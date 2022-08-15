ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
President Joe Biden's Family Enjoys Luxurious Vacation Despite Ongoing Federal Probe Into Hunter's Taxes & Finances

By Connor Surmonte
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ft7HU_0hHuG3L100
Mega

President Joe Biden and his family were spotted enjoying their vacation in South Carolina despite the ongoing federal investigation into Hunter Biden ’s taxes and finances, Radar has learned.

The 79-year-old Commander in Chief – along with First Lady Jill Biden , Hunter and Hunter’s wife, Melissa Cohen – traveled to Kiawah Island, South Carolina on Wednesday for a nearly one-week summer vacation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KOgLB_0hHuG3L100
Mega

According to photos obtained by Daily Mail , the First Lady, Melissa and 22-year-old Finnegan Biden were spotted shopping on Sunday afternoon.

In the photos, the three Biden women were seen visiting a local independent bookstore before visiting a number of fashion, swimwear and lifestyle stores on the island.

Finnegan, who Hunter shares with ex-wife Kathleen Buhle , was one of Hunter’s two children visiting South Carolina with the First Family.

Beau Biden Jr. , Hunter’s toddler son who he shares with his current wife Melissa, was also on the trip, although he was not spotted shopping with his grandma, mother and stepsister on Sunday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=052Jx1_0hHuG3L100
Mega

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the spotting of Melissa Cohen and Hunter’s daughter Finnegan on Sunday marked a rare appearance as President Biden’s son remains at the center of an ongoing probe into his taxes, finances and allegedly illegal overseas business dealings.

The federal investigation into the embattled first son reportedly reached a “critical stage” on July 21, although lawyer and the former DOJ official Jim Trusty suggested Hunter may take a “generous plea deal” to end the nearly five-year federal investigation into his finances.

“From the reporting that I have read, it seems more like a generous guilty plea is on the horizon, not some sort of sweeping indictment,” Trusty said in July. “It does not take four years to put together a dinky gun case or many of the cases deemed ‘tax cases.”

But the investigation into Hunter is not the only problem the First Family was forced to face during their vacation to South Carolina because, according to Daily Mail , the home the Bidens are residing in on Kiawah Island is plagued with a slew of structural and foundational problems.

Maria Allwin , the wealthy Democratic donor letting the Biden family reside in her South Carolina mansion for free, reportedly tried to sell the home in 2006 but was rejected because of “roof leaks, prior termite activity, damaged wood cladding, water infiltration at rear doors, water stains at rear basement walls, damaged hardwood flooring, water stains, mildew, and damaged drywall.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F0TwR_0hHuG3L100
Mega

Then, in January 2019, Allwin attempted to sue the home’s original contractors but was denied in appeals court because she waited too long to file her claims.

President Biden and his family also received a rude awakening when they arrived on Kiawah Island last week because they were met by a number of protestors and detractors posted up and holding signs criticizing the president .

Comments / 14

