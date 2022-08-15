ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

King’s Hawaiian recalls pretzel buns, bites due to potential microbial contamination

By Jacob Burbrink - Digital Investigative Reporter and Producer, Nexstar Media Wire
DC News Now
DC News Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q6ZnE_0hHuFruX00

LOS ANGELES ( WXIN ) — King’s Hawaiian is issuing a major recall of some of its products due to potential microbial contamination.

On Friday, King’s Hawaiian announced that it is recalling its Pretzel Slider Buns, Pretzel Hamburger Buns and Pretzel Bites.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2am6eE_0hHuFruX00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kn9ES_0hHuFruX00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O204y_0hHuFruX00
Photos//CPSC

The products are being recalled because they contain an ingredient that another company is recalling due to the potential for it to cause microbial contamination, including from the organisms Cronobacter sakazakii and Clostridium botulinum.

Protein shake maker recalls nearly 400 additional groups of products

Cronobacter sakazakii was at the center of a recall of baby formula in February 2022. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says infection from this germ can be very serious for older people and people with HIV, organ transplants or cancer.

Clostridium botulinum can cause a severe form of food poisoning six hours to two weeks after consumption. Symptoms may include double vision, blurred vision, drooping eyelids, slurred speech, difficulty swallowing, and muscle weakness.

Botulism poisoning can cause respiratory paralysis, resulting in death, unless assistance with breathing is provided.

While no illnesses associated with King’s Hawaiian pretzel bread have been reported and no pathogens have been found in any King’s Hawaiian products to date, the company said it is conducting the recall to ensure consumer safety.

The following product lots are affected by the recall.

The company advises that anyone with any of the affected products should throw them away.

The recall does not impact any other King’s Hawaiian products, as only these products used the ingredient from Lyons Magnus. The company will resume production of the products after making sure all current product has been disposed of and has confirmed the safety of all ingredients.

Anyone with questions about the recall, or who wants to request a replacement product, can contact King’s Hawaiian at 877-695-4227, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
DC News Now

Man wanted for deadly shooting at mall in Hyattsville

HYATTSVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) said officers were trying to identify a man in surveillance footage whom they think shot and killed someone at a mall Thursday. The police department, which investigates any murder in the city of Hyattsville, said Darrion Herring, 20, died in the shooting […]
HYATTSVILLE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hawaiian#Organ Transplants#Washington Dc#Food Poisoning#Food Drink#Foodsafety#Food Recall#General Health#King#Pretzel Slider Buns#Pretzel Hamburger Buns#Pretzel Bites
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
DC News Now

8 West Virginia laws you may have broken without realizing

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Many states have odd laws on the books. Though they’re not usually enforced, they are often left in legal codes for years. Here are some weirder West Virginia laws you may have broken without realizing: §61-2-26 — Any time you abandon a refrigerator or food freezer appliance or other airtight appliance […]
POLITICS
DC News Now

Two teens wanted in connection with Tuesday homicide in Danville

UPDATE 11:46 a.m. (8/17/22): Police are asking for the community’s help to track down two teenagers — including one believed to be armed and dangerous — who are facing charges in connection with the death of a Danville man Tuesday afternoon. At approximately 4:19 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, the Danville Police Department says officers […]
DANVILLE, VA
DC News Now

DC News Now

16K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://www.dcnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy