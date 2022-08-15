ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butts County, GA

Angry Crab Shack Opening First Atlanta Location

Angry Crab Shack, an Asian-Cajun cuisine restaurant, is set to open its first location in Georgia. The eatery has been ramping up expansion plans since the pandemic subsided. The New Atlanta restaurant will be run by owners Mia Scott, and Darlene and Gregory Morris. Mia is Darlene’s daughter and Gregory is Darlene’s nephew.
ATLANTA, GA
Suspect wanted for theft at downtown Macon restaurant

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is looking for a theft suspect who's accused of stealing from a restaurant in downtown Macon. The sheriff's office says it happened on Tuesday, August 9. The suspect reportedly walked into Kinjo Kitchen and Cocktails, located at 497 Second St., and...
MACON, GA
Woman robbed in parking deck on Atlanta Student Movement Boulevard

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Police Department is seeking help in identifying thieves in a robbery. A woman reported she was robbed on Atlanta Student Movement Boulevard July 11, according to police. The victim was in a parking deck when two men and a woman approached her from behind....
ATLANTA, GA
Nouveau Bar & Grill wins Black Restaurant Week’s ‘Best Bite’

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Nouveau Bar & Grill won the Best Bite award at Black Restaurant Week’s NOSH event Aug. 12. The event showcased the best in Atlanta’s Black food scene; flavors and aromas of African, African-American, and Caribbean cuisine filled State Farm Arena. Other restaurants at the showcase included Not Your Nana’s Bakery, Rose Catering and Dished Palate.
ATLANTA, GA
#Signage#Protest#Kfc Chicken#Food Drink#Kentucky Fried Chicken#Taco Bell
Mariah Carey’s metro Atlanta home hit by burglars

Mariah Carey became one of the latest victims in a string of home burglaries in Sandy Springs going back to last October. Carey’s home was burglarized on July 27 while the Grammy-winning artist was on vacation at a mansion in the Hamptons, authorities said. The Sandy Springs Police Department confirmed Monday that the burglary was […] The post Mariah Carey’s metro Atlanta home hit by burglars appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
Man found dead in the middle of Atlanta street

ATLANTA — A man is dead after being shot in the middle of the street in a residential area, according to Atlanta police. According to Capt. Christian Hunt, police responded to a person shot call just after 1 a.m. in the 120 block of Anchor Terrace SW. When police...
ATLANTA, GA
3 shootings in 1 hour results in 2 dead in McDonough

McDONOUGH — Three shootings in the span of an hour resulted in the deaths of two men and a woman suffering from multiple non-threatening gunshot wounds in McDonough. Starting at 11:44 p.m. on Aug. 9, McDonough police responded to a person shot call on Lemon Place where officers discovered a woman injured. During the investigation, police received a second call at 11:47 p.m. that a male had been shot in the area of Fairview Drive. Officers responded and found a deceased male.
MCDONOUGH, GA

