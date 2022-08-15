Read full article on original website
kmvt
2 men arrested for stealing 57 watermelons, sheriff’s office says
MERCED, Calif. (Gray News) – Two men in California were arrested for stealing 57 watermelons from a field Monday evening, according to officials. The Merced County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to a property for a report of trespassing. When they arrived, they spoke to a man who said that people were stealing watermelons from his field.
KMJ
3 Arrested With Stolen Catalytic Converter In Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Three people were arrested early Friday morning after police say they were involved in a catalytic converter theft. The Fresno Police Department got the call around 4:30 a.m. about the theft in the area of Clinton and Helm Avenues near the Fresno airport. Officers searched...
crimevoice.com
Burglary Suspect Reportedly Arrested — Stolen Items Returned
Originally Published By: Modesto Police Department Facebook Page. “August 9, 2022 – This morning at approximately 2:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of Sapphire Drive for reports of a burglary involving an equipment trailer. While officers were enroute, a vehicle matching the description of the suspect’s vehicle was spotted near East Briggsmore Avenue and Claus Road. When officers attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle, the driver did not stop and fled from officers. A short time later the suspect’s vehicle struck a street sign at Parker Avenue and Wellsford. When officers pulled up to the vehicle, the driver reversed his vehicle into an officer’s patrol car, then took off. The driver drove to Turlock where he crashed again at Tuolumne Avenue and Crowell Avenue. He was then taken into custody with the assistance of allied agencies.
KMPH.com
2 arrested due to string of robberies across multiple counties
Two men have been arrested in connection to a string of robberies that have been happening for the past two months across multiple counties. According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, 19-year-old Brandon Cisneros of Wasco was wanted for the armed robberies of two small businesses that happened within hours of each other on June 21.
KMJ
Two Women Wanted For Retail Theft In Northwest Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ) — Two women are wanted after police say they stole from a Kohl’s store in Fresno. According to Fresno PD, the theft happened on August 11, at the store located on Shaw Avenue. The pair can be seen through surveillance cameras walking in and start...
crimevoice.com
Man arrested, other cited following report of brandishing at Merced motel
One person was arrested and another cited on suspicion of unlawful firearm and fentanyl possession, respectively, following a reported disturbance at a motel in Merced. Shortly before 2 AM on Sunday, August 14, officers responded to a local Motel 6 to investigate a report of a man brandishing a firearm. A sergeant arrived on scene and reportedly witnessed a man matching the suspect’s description — later identified as 28-year-old Jamaine Mann — run across the courtyard and hide an item in a trash can. The item was discovered to be a loaded 10mm semi-automatic firearm (pictured above).
Man injured in shooting at Los Banos home, police say
LOS BANOS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was hospitalized after he was shot at a home on Tuesday night, according to the Los Banos Police Department. Around 7:30 p.m., officers were called out to a home near Canal Farm Lane and Pismo Way after it was reported that someone had been shot. When officers arrived, […]
crimevoice.com
Man arrested following deputy-involved shooting in Madera County
Originally Published By: Madera County Sheriffs Office Facebook Page. “The Madera County Sheriff’s Office is currently cooperating with an investigation into the circumstances surrounding an officer involved shooting incident involving a Madera County Sheriff’s Deputy. On Friday, August 12, 2022, at approximately 10:45 pm, a deputy notified dispatch...
crimevoice.com
Merced PD: Gang Members Arrested with Firearms
Originally published 8-13-22 by theMerced Police Department:. “Merced – The Sheriff S.T.A.R. Team and the Merced PD Gang Unit arrested several Gang members Friday August 12, 2022. Two of the gang members were in possession of firearms. On August 12, 2022 at approximately 4:00 PM the Merced Police Departments...
crimevoice.com
3 Suspects Arrested for Drug Possession
Originally Published By: Mendocino County Sheriffs Office. “On 08-12-2022 at about 9:05 PM the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a citizen advising there were six (6) Hispanics males walking on Bell Springs Road carrying rifles and wearing camouflaged clothing. Deputies began responding and contacted the reporting...
Los Baños Enterprise
Woman sentenced to maximum prison time in $300K Los Banos restaurant embezzlement case
During Wednesday hearing at Los Banos Courthouse; Robin Ruth Recla swindled six local, prominent residents who invested. “Ms. Recla is a con artist, plain and simple who should be committed to state prison for her crimes,” Deputy D.A. Colby. Victims “relieved that it’s over”, praise prosecutor, police and judge;...
Man found guilty in double murder at Clovis bar
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been convicted of murder after he shot and killed two people inside a bar last year, according to the Clovis Police Department. On Tuesday, officials announced that Eddie Cordero was found guilty on two counts of first-degree murder for killing 27-year-old Merehildo Luna and 21-year-old Andres Sanchez at […]
DA: Woman guilty of felony embezzlement in Merced
MERCED Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Merced woman was sentenced for felony embezzlement of $300,000 on Wednesday by the Merced County Superior Court, according to the DA’s office. According to the report from the Office of the Merced County District Attorney, 46-year-old Robin Ruth Recla, also known as Robin Berard was found guilty of felony embezzlement […]
Gilroy Dispatch
Suspect in murder of Gilroy native arrested in Mexico
A key suspect in the April 2021 murder of pregnant Gilroy native Tatyanna Mariah Lopez was found hiding out in Mexico, where he was arrested last week and transported back to California to face charges, according to authorities. Jonathan Xavier Dorado, 20, of Los Banos, was taken into custody by...
59-year-old man stabbed in central Fresno in random attack
Fresno police are looking for a suspect who ran up behind a man heading home from work and stabbed him in the neck. Police say it was an unprovoked, random attack with no apparent motive.
Man arrested after chase in central Fresno, deputies say
A chase through central Fresno ended with the driver in handcuffs.
KMJ
Man Rushed To The Hospital After Bus Stop Stabbing In Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A 59-year-old man was rushed to the hospital following a stabbing in Central Fresno. The Fresno Police Department was called to the area of Blackstone and Vassar Avenues Tuesday night. According to the victim, he was stabbed in the neck once after getting off the...
Pedestrian from Modesto hit, killed near Keyes
MODESTO, Calif. — A pedestrian was hit and killed in Modesto around 12:15 a.m. on Friday, according to California Highway Patrol — Modesto. CHP said a 51-year-old wearing all-black clothing was walking in the middle of Golden State Boulevard, south of West Barnhart Road. The driver couldn't see...
Fox40
Man who tortured Tracy teen up for parole
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man convicted of abusing a Tracy teen is up for parole Tuesday but some community members are asking the state’s parole board to keep him behind bars. Anthony Waiters tortured and beat a 16-year-old boy just over a decade ago. Waiters was convicted...
Drugs seized, stolen goods from Home Depot recovered, Fresno Police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Stolen goods from Home Depot were among items recovered by detectives from Fresno Police’s Special Investigations Bureau after a search warrant was served at a Fresno home, police say. On Thursday, officials served the warrant in the 4400 block of E. Bend Avenue after detectives identified the residence as a place […]
