed between State Route 51 and US 60 (Superstition Freeway) from 10 p.m. Friday to...
Comments / 0