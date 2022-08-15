ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Shakira At War With Ex Gerard Piqué Over $20 Million Luxury Jet Post-Split As Tax Evasion Case Intensifies

By Samantha Benitz
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VULhK_0hHuG4Dk00
ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA; Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM / MEGA

Shakira is facing off with ex Gerard Piqué over the former couple's $20 million luxury jet after their breakup, Radar has discovered amid her tax fraud drama.

Juan Carlos Ortega from Prensa Libre found out their latest dispute centers around a Learjet 60XR, a private aircraft that can accommodate up to 10 passengers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sq6MV_0hHuG4Dk00
ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

It offers quite the flying experience, featuring a twin bedroom, a family dining room and a living room equipped with a TV. Neither Shakira nor Piqué want to give up this luxurious means of transport, according to Spain's national sport newspaper Marca .

RadarOnline.com has reached out to Shakira's team for comment.

The Hips Don't Lie singer has continued to keep a positive demeanor during her rare public sightings as of late, despite breakup drama and legal woes hitting at the same time.

RadarOnline.com previously revealed that Spanish prosecutors are demanding an eight-year prison sentence after accusing the Whenever, Wherever performer of allegedly failing to pay the government 14.5 million euros ($15 million) in taxes between 2012 and 2014.

In the end, Shakira rejected the deal she was offered and opted to go to trial to prove her alleged innocence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T5xrK_0hHuG4Dk00
MEGA

Although her troubles seem to continue piling on, the Colombian-born singer was all smiles while spotted on a tarmac in late July after leaving a Mexican resort in Cabo with her and Piqué's children, Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7.

The month before, Shakira and Piqué called it quits following 11 years together.

"We regret to confirm that we are separating," read their joint statement, which was also released in Spanish. "For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we request respect for (our) privacy. Thank you for your understanding."

New reports have since emerged detailing her plans leave Barcelona and relocate to Miami.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vpe4p_0hHuG4Dk00
MEGA

Family friend and Douglas Elliman realtor Ana Lourdes Martinez said the bustling city has been a "refuge" for the La Tortura singer.

"Miami is her home," Martinez told The Post amid her reported moving plans. "Her parents live here, her brother lives here, her niece and nephew, too. She doesn't have any family in Spain. It's a different environment from Barcelona."

Comments / 0

Related
musictimes.com

Shakira Faces OVER 8 Years in Prison After Declining Plea Deal in Tax Fraud Case

Shakira rejected a plea deal confidently. But that was before it was made known that she could face a total of 8 years in prison if she fails to win this case. Spanish prosecutors announced on Friday that they will seek a prison term of more than eight years for international music diva Shakira, after she rejected a plea bargain on tax evasion charges. The singer rejected a plea deal because she "trusts" her innocence can be proven. Given the years being sought by the prosecutors, she's going to be in dire situation if not.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Shakira Tax Fraud Case Just Took a Big Turn

Shakira is closer to possibly facing trial after declining a prosecutor's settlement offer in her 14.5 million euro Spanish tax fraud case, Reuters reported. The Colombian singer's media team issued a July 27 official statement saying she has always met all tax obligations. According to Shakira, the case is "a total violation of her rights."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shakira
Person
Juan Carlos Ortega
Person
Gerard Piqu
Outsider.com

Former Coach on ‘The Voice’ Could Face Eight Years in Jail in Tax Fraud Case

Shakira, the international superstar who coached on The Voice for two seasons, faces eight years in prison and a hefty fine if she’s convicted of tax fraud. Shakira declined a settlement deal this week offered by prosecutors in Spain. And since her refusal, prosecutors said they would seek a punishment of eight years plus two months in prison and a fine of up to 24.5 million Euros. The charges were in an indictment turned into a judge outside of Barcelona. The indictments were made public, Friday.
CELEBRITIES
Fortune

Billionaire twin brothers brawled on a luxury yacht over the control of their U.K. business empire, a London court hears

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Highly secretive and extremely rich and powerful, the identical twins known as the Barclay brothers managed to keep a very tight lid over how they amassed and maintained their 7-billion-pound ($8.4 billion) fortune.
ECONOMY
wonderwall.com

Prince accused of paying his wife $12M a year to stay, plus more of the biggest royals news of 2022 so far

Is Prince Albert II of Monaco paying his wife to stay?. A wild story concerning Monaco's ruling royals emerged in May when French outlet Voici reported, per DailyMail.com, that Prince Albert II had signed an "ultra-confidential contract" that requires him to pay wife Princess Charlene — who was absent from Monaco and her duties for nearly a year as she faced health issues and recovered in South Africa then Switzerland — about $12 million a year to fulfill her royal duties be by his side. Rival publication Paris Match Belgium reported a similar story. "Of course the princess enjoys huge perks [as a royal], but ready cash is not guaranteed. She's been through a very difficult time, so it would make sense for Charlene to try and secure her own guaranteed income," a royal insider based in Monte Carlo told DailyMail.com. But friends of the couple dismissed the reports, telling Page Six that Albert isn't paying Charlene millions to remain as his wife. "Of course she has a generous prenup, but Albert doesn't have to pay her to stay," a source close to Charlene told Page Six. "After being away for so long during her illness, Charlene is so happy to be back with Albert and the kids. They spend every weekend at their country place. Albert is fully supportive of Charlene and is also helping her with her charities."
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Evasion#Linus Celebrities#Entertain Celebrities#Celebrities Gossip#Tax Fraud#Learjet#Radaronline Com#Spanish#Colombian#Mexican
RadarOnline

