Every NBA Player Who Deserves Signature Shoes

Ranking five NBA players who deserve their own signature basketball shoe line.

Leaked images of upcoming sneaker releases continue to flood our timelines as we gear up for the 2022-23 NBA season. There are more performance brands and signature sneaker lines than ever before.

However, there are still several star players who are wearing other basketball legends' shoes. Below are our five picks for players who most deserve their own signature line.

Players Deserving of Signature Line

Anthony Edwards Let's start our conversation with the magnetic 21-year-old from the Minnesota Timberwolves. Anthony Edwards has only been in the NBA for two seasons and is already taking the league by storm. The Atlanta native carries himself with a swagger that is backed up by his game. After being named to the 2021 NBA All-Rookie team, he increased his output on the court during his sophomore season. Over the past year, we have seen Edwards star in the movie Hustle and a Sprite commercial alongside Atlanta Hawks' point guard Trae Young. Like Young, Edwards is an Adidas athlete that seems like a great fit to be one of the faces of Adidas basketball moving forward. Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports

Ja Morant Ja Morant is flourishing in Memphis. The Grizzlies point guard has a stunning resume for a 23-year-old. NBA All-Star (2022), All-NBA Second Team (2022), NBA Most Improved Player (2022), NBA Rookie of the Year (2020), and NBA All-Rookie First Team (2020). Morant is a Nike athlete who is fond of Kobes, KDs, and Kyrie sneakers. Last month, we ranked his top ten sneakers from the 2021-22 NBA season. Nike has to make room for this bonafide superstar. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Zach LaVine Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine spent most of his career with Adidas. However, the 2x NBA All-Star was a sneaker free agent throughout most of the 2021-22 NBA season. In March 2022, LaVine signed a new sneaker deal with New Balance. There have not been any announcements made about LaVine receiving his own sneaker line, but it is probably safe to assume that it will finally happen now with New Balance. Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Jayson Tatum Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum has always flashed signs of greatness. But the 2021-22 NBA season will be remembered as the year he made the jump. Tatum was named All-NBA First Team before leading the Celtics to their first NBA Finals appearance since 2010. Tatum began his career with Nike before switching to Jordan Brand. Since that time, he has carried the Air Jordan line and worn some incredible PEs (Player Exclusives). Meanwhile, Luka Doncic and Zion Williamson have already received signature lines with Jordan Brand. It is time for Jumpman to right this wrong. © David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Devin Booker Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker seems like a shoo-in for Nike's next signature line. Rumors have circulated for months that Booker will finally get his own hoop shoe once Kyrie Irving's contract with Nike expires in 2023 . The 3x NBA All-Star has always been a loyal acolyte of the late-great Kobe Bryant since he entered the league. Over the years, Booker has worn several Kobe PEs, including on the cover of NBA 2K23. Just last month, Booker signed a contract extension through 2029 with Nike. It seems very likely that Booker will get his own signature shoes soon. View the original article to see embedded media. © Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

