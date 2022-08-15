Read full article on original website
Related
uticaphoenix.net
State News: Gov. Hochul Announces $10M to Support Creation of Threat Assessment/Management Teams Across NYS
Governor Kathy Hochul today announced $10 million available to all 57 counties and the City of New York to support the development of Threat Assessment and Management Teams, a key component of local Domestic Terrorism Prevention Plans required under Executive Order 18. The Executive Order was issued by Governor Hochul in the immediate aftermath of the Buffalo attack in May and is designed to fight the troubling surge in domestic terrorism and violent extremism frequently inspired by, planned on and posted about on social media platforms and internet forums. Pursuant to Executive Order 18, the plans must include input from law enforcement, mental health professionals, school officials, social service agencies, and other key stakeholders within their jurisdictions.
uticaphoenix.net
State News: Oneida County Joins Statewide ‘Stop DWI’ Labor Day Campaign
Oneida County Executive Anthony J. Picente Jr. announced today that the Sheriff’s Office, county police agencies and New York State Police will be participating in a special end of summer statewide operation to combat impaired driving. The STOP-DWI Impaired Driving High Visibility Engagement Campaign begins August 19 and ends...
uticaphoenix.net
State News: Gov. Hochul Commits $8M for Upgrades to Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture
Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the commitment of $8 million for improvements to the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture in Harlem. The funding, which is being administered through the Dormitory Authority of the State of New York, will enable the refurbishment of the building façade, replacement of windows and roof, and will allow for safety enhancements and energy-saving improvements. DASNY will also provide design services and construction management for the project. This announcement comes during Harlem Week, an annual celebration of Harlem’s wide ranging culture and history.
uticaphoenix.net
Press Release: American Red Cross Seeking Nominations for Real Heroes Celebration
SYRACUSE (August 17, 2022) — Do you know an individual, group, or organization who has performed heroic acts to help others in need or made a meaningful impact in the community this year?. The American Red Cross of Central and Northern New York is accepting nominations for this year’s...
Comments / 0