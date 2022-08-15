ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Game day updates: Southview at Rogers football

Here are updates from Friday’s high school football game between Southview and Rogers. This story will be updated following each quarter. PREGAME Southview and Rogers open their 2022 seasons against each other Friday night, looking to improve upon 2021 records of 4-7 and 4-6, respectively. Both teams welcome new coaches in Steve Hardy and Jerry Davis. The Cougars edged the Rams 21-20 in Sylvania to win the two teams’ most recent meeting in 2021.
Urban Meyer back on Fox's "Big Noon Saturday" post-NFL

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Urban Meyer is returning to Fox's “Big Noon Saturday” college football pregame show after his NFL coaching career lasted less than one full season. Fox announced Friday that Meyer would rejoin the show that he was part of in its first...
