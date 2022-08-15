Here are updates from Friday’s high school football game between Southview and Rogers. This story will be updated following each quarter. PREGAME Southview and Rogers open their 2022 seasons against each other Friday night, looking to improve upon 2021 records of 4-7 and 4-6, respectively. Both teams welcome new coaches in Steve Hardy and Jerry Davis. The Cougars edged the Rams 21-20 in Sylvania to win the two teams’ most recent meeting in 2021.

SYLVANIA, OH ・ 8 MINUTES AGO