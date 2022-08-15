Read full article on original website
RAINFALL TOTALS: How much rain has fallen in your area? 8-19-22
PHOENIX — Heavy monsoon storms slammed the Phoenix metro area Thursday night into Friday morning. More storms are expected later in the day Friday. How much rain has fallen in your area? Here are the latest rain gauge measurements from the Flood Control District of Maricopa County: (last updated at 8:30 a.m.)
LIVE UPDATES: Storms continue Friday amid Flood Watch in Arizona
PHOENIX — After a busy Thursday night of damaging weather, more rain fell in the Valley Friday morning with more storms on the way. Thousands of people remained without power Friday and school is canceled for some Peoria students due those outages. Other areas of the state have seen...
Shipping container barrier construction continues despite hiccups
YUMA, AZ — Construction of the temporary border wall in Yuma continues, but not without its challenges. On Monday a set of shipping containers, used as part of Arizona’s effort to close gaps along the border wall near Yuma, were found toppled over. The governor’s office tells ABC15...
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Monsoon storms will bring threat of flooding across Arizona
PHOENIX — Stay weather-aware, monsoon storms are likely across Arizona through the weekend. We'll see our best Valley storm chances Friday through at least Sunday morning. As storms develop, watch out for strong winds, blowing dust, downpours and lightning. A disturbance moving through northern Mexico will enhance our monsoon...
Man wanted out of Washington shot by US Marshals in Tempe
TEMPE — A man who was wanted out of Washington was shot by U.S. Marshals in Tempe Thursday night near McClintock Drive and Rio Salado Parkway. Arizona WANTED Task Force members were attempting to arrest the man when officials say he reached into the backseat of the vehicle he was in and pulled out a gun. That was when the officer involved shooting occurred.
City officials and Arizona lawmakers with opposing view on the new EV tax credit
The newly passed Inflation Reduction Act includes a new electric vehicle tax incentive aimed at making electric vehicles more affordable while also benefiting the environment. The new EV tax credit amends one already on the books called the Qualified Plug-in Electric Drive Motor Vehicle Credit, also known as the "Clean Vehicle Credit."
Priced Out: In most of Arizona, renting a home is cheaper than buying
There are areas in the U.S where it is cheaper to buy a house than it is to rent. Phoenix is not one of them. A report by the real estate company Roofstock crunched numbers together from the US Census, HUD, and Zillow to find where in the US it was cheaper to get a mortgage on a median priced home than it was to rent. Unsurprisingly, the large metros where renters should think about buying are mostly found in the South, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest. In Pittsburgh, a mortgage on a median priced home assuming 20% down and an interest rate of 5.33%, costs around $933. Renting in the same area would cost $1,063. The other top listed metros where a mortgage can be cheaper than renting were Rochester, Detroit, Oklahoma City, and Memphis.
Planned Parenthood vs. Brnovich hearing in Tucson set for Friday, rally expected
TUCSON — A hearing between Planned Parenthood Arizona and Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich is being held Friday afternoon at 1:30 p.m. in Tucson. The case revolves around A.R.S. § 13-3603, Arizona's territorial law from 1901 that bans abortion except for when the mother's life is at stake.
Missouri man charged with making threat to Arizona election official
PHOENIX — A Missouri man has been indicted for allegedly making a threat toward a Maricopa County election official. In a release, the U.S. Department of Justice says 50-year-old Walter Lee Hoornstra is being accused of leaving a voicemail with the threat on a personal cell phone of an election official in the Maricopa County Recorder's office last May.
Inflation Reduction Act is 'good news for all of us,' Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego says
PHOENIX — President Joe Biden made history this week by signing the Inflation Reduction Act into law from our nation's capitol - 2,300 miles away, here in Arizona, Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego says the new law gets her stamp of approval. "The Inflation Reduction Act gives us a lot...
What you need to know about COVID and Flu vaccines ahead of peak seasons
PHOENIX — Pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens are already offering flu shots, on top of the COVID-19 vaccines and boosters. Question is, when should you get them, and should you get both vaccines at the same time?. Well, with flu season just around the corner, and updated COVID-19 boosters,...
Housing market cool down: what does it mean for buyers and sellers?
PHOENIX — In an effort to curb inflation, the feds raised interest rates again last month and that means mortgage rates are now the highest they’ve been since the 2008 recession. That also means interest rates are starting to go down. So what does this mean if you’re...
