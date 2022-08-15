ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Page, AZ

Comments / 0

Related
ABC 15 News

RAINFALL TOTALS: How much rain has fallen in your area? 8-19-22

PHOENIX — Heavy monsoon storms slammed the Phoenix metro area Thursday night into Friday morning. More storms are expected later in the day Friday. How much rain has fallen in your area? Here are the latest rain gauge measurements from the Flood Control District of Maricopa County: (last updated at 8:30 a.m.)
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

LIVE UPDATES: Storms continue Friday amid Flood Watch in Arizona

PHOENIX — After a busy Thursday night of damaging weather, more rain fell in the Valley Friday morning with more storms on the way. Thousands of people remained without power Friday and school is canceled for some Peoria students due those outages. Other areas of the state have seen...
PEORIA, AZ
ABC 15 News

Shipping container barrier construction continues despite hiccups

YUMA, AZ — Construction of the temporary border wall in Yuma continues, but not without its challenges. On Monday a set of shipping containers, used as part of Arizona’s effort to close gaps along the border wall near Yuma, were found toppled over. The governor’s office tells ABC15...
YUMA, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
City
Page, AZ
Page, AZ
Accidents
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
Page, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Accidents
ABC 15 News

Man wanted out of Washington shot by US Marshals in Tempe

TEMPE — A man who was wanted out of Washington was shot by U.S. Marshals in Tempe Thursday night near McClintock Drive and Rio Salado Parkway. Arizona WANTED Task Force members were attempting to arrest the man when officials say he reached into the backseat of the vehicle he was in and pulled out a gun. That was when the officer involved shooting occurred.
TEMPE, AZ
ABC 15 News

City officials and Arizona lawmakers with opposing view on the new EV tax credit

The newly passed Inflation Reduction Act includes a new electric vehicle tax incentive aimed at making electric vehicles more affordable while also benefiting the environment. The new EV tax credit amends one already on the books called the Qualified Plug-in Electric Drive Motor Vehicle Credit, also known as the "Clean Vehicle Credit."
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Priced Out: In most of Arizona, renting a home is cheaper than buying

There are areas in the U.S where it is cheaper to buy a house than it is to rent. Phoenix is not one of them. A report by the real estate company Roofstock crunched numbers together from the US Census, HUD, and Zillow to find where in the US it was cheaper to get a mortgage on a median priced home than it was to rent. Unsurprisingly, the large metros where renters should think about buying are mostly found in the South, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest. In Pittsburgh, a mortgage on a median priced home assuming 20% down and an interest rate of 5.33%, costs around $933. Renting in the same area would cost $1,063. The other top listed metros where a mortgage can be cheaper than renting were Rochester, Detroit, Oklahoma City, and Memphis.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plane Crash#Lake Powell#Traffic Accident#Lake Powell National Park#Cessna
ABC 15 News

Missouri man charged with making threat to Arizona election official

PHOENIX — A Missouri man has been indicted for allegedly making a threat toward a Maricopa County election official. In a release, the U.S. Department of Justice says 50-year-old Walter Lee Hoornstra is being accused of leaving a voicemail with the threat on a personal cell phone of an election official in the Maricopa County Recorder's office last May.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy