Shakira At War With Ex Gerard Piqué Over $20 Million Luxury Jet Post-Split As Tax Evasion Case Intensifies

ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA; Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM / MEGA

Shakira is facing off with ex Gerard Piqué over the former couple's $20 million luxury jet after their breakup, Radar has discovered amid her tax fraud drama.

Juan Carlos Ortega from Prensa Libre found out their latest dispute centers around a Learjet 60XR, a private aircraft that can accommodate up to 10 passengers.

ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

It offers quite the flying experience, featuring a twin bedroom, a family dining room and a living room equipped with a TV. Neither Shakira nor Piqué want to give up this luxurious means of transport, according to Spain's national sport newspaper Marca .

RadarOnline.com has reached out to Shakira's team for comment.

The Hips Don't Lie singer has continued to keep a positive demeanor during her rare public sightings as of late, despite breakup drama and legal woes hitting at the same time.

RadarOnline.com previously revealed that Spanish prosecutors are demanding an eight-year prison sentence after accusing the Whenever, Wherever performer of allegedly failing to pay the government 14.5 million euros ($15 million) in taxes between 2012 and 2014.

In the end, Shakira rejected the deal she was offered and opted to go to trial to prove her alleged innocence.

MEGA

Although her troubles seem to continue piling on, the Colombian-born singer was all smiles while spotted on a tarmac in late July after leaving a Mexican resort in Cabo with her and Piqué's children, Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7.

The month before, Shakira and Piqué called it quits following 11 years together.

"We regret to confirm that we are separating," read their joint statement, which was also released in Spanish. "For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we request respect for (our) privacy. Thank you for your understanding."

New reports have since emerged detailing her plans leave Barcelona and relocate to Miami.

MEGA

Family friend and Douglas Elliman realtor Ana Lourdes Martinez said the bustling city has been a "refuge" for the La Tortura singer.

"Miami is her home," Martinez told The Post amid her reported moving plans. "Her parents live here, her brother lives here, her niece and nephew, too. She doesn't have any family in Spain. It's a different environment from Barcelona."