Amber Heard Spotted In Israel With Rule-Breaking Journalist Friend Who Was Kicked Out Of Johnny Depp Defamation Trial

Reunited! Months after Amber Heard lost her bombshell defamation case against her estranged ex-husband, Johnny Depp, the Aquaman actress was seen out and about in Tel Aviv with her old pal Eve Barlow. The journalist was famously banned from attending the highly-publicized trial after she caught breaking courtroom rules.Heard was sported a casual look in a black dress, matching sandals and a blue baseball cap while pushing a baby stroller. She was photographed wandering Tel Aviv and enjoying lunch with Barlow at a restaurant. Later that day, she was also seen browsing Halper's Book Store, and even purchased a book...
WORLD
HipHopDX.com

Xzibit Says 'There Will Be Blood' On Estranged Wife's Hands For Claiming He's Stashing Millions

Xzibit’s divorce from Krista Joiner is beginning to look a lot like Dr. Dre’s split from Nicole Young — ugly. On Sunday (July 24), Xzibit’s estranged wife claimed his brother Jason told her he was stashing millions in cash, which she only assumed was to stop her from getting her hands on it. She also accused her soon-to-be ex of being forced to beg him for gas money, food and haircuts for their son.
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Angelina Jolie Hits Up Universal Studios With Son Knox After Bombshell FBI Lawsuit Is Unsealed & Exposes Brad Pitt Drama

Angelina Jolie was spotted out with her 14-year-old son Knox after she was exposed as the Jane Doe who filed an anonymous lawsuit asking why the FBI didn't pursue criminal charges against Brad Pitt over assault allegations, Radar has learned.On Monday, the Salt actress, 47, could be seen smiling from ear to ear as she and Knox visited Universal Studios in Los Angeles, checking out the Wizarding World of Harry Potter and more attractions. Jolie wore a chic and flowy white dress paired with slides for her amusement park excursion while her son looked comfortably trendy in a white...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

'This hurts': Justin Bieber and Mia Farrow lead Hollywood stars reacting in outrage to Brittney Griner's 9-year prison sentence for bringing cannabis vape pen through airport

Hollywood stars reacted with outrage on Thursday as it was revealed Brittney Griner has been sentenced to nine years in Russian prison for bringing a marijuana pen into the country in February. Justin Bieber, Mia Farrow, and Andy Cohen were among the celebrities expressing their displeasure in various social media...
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Brad Pitt’s ‘Worst Nightmare’: Angelina Could Release Secret Video Of The Violent Dramatic Plane Standoff

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s poisonous divorce slugfest shattered their family — and damaged them both physically and financially.Desperate to keep their darkest secrets hidden from the public, the couple previously waged their bloody legal battle behind closed doors and in front of a private judge.But with the unexpected leak of an FBI report into the incident Jolie and Pitt’s fateful last flight in 2016, fresh fears emerged surrounding a mountain of sealed files, text messages, testimony, and legal documents.Radar has exclusively learned a vengeful Jolie took photos of a rug-burn type wound on her hand along with wounds on...
CELEBRITIES
Robb Report

A Bonkers Hawaiian Mansion Justin Bieber Once Rented for $10,000 a Night Is Heading to Auction

Click here to read the full article. Why settle for a Hawaiian getaway when you can live the island life every day? The Waterfalling Estate on the Big Island is going up for auction this month, and it’s got more than just great weather and daily rainbows to offer. Located on the Hamakua coastline, the sprawling 7,000-plus-square-foot property is situated on over 9 acres of pristine land and. With unobstructed views of the coastline, the property feels more like luxury resort than a home. That’s one reason why it’s somewhat famous. The home has appeared on TV shows ranging from “Love Island”...
TV SHOWS
RadarOnline

'No Remorse': Monkeypox-Infected Man Visits Burger King In NEW VIDEO After Defending Trip To L.A. McDonald's

A man infected with the Monkeypox virus boldly took to TikTok with a damning new video of himself visiting Burger King after defending his trip to a Los Angeles-based McDonald's, Radar has discovered.Duane Cali shared a clip of himself sipping on a beverage from the fast food chain's competitor on Thursday, doubling down on his decision to hit up the drive-thrus. One furious commenter told him they were going to call the cops, to which he replied in the clip, "Well you must not like Doja Cat, the queen of pop. Remember she made a song No Police." Cali...
RESTAURANTS
RadarOnline

RadarOnline

46K+
Followers
1K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Gossip too good to wait for. We follow the stars so you don't have to.

 https://radaronline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy