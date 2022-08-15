ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

7 accused in $1.2M extortion scheme at Puerto Rico docks

KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 4 days ago

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — (AP) — Federal authorities on Monday arrested seven people including a union leader and various dock workers accused in a $1.2 million extortion scheme that targeted shipping companies.

U.S. Attorney Stephen Muldrow said the scheme began in 2005 and affected local and foreign commerce, including shipping between Puerto Rico and the U.S. and British Virgin Islands.

He said suspects at three docks in the capital of San Juan are accused of illegally extorting small shipping companies and threatened to stop loading and unloading goods if a monthly fee wasn't paid. The fee demanded varied by weight and sometimes ranged from $10,000 to $20,000 a month, Muldrow said.

The indictment states that the shipping companies were charged a monthly fee in exchange for supposedly being allowed to use longshore workers who were not unionized. However, there were no labor unions representing employees of shipping companies operating at the piers where the alleged extortions occurred, officials said.

The suspects face charges including conspiracy to violate the RICO Act, commit extortion and money laundering.

“Breaking the law cannot be the way to do business in Puerto Rico,” said Joseph González, FBI special agent in charge of the San Juan office.

Local and federal authorities were part of the five-year investigation, with some wearing shirts at a press conference that read “Pier Pressure” in reference to the operation.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

DeSantis' election police unit announces voter fraud cases

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday announced criminal charges against 20 people for illegally voting in 2020, the first major public move from the Republican's controversial new election police unit. The charges mark the opening salvo from the Office of Election Crimes and...
FLORIDA STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Judge won't let Graham delay testimony in election probe

ATLANTA — (AP) — Sen. Lindsey Graham can't put off his appearance before a special grand jury investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in Georgia, a federal judge said Friday. Earlier this week, U.S. District Judge Leigh Martin May ordered...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Money Laundering#Extortion#Docks#San Juan#Fbi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Puerto Rico
KIRO 7 Seattle

Child dies in Nebraska’s first case of brain-eating amoeba, health officials say

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — A child who died after swimming in Nebraska’s Elkhorn River over the weekend is the state’s first suspected case of brain-eating amoeba. The Douglas County Health Department said in a news release that while the infection is suspected, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is conducting further testing to confirm the presence of Naegleria fowleri.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Video shows 18-wheeler falling off Texas overpass

PASADENA, Texas — Video taken from a camera mounted on a driver’s dashboard shows the terrifying moments when a truck went flying off an overpass on a Texas highway. The video, taken by Prisco Saldivar, was shared on Facebook and shows the moment the truck topples over the side of the road. Looking closely, it is possible to see what appears to be the truck’s driver on the side of the road, having made it out of the vehicle before it fell.
TEXAS STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Texas school district pulls 41 books including Bible and ‘Diary of Anne Frank’ adaptation

A Texas school district has pulled nearly 50 books, including the Bible and an adaptation of “The Diary of Anne Frank” from its library shelves. The Keller Independent School District pulled any book that was challenged during last year’s school year, according to The Dallas Morning News. Books that were challenged then found to be acceptable were still pulled as the school districts readied for the first day of school.
TEXAS STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
104K+
Followers
125K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy