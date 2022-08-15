Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WRDW-TV
Absentee ballot applications start Monday in Georgia
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Election officials in Richmond and Columbia counties will begin accepting applications Monday for absentee ballots for the November midterm elections. Ballots will start being mailed Oct. 10, and the last day they’ll accept the applications will be Oct. 28. The ballots will have to be...
WRDW-TV
Boat breaks down, rescued from Augusta canal
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Law enforcement agencies on both sides of the Augusta Canal responded to a potential water rescue call Friday morning. Richmond County dispatchers say deputies responded to the area of Goodrich Street around 7:14 a.m. North Augusta Department of Public Safety dispatchers tell us a boat had...
WRDW-TV
News 12 This Morning│ Top headlines for August 17
We talked to health officials about monkeypox, treatments, symptoms, and vaccines. Here’s what we found, plus, the latest policies and projects approved for both Richmond and Columbia counties. Here are your top headlines.
WRDW-TV
Masters of Axes Tournament comes to downtown Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’re looking to watch a different type of competition, Broad Axe in downtown Augusta will be hosting an axe throwing tournament on Sunday. “It’s a big event called the Masters of Axes Tournament. It’s our first World Axe Throwing League sanctioned tournament,” said Vinnie Ingallineras.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WRDW-TV
Suspect arrested in drive-by shooting on Jefferson Davis Highway
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Aiken man has been arrested on suspicion of shooting at a woman who was trying to move a stalled car off Jefferson Davis Highway. It happened between 1:15 and 1:20 p.m. July 29 at 631 Jefferson Davis Highway, according to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.
WRDW-TV
Columbia County Wellness Wednesday returns for kids
Looking for a job? Check out the City of Grovetown’s hiring fair at Liberty Park!
WRDW-TV
How to pack a healthy school lunch for your kids
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Are you packing your child’s school lunch? If so, are you making sure they are getting all of the nutrients they need?. If you don’t know, Jimmy Taylor with the Wilson Family YMCA has the do’s and dont’s when it comes to packing the lunch box.
WRDW-TV
Black Chamber of Commerce helps local businesses thrive
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The pandemic was not kind to our business community, but somehow, we saw a 40 percent growth of Black-owned businesses in the state of Georgia. Here’s how the Greater Augusta Black Chamber of Commerce is helping local businesses survive. Brunch House of Augusta and Cliffisms...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WRDW-TV
Violent armed tantrum blamed for SWAT raid at Augusta apartments
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It all started with a missing cellphone, according to a report on what led to a SWAT raid on an Augusta apartment complex. On Tuesday afternoon, an offensive involving the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team and other units led to the arrest of Terrell Crawford Jr., 23, at River Creek Apartments, 2525 Center West Parkway.
WRDW-TV
VA works to raise local awareness of opioid overdose risks
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In response to the ongoing opioid crisis, Veterans Affairs Augusta Healthcare System pharmacists are launching an education campaign about the risk of opioid overdose and the use of naloxone to save lives. Naloxone, often known by the brand name Narcan, is an effective tool in keeping...
WRDW-TV
Pet adoptions to be free for Clear the Shelter Day in Aiken
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Animal Shelter and Friends of the Animal Shelter are holding Clear the Shelter Day, the facility’s biggest adoption event of the year, this Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. All of the adoptable pets will be sponsored and available for no charge...
WRDW-TV
Customer Pays It Forward to helpful Starbucks worker in Gilbert
Five new rides will open in 2023 at Carowinds. Women who are pregnant in Georgia can now claim unborn child on taxes. Women who are pregnant in Georgia can now claim unborn child on taxes. Support grows at Atlanta City Council to donate $300,000 to abortion fund - clipped version...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WRDW-TV
Burke County sheriff asks for funding to raise level of service
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Recruiting shortages for sheriff’s offices is an issue we’ve heard Richmond and Columbia County speak on. Burke County officials say they’re battling similar issues on top of being a rural area. They’re asking for over a million dollars from commissioners to recruit and retain the deputies they already have.
WRDW-TV
Off-duty cop recognizes peeping suspect at bowling alley
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man accused of peeking at a woman in a restroom was arrested after an off-duty Augusta University officer recognized him at a bowling alley, according to authorities. The peeping incident happened around 3:20 a.m. July 25 in Professional Building 1, 1481 Laney Walker Blvd. on...
WRDW-TV
Tourism brings economic growth to Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Tourism is growing again in Augusta. The numbers are slightly higher than the year before COVID hit. We are breaking down how conventions and events are bringing in more money to Augusta. Events like Peach Jam, Pride, and others, including TechNet, which wrapped up Thursday, have...
WRDW-TV
Columbia County leaders plan to create a thriving downtown Evans
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County is one of Georgia’s fastest-growing counties. Most of that growth has focused on neighborhoods. County leaders say they’re focusing on expanding the whole community. Here’s a look at the plans already in the works. “They were able to show me their...
WRDW-TV
4 victims ID’d in Aiken County, Emanuel County crashes
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Coroners on Thursday released the identities of four people killed in an Emanuel County crash and one person killed in an Aiken County crash. The wrecks were among a string of them that’s left nine people dead so far this week in the region. Emanuel...
WRDW-TV
What mental health help is available for Aiken County students?
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - With kids back in the classroom, all of our major school districts are telling us students’ mental health is a top priority. In Aiken County, health officials say they’re seeing an increase in the number of kids needing care. Aiken County says a guidance...
WRDW-TV
Car accidents have claimed 9 lives across region this week
STILLMORE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three occupants of a van were killed early Wednesday when it traveled into the path of an 18-wheeler in Stillmore, according to authorities. The fatal crash was among a string of them across the region this week. In Emanuel County. Coroner Jeffrey Peebles said the Stillmore...
WRDW-TV
Another online post puts Glascock County school on alert
GIBSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For the second time this week, a social media post by a student has caused alarm in Glascock County. Deputies were informed around 10 p.m. Thursday of a social media post picturing a Glascock County middle school student with what appeared to be a handgun at their waistband. The post contained the wording “#schoolday,” according to authorities.
Comments / 0