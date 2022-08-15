Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Job Fair: Dollar Loan Center in Henderson is hosting a job fair on August 24thEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
The Mob Museum: An excellent deep dive into the history of Las VegasEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Landlord Forced Homeless Mother to Sign Sex Agreement In Order to Lease PropertyBriana BelcherLas Vegas, NV
5 Fun Things to Do in Las Vegas Besides GambleBecca CLas Vegas, NV
An Indoor Football League thriller crowns a new champion in HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Related
Fox5 KVVU
UNLV program helps fast track dozens of support staff into teaching positions at CCSD
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - New funding opened a program at UNLV last year to attempt to make a dent in the teaching shortage at the Clark County School District. The first cohort graduated from the Professional Pathways Project this summer and are now teachers at the school district. Maria...
KDWN
How new Colorado River cuts will impact Las Vegas residents
WASHINGTON (AP) — People in Arizona and Nevada won’t face bans on watering their lawns or washing their cars despite more Colorado River water shortages. Officials said Tuesday there will be less water available next year from the river that serves 40 million people in the West and Mexico and observers say a reckoning is still coming for the growing region. New cuts will build on last year’s reductions. They all but eliminated some central Arizona farmers’ Colorado River water supply and reduced the water share for Nevada and Mexico to a much lower extent.
Fox5 KVVU
Cordova kindergartner taken off campus by older student
City of Las Vegas could approve demolition of Siegfried and Roy’s home near Rancho, Rainbow. On Wednesday City of Las Vegas council members voted five to one in favor to go forward with demolishing Siegfried and Roy’s estate – located on the east side of Rainbow Boulevard near Rancho Drive 12 acres will be used to create a multi-unit development.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas water parks offer students free entry for A’s on most recent report card
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two Las Vegas water parks want to reward students for their hard work by offering free admission to those who had A’s on their most recent report card. According to a news release, as part of the “Great Grades Days,” students can receive free...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
963kklz.com
Nevada Officials Destroy Tiny Homes Meant For Las Vegas Homeless
Nevada residents are angry this week about Nevada officials demolishing a group of tiny homes that were being used Las Vegas homeless residents. As reported by KTNV in Las Vegas, the tiny homes were built on private land owned by Joseph Lankowski. Lankowski specifically bought the parcel of land to build these small residences. And he did so with the help of volunteers and an organization called New Leaf Community. This organization is able to make a tiny home in about an hour for just $600. These structures provide shelter and peace of mind for those living on the streets. While not very large, at about just 50 square feet in size, these were places people could sleep at night and lock up during the day. Giving much-needed sense of ownership and safety.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas hospital to open second 24-hour freestanding ER in northwest valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Centennial Hills Hospital on Thursday announced that it will open its second 24-hour freestanding emergency department. According to a news release, the ER at West Craig Road is located on the corner of West Craig Road and North Tenaya off the US 95 in the northwest Las Vegas Valley.
Fox5 KVVU
RTC, CCSD partnership offers Las Vegas students free transportation
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A partnership between the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC) and the Clark County School District (CCSD) is offering students in the Las Vegas Valley free transportation. As part of the “RTC Ride-On program,” select high school students can receive RTC transit to and...
Fox5 KVVU
FOX5 investigates $26M price tag for Eldorado High School, other campuses
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - County officials told FOX5 last school year that they were seeing a rise in campus violence at Clark County School District, and in April, a 16-year-old student was charged with attempted murder and sexual assault of a teacher in her classroom at Eldorado High School.
IN THIS ARTICLE
knpr
With water cuts on the way in the West, what will happen in Las Vegas?
States that use the Colorado River were told they had to cut their water use by 15 to 20%. They had two months to come up with that plan. On Tuesday, we found out they didn’t do that. Only two states will face cuts —Nevada, 8% and Arizona 21%....
Fox5 KVVU
Game show champions come to Las Vegas for contestant boot camp, charity showdown
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Several game show titans are coming to Las Vegas for a boot camp for wannabe contestants, as well as a trivia showdown for charity. Game Show Boot Camp will take place Friday August 19 through Sunday August 21 at the Hampton Inn Tropicana (4975 Dean Martin Drive). The event will feature workshops including how to be a great contestant, hands on buzzer, and tips from the titans.
Fox5 KVVU
Tech entrepreneur, recent Henderson transplant launching new venture
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada, looking to diversify the tourist-reliant economy, hopes to become a tech hub, a place where entrepreneurs and tech start-ups can come and build their businesses. At the height of the pandemic, Las Vegas launched a campaign aimed at attracting those who could work remotely.
Las Vegas home of Siegfried & Roy to be demolished
The Las Vegas City Council approved plans to demolish one of the former homes of German-American entertainers Siegfried & Roy.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
jammin1057.com
Free Transportation for Las Vegas Students
A partnership between the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC) and the Clark County School District (CCSD) is offering students in the Las Vegas Valley free transportation. With a shortage of school bus drivers this is truly needed. According to Fox 5 Las Vegas, As part of the “RTC...
Youth Neighborhood Program in Las Vegas now accepting applications
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Applications are now open for you looking to join the Youth Neighborhood Association Partnership Program. The program will be offering grants up to $1,250 for youths to create and implement neighborhood-based, service-learning projects. Projects must take place within the city. YNAPP youth acquire skills in leadership and teamwork while working […]
cohaitungchi.com
All Road Trip Routes from Las Vegas to Bryce Canyon
Among the Utah Mighty Five, Bryce Canyon is by far the most famous and most visited, either because it proudly presents itself as one of the most beautiful national parks in the Southwest, or because its location is strategic so it can be included in the classic road trip from Las Vegas to visit parks and other more specific Utah road trips, such as the one to or from Moab along Utah Scenic Byway 12.
Fox5 KVVU
Critically low reservoir prompts U.S. officials to cut Nevada’s water allotment by 8%. What will this mean for you?
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A worsening drought in states across the West is leading to lower water levels in the Colorado River and in the country’s most prominent reservoirs, Lake Mead and Lake Powell. Because of this, on Tuesday, U.S. officials announced they would be cutting back water allotments for certain states in the Southwest, including Nevada.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas group opens medical clinic to serve Asian, Pacific Islander community
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas Valley clinic is working to break the language barrier and make health care more accessible to the Asian-Pacific Islander community. HAPI Clinic stands for Healthy Asians and Pacific Islanders. The group says 81% of the API community are under or uninsured. Now,...
Local Bakery Celebrates 40 Years
Las Vegas(KLAS)-Great buns bakery is celebrating forty years in Las Vegas and they are all about family, and delicious treats of course. Jillian Lopez joins Tony Madonia Jr and Deborah Morelli from Great Buns.
Fox5 KVVU
New Nevada residents must still visit DMV for some services as the agency works to go online
City of Las Vegas could approve demolition of Siegfried and Roy’s home near Rancho, Rainbow. On Wednesday City of Las Vegas council members voted five to one in favor to go forward with demolishing Siegfried and Roy’s estate – located on the east side of Rainbow Boulevard near Rancho Drive 12 acres will be used to create a multi-unit development.
Map shows Las Vegas’ population growth, Lake Mead’s decline over decades
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Southern Nevada’s population is expected to continue booming, growing by a rate of 1.8% in 2022, according to UNLV’s Center for Business and Economic Research. An annual report from CBER stated that the population is already expected to jump past 3 million by 2040. Southern Nevada’s population is currently sitting at […]
Comments / 1