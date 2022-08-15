ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KDWN

How new Colorado River cuts will impact Las Vegas residents

WASHINGTON (AP) — People in Arizona and Nevada won’t face bans on watering their lawns or washing their cars despite more Colorado River water shortages. Officials said Tuesday there will be less water available next year from the river that serves 40 million people in the West and Mexico and observers say a reckoning is still coming for the growing region. New cuts will build on last year’s reductions. They all but eliminated some central Arizona farmers’ Colorado River water supply and reduced the water share for Nevada and Mexico to a much lower extent.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Cordova kindergartner taken off campus by older student

City of Las Vegas could approve demolition of Siegfried and Roy’s home near Rancho, Rainbow. On Wednesday City of Las Vegas council members voted five to one in favor to go forward with demolishing Siegfried and Roy’s estate – located on the east side of Rainbow Boulevard near Rancho Drive 12 acres will be used to create a multi-unit development.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Las Vegas, NV
Education
Local
Nevada Education
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Nevada State
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
963kklz.com

Nevada Officials Destroy Tiny Homes Meant For Las Vegas Homeless

Nevada residents are angry this week about Nevada officials demolishing a group of tiny homes that were being used Las Vegas homeless residents. As reported by KTNV in Las Vegas, the tiny homes were built on private land owned by Joseph Lankowski. Lankowski specifically bought the parcel of land to build these small residences. And he did so with the help of volunteers and an organization called New Leaf Community. This organization is able to make a tiny home in about an hour for just $600. These structures provide shelter and peace of mind for those living on the streets. While not very large, at about just 50 square feet in size, these were places people could sleep at night and lock up during the day. Giving much-needed sense of ownership and safety.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

RTC, CCSD partnership offers Las Vegas students free transportation

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A partnership between the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC) and the Clark County School District (CCSD) is offering students in the Las Vegas Valley free transportation. As part of the “RTC Ride-On program,” select high school students can receive RTC transit to and...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smokeless Tobacco#Tobacco Smoke#Nicotine#Marijuana#College#The University Of Nevada#Paradise#Thomas Mack Center#Electronic#Bidis
Fox5 KVVU

Game show champions come to Las Vegas for contestant boot camp, charity showdown

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Several game show titans are coming to Las Vegas for a boot camp for wannabe contestants, as well as a trivia showdown for charity. Game Show Boot Camp will take place Friday August 19 through Sunday August 21 at the Hampton Inn Tropicana (4975 Dean Martin Drive). The event will feature workshops including how to be a great contestant, hands on buzzer, and tips from the titans.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Tech entrepreneur, recent Henderson transplant launching new venture

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada, looking to diversify the tourist-reliant economy, hopes to become a tech hub, a place where entrepreneurs and tech start-ups can come and build their businesses. At the height of the pandemic, Las Vegas launched a campaign aimed at attracting those who could work remotely.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
University of Nevada, Las Vegas
jammin1057.com

Free Transportation for Las Vegas Students

A partnership between the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC) and the Clark County School District (CCSD) is offering students in the Las Vegas Valley free transportation. With a shortage of school bus drivers this is truly needed. According to Fox 5 Las Vegas, As part of the “RTC...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Youth Neighborhood Program in Las Vegas now accepting applications

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Applications are now open for you looking to join the Youth Neighborhood Association Partnership Program. The program will be offering grants up to $1,250 for youths to create and implement neighborhood-based, service-learning projects.   Projects must take place within the city. YNAPP youth acquire skills in leadership and teamwork while working […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
cohaitungchi.com

All Road Trip Routes from Las Vegas to Bryce Canyon

Among the Utah Mighty Five, Bryce Canyon is by far the most famous and most visited, either because it proudly presents itself as one of the most beautiful national parks in the Southwest, or because its location is strategic so it can be included in the classic road trip from Las Vegas to visit parks and other more specific Utah road trips, such as the one to or from Moab along Utah Scenic Byway 12.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Critically low reservoir prompts U.S. officials to cut Nevada’s water allotment by 8%. What will this mean for you?

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A worsening drought in states across the West is leading to lower water levels in the Colorado River and in the country’s most prominent reservoirs, Lake Mead and Lake Powell. Because of this, on Tuesday, U.S. officials announced they would be cutting back water allotments for certain states in the Southwest, including Nevada.
NEVADA STATE
8 News Now

Local Bakery Celebrates 40 Years

Las Vegas(KLAS)-Great buns bakery is celebrating forty years in Las Vegas and they are all about family, and delicious treats of course. Jillian Lopez joins Tony Madonia Jr and Deborah Morelli from Great Buns.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy