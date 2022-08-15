Read full article on original website
Anne Heche car crash scene footage released: Inside damaged Los Angeles home
New video footage documenting the aftermath of Anne Heche's car crash Aug. 5 revealed damage to the house after the late actress crashed her car into the house, and it erupted into flames. Representatives from multiple law enforcement agencies combed through the uninhabitable home in the Mar Vista neighborhood near...
Anne Heche official cause of death revealed
Anne Heche died of smoke inhalation and the thermal injuries she sustained in her Aug. 5 car crash. The Los Angeles County medical examiner-coroner listed sternal fracture due to blunt trauma as a contributing factor to her death, which was ruled accidental. According to the National Institute of Health, sternal fractures result from a person’s chest striking the steering wheel, with a slightly higher prevalence in females drivers. Heche was declared brain dead on Aug. 12 and taken off life support on Aug. 15 after matching with an organ donor recipient. “We have lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a...
Anne Heche Car Crash: New Video Emerges From Scene of Wreck
Since Anne Heche passed away last week, various footage has emerged showing the moments leading up to. her fatal crash. Some clips show just how fast the actress was speeding through Los Angeles. New footage though reveals just how embedded Anne Heche’s car was inside LA resident Lynne Mishele’s home after plowing through.
Comedian Teddy Ray died at the age of 32 in what authorities say was an apparent drowning: Comic was discovered by maintenance worker at his home in Rancho Mirage, California
Officials said that the death of comedian Teddy Ray at 32 was the result of an apparent drowning. The Riverside County Sheriff's Office told TMZ that a maintenance worker contacted authorities Friday morning at 10 a.m at a home in Rancho Mirage, California to report that a man had been floating in a pool.
Missing Actress Found in Jail After Online Panic
Australian actress Laura McCulloch was reported missing by her family, but was later identified as a woman who allegedly bit a police officer in Santa Monica, California on Aug. 12. McCulloch's family reported her missing to the Los Angeles Police Department and a GoFundMe page sad she was last heard from during a date with someone she met online. McCulloch, 37, has appeared in a handful of short films, including the 2022 indie COVID Support Group.
Man captured in gruesome act after beheading father: police
Police in France arrested a 25-year-old Moroccan man over accusations that he beheaded his father. Police say the man was caught walking around a parking lot in Lyon, France, while carrying his father's head and a knife Saturday night, according to Morocco World News. Authorities were also able to recover the rest of the body in the same parking lot.
3 men killed in hit-and-run outside popular Black-owned gay bar
A hit-and-run car crash that killed three men and injured another in front of a Black-owned gay bar early Sunday morning “appears to be intentional,” the Chicago Police Department said in a press conference Monday. Officials said the incident is not currently being investigated as a hate crime.
Texas man charged for headbutting father-in-law to death in bar
A Texas man is facing charges for allegedly killing his father-in-law by headbutting him at a local bar. According to the incident report, the Fort Worth Police Department was called to Woody's Tavern at approximately midnight after a fight broke out between John Birdwell, 38, and Robert Bearden, 66. Birdwell...
FBI probes Atlanta Black extremist group allegedly arming homeless men, infiltrating protests
Federal prosecutors are investigating an Atlanta-based Black extremist group preaching violence against the U.S. government as part of a wide-ranging criminal probe, according to a report. The Black Hammer Party, allegedly involved in arming and recruiting homeless men, is under joint investigation by the FBI and the Fayetteville, Georgia Police...
NYC notorious Rikers Island lock-up sees corrections captain stabbed in neck by alleged gangbanger gunman
An accused gangbanger jailed at Rikers Island for the deadly shooting of an innocent bystander allegedly stabbed a corrections captain in the neck at the notorious New York City lock-up. During a melee that erupted at approximately 2:25 p.m. Tuesday, inmate Malik Facey is accused of stabbing a Rikers Island...
Houston man accused of ditching ankle monitor wanted for murder
An 18-year-old Houston man accused of murder reportedly ditched his ankle monitor and remains at large, police said. Anthony Bevel, along Quantavious Duncan, 22, and Jkory Hall, 24, are charged in the murder of 22-year-old Zytarian Franklin. Houston Police Department patrol officers responded to a shooting at an apartment at...
Iowa man arrested for allegedly shooting sleeping wife with crossbow
An Iowa man was arrested Wednesday morning for allegedly shooting his wife with a crossbow in the middle of the night while she slept on their couch, the Ottumwa Police Department said. The victim, a 68-year-old woman, sustained minor injuries from the attack around 1:00 a.m. and was transported to...
NYC sucker punch suspect re-arrested for parole violation after walking free following attack
The suspect allegedly caught on video brutally sucker-punching a New York City pedestrian last week was arrested Friday for a parole violation, a day after he was taken into police custody and walked free after his charges were reportedly downgraded. Bui Van Phu, a 55-year-old homeless man, was directed by...
Wendy’s employee in Arizona punched 67-year-old in the head, charged with murder after man died: police
An elderly customer in Arizona who was punched in the head by a Wendy’s employee has died, police said. The employee has also been arrested. Antoine Kendrick, 35, was arrested and faces charges of second-degree murder after authorities said he punched a 67-year-old at a Wendy’s located in Prescott Valley last month, who died days later, AZ Central reported.
NY leaders blasted after county sees 2,600 arrests end with zero bail: 'A pandemic of lawlessness'
Nassau County, New York legislator Steve Rhoads ripped county and state leadership over soft-on-crime bail reform laws on "Fox & Friends First" Wednesday, calling out the nearly 2,600 arrests that ended with zero bail. "Some of the same issues that we're dealing with in New York City we're dealing with...
Navajo Nation Council spokesman arrested for allegedly injuring a relative
The communications director for the Navajo Nation Council has been arrested for allegedly injuring a relative at his Gallup home, the Gallup Independent reported. Alray Nelson, 36, is facing charges of aggravated battery, and evading or obstructing an officer, the newspaper reported. Nelson serves as the spokesman for the tribe's legislative branch and also is the executive director of Navajo Nation Pride, a group that has been advocating for lawmakers on the reservation to legalize gay marriage.
Ted Williams blasts bail reform after Bronx sucker punch suspect's release: 'The criminals are winning'
Fox News contributor Ted Williams warned that the streets of New York are not safe after a suspect who was caught on camera sucker punching a man in the Bronx was released without bail. On "America's Newsroom" Friday, Williams called for soft-on-crime politicians to be removed from office if they don't enact policies to keep citizens safe.
Couple faces hate crime allegations after robbing Asian women in Sacramento
A man and a teenager arrested in connection with robberies that targeted Asian women in Sacramento are now facing hate crime allegations, police said. Sacramento County prosecutors this week added a hate crime enhancement to robbery charges filed against both suspects, who have been in custody since June, the Sacramento Police Department said in a press release Wednesday.
