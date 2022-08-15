ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jailed Russian politician Navalny says he's in punishment cell

Reuters
 4 days ago
Aug 15 (Reuters) - Jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny said on Monday that prison authorities had thrown him into a punishment cell for a minor rules infraction after he tried to encourage fellow inmates to form a trade union.

Navalny, President Vladimir Putin's most vocal critic inside Russia, is serving an 11-1/2 year sentence after being found guilty of parole violations and fraud and contempt of court charges. He says all the charges were fabricated as a pretext to jail him in order to thwart his political ambitions.

The 46-year-old, who returned to Russia in 2021 from Germany where he had been treated for what Western laboratory tests showed was an attempt to poison him in Siberia with a Soviet-era nerve agent, was moved in June to a high-security penal colony farther from Moscow. Russia denies trying to kill him.

On Monday, he said on Twitter in a post organised via his lawyers and supporters that he had been put in a punishment cell, initially for three days, for regularly failing to button the top button of his prison uniform which he said was several sizes too small for him.

Navalny is reported to be at the IK-6 penal colony at Melekhovo near Vladimir, about 250 km (155 miles) east of Moscow.

There was no immediate comment from the prison authorities.

"The solitary confinement cell is a 2.5 x 3 metre concrete kennel. Most of the time it's unbearable in there because it's cold and damp. There’s water on the floor. I got the beach version - it's very hot and there's almost no air," Navalny wrote.

"The window is tiny, but the walls are too thick for any air flow - even the cobwebs don't move. There's no ventilation. At night you lie there and feel like a fish on the shore. At 5 a.m. they take away your mattress and pillow ... and raise your bunk. At 9 p.m. the bunk is lowered again and the mattress is returned. There's an iron table, an iron bench, a sink, a hole in the floor and two cameras on the ceiling."

Navalny said he was due a visit in September from his relatives, but that no such visits were allowed for people in solitary confinement.

"So they say that unless I 'reconsider my attitude' it will become my permanent residence," he wrote.

Writing by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 48

Zach Fairfield
3d ago

Based on the comments we've got a lot of first-time readers in here. This man is a big-time anti-Putin activist. In Russia, if you go against the grain and publicly mock or disagree with the government you are punished; harshly. It's called a dictatorship. Navalny has a sense of humor about the whole thing because he HAS to. I mean, they tried to kill him with mustard gas or whatever it was...who does that? Russia does. Russia so badly wants to be a first-world powerhouse that it's willing to forcefully sway public sentiment and ethnocentrism in order to give off the (fake) impression that it is a cohesive nation.

Reply(8)
41
Barry Palmrr
3d ago

He would be Russias best bet at leader he wants to run it like the rest of the world free and that is the only reason he’s behind bars

Reply(2)
22
Armani D
3d ago

Sounds exactly like the direction the US is headed; a page right out of Putins playbook. Imprisonment for any opposition AND THEIR FOLLOWERS!

Reply(1)
9
TheDailyBeast

Ukraine Brutally Trolls Weeping Russian Tourists Fleeing Crimea With Bananarama Video

Ukraine’s defense ministry published a video Thursday mocking Russian tourists who fled Crimea after huge explosions ripped through an airbase on the occupied peninsula this week. Footage shared on social media earlier this week showed beachgoers running for cover after the blasts at the Saki base, an attack that has been credited to Ukrainian special forces. Although Kyiv authorities are yet to formally take responsibility for the attack, the defense ministry’s trolling video mocked the Kremlin’s account of what caused the explosions. “Unless they want an unpleasantly hot summer break, we advise our valued Russian guests not to visit Ukrainian Crimea,” the caption alongside the video said. “Because no amount of sunscreen will protect them from the hazardous effects of smoking in unauthorised areas.” The trolling video—which uses Bananarama’s “Cruel Summer” as a soundtrack—apparently shows a Russian tourist crying after being forced to flee Crimea before the clip ends with the words: “Crimea is Ukraine.”
EUROPE
International Business Times

Russian Army In 'Panic', Starts 'Mass Deportation' Of Family Members After Successful Ukraine Attack

The families of Russian military personnel are now being deported from the temporarily occupied region of Kherson after a successful counteroffensive from the Ukrainian army, according to Kherson officials. In a Facebook post published Tuesday, the Kherson Oblast State Administration said the Russian military is beginning to "panic" as the...
MILITARY
