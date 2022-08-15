ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
49ers FS Jimmie Ward Week 1 status in doubt after hamstring injury

By Kyle Madson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan on Monday announced free safety Jimmie Ward suffered a significant hamstring injury that could keep Ward out for the start of the regular season.

Ward’s health has been an issue throughout his career, but in the last couple seasons he’s been durable with 13, 14 and 16 games played in each of the last three seasons. In that time he’s become one of San Francisco’s most important defenders.

Tarvarius Moore is likely first up for the starting free safety job. He was selected as a free safety out of Southern Miss in the third round of the 2019 draft. George Odum was added this offseason for his special teams prowess, but he’ll be in the mix as well. The only other safety on the roster is undrafted rookie Tayler Hawkins from San Diego State.

Typically Dontae Johnson can fill in at safety, but he’s dealing with fractured rib cartilage that has his status for the season opener in jeopardy.

Shanahan didn’t give a specific timeline on Ward’s return, but he did give some insight on the team’s plan in the eight-year veteran’s stead.

“We probably will have to add some more people there,” Shanahan said. “Especially with Dontae, because Dontae’s done a real good job also. He might be out this week too with his rib cartilage. So we’ll see how it goes with the roster. We might move our nickels around a little bit just for some guys, but hopefully we’ll get some more guys in here soon.”

The 49ers have to cut their 90-man roster down to 85 players by Tuesday, so there may be some additional cuts as they clear roster spots for another safety or two to get them at least through the preseason.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

