atlantafi.com
Angry Crab Shack Opening First Atlanta Location
Angry Crab Shack, an Asian-Cajun cuisine restaurant, is set to open its first location in Georgia. The eatery has been ramping up expansion plans since the pandemic subsided. The New Atlanta restaurant will be run by owners Mia Scott, and Darlene and Gregory Morris. Mia is Darlene’s daughter and Gregory is Darlene’s nephew.
wgxa.tv
Suspect wanted for theft at downtown Macon restaurant
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is looking for a theft suspect who's accused of stealing from a restaurant in downtown Macon. The sheriff's office says it happened on Tuesday, August 9. The suspect reportedly walked into Kinjo Kitchen and Cocktails, located at 497 Second St., and...
Clayton News Daily
GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do in the Clayton County area this weekend, August 19-21
From live music to art to spending time outdoors, there's plenty going on in Clayton County this weekend. Start planning your weekend with these 5 events in the area.
CBS 46
Woman robbed in parking deck on Atlanta Student Movement Boulevard
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Police Department is seeking help in identifying thieves in a robbery. A woman reported she was robbed on Atlanta Student Movement Boulevard July 11, according to police. The victim was in a parking deck when two men and a woman approached her from behind....
Police bust down door, drag suspect out of room during Buckhead drug raid
ATLANTA — Atlanta police have arrested a man whom they say was trafficking drugs out of his Buckhead apartment. Eric Patterson, 38, was arrested at his Lenox Road apartment on Wednesday after officers knocked down his front door. Police say Patterson refused to open the front door to the...
Atlanta rapper Young Thug denied bond once again
FULTON COUNTY, Ga — Bond has been denied once again for Atlanta rapper Young Thug. Thursday morning, attorneys for the rapper, whose legal name is Jeffery Williams, were in court making their plea to the judge for him to be released on bond. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
CBS 46
Nouveau Bar & Grill wins Black Restaurant Week’s ‘Best Bite’
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Nouveau Bar & Grill won the Best Bite award at Black Restaurant Week’s NOSH event Aug. 12. The event showcased the best in Atlanta’s Black food scene; flavors and aromas of African, African-American, and Caribbean cuisine filled State Farm Arena. Other restaurants at the showcase included Not Your Nana’s Bakery, Rose Catering and Dished Palate.
Atlanta community members chase down thief and hold him until police arrive
ATLANTA — A thief is behind bars after several community members were in on a citizen’s arrest. The Atlanta Police Department arrested 42-year-old Patrick Jorel York after he was caught trying to steal a car part. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. APD posted...
Georgia 9-month-old dies after traveling with mom, 2 siblings during day
MACON, Ga. — Deputies in middle Georgia are investigating the death of a 9-month-old. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says a baby was traveling with their mom and two siblings during the day. When they got home around 4:40 p.m., the baby was not responding, according to investigators.
Mariah Carey’s metro Atlanta home hit by burglars
Mariah Carey became one of the latest victims in a string of home burglaries in Sandy Springs going back to last October. Carey’s home was burglarized on July 27 while the Grammy-winning artist was on vacation at a mansion in the Hamptons, authorities said. The Sandy Springs Police Department confirmed Monday that the burglary was […] The post Mariah Carey’s metro Atlanta home hit by burglars appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Atlanta woman says police burst into her home, threw her on ground over missing remote, chess board
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A mother is suing after she says an officer broke down her door, went inside her home and slammed her to the ground. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The officer’s bodycam captured the violent encounter where the woman was handcuffed,...
Man found dead in the middle of Atlanta street
ATLANTA — A man is dead after being shot in the middle of the street in a residential area, according to Atlanta police. According to Capt. Christian Hunt, police responded to a person shot call just after 1 a.m. in the 120 block of Anchor Terrace SW. When police...
1994 Atlanta murder suspect arrested after nearly 30 years on the run during traffic stop
ATLANTA — The suspect in the 1994 murder of an Atlanta man has been arrested after spending nearly 30 years on the run. The FBI says its more than 27-year manhunt for Muhammed Bilal El-Amin, now-47, ended when he was arrested during a routine traffic stop in Oconee County earlier this week.
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Police searching for 14-year-old girl not seen since July
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Police in Georgia, along with the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, hope you can help them find a missing 14-year-old girl. Lameiya Buchanan was last seen on July 15 in Atlanta. She is described as 5 feet 6...
Former flight attendant suing Delta, claims she was fired for posting political cartoon on Facebook
ATLANTA — Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines is denying allegations that a flight attendant was fired for political or racial reasons. Leondra Taylor, a former flight attendant, said she was fired for posting an image of former President Donald Trump wearing a Ku Klux Klan hood while debating President Joe Biden on her personal Facebook page.
Henry County Daily Herald
3 shootings in 1 hour results in 2 dead in McDonough
McDONOUGH — Three shootings in the span of an hour resulted in the deaths of two men and a woman suffering from multiple non-threatening gunshot wounds in McDonough. Starting at 11:44 p.m. on Aug. 9, McDonough police responded to a person shot call on Lemon Place where officers discovered a woman injured. During the investigation, police received a second call at 11:47 p.m. that a male had been shot in the area of Fairview Drive. Officers responded and found a deceased male.
Real Housewives of Atlanta star’s daughter arrested on suspicion of DUI, underage drinking
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s daughter, Ariana Biermann, was arrested on suspicion of DUI and other charges in Forsyth County this weekend. Police said they responded to reports of an accident early Saturday morning at the intersection of Peachtree Parkway and Highway...
Police release video of 4 people of interest in death of man shot outside popular Atlanta restaurant
ATLANTA — Atlanta police have released surveillance video of four people of interest after a man was shot to death over a parking space outside a popular Atlanta restaurant. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police said 30-year-old Joseph London Smith was shot outside the...
HipHopDX.com
2 Chainz To Expand Restaurant Chain After Settling Lawsuit With Pablo Escobar’s Family
2 Chainz is expanding his Esco restaurant chain across the United States six years after opening his first location in 2016. According to Franchise Times, 2 Chainz and his business partner Mychel “Snoop” Dillard are opening more Esco restaurants outside of the three Atlanta locations it already has after signing its first franchise agreement.
