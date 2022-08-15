ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odell Beckham Jr. comments on Baker Mayfield's Panthers debut

By Anthony Rizzuti
 4 days ago
On Saturday, quarterback Baker Mayfield continued on in the most recent chapter of his football career—taking an NFL field for the first time as a member of the Carolina Panthers. And that chapter had a nice little anecdote in it, as the former No. 1 overall pick got himself off to a smooth start in his new threads.

Not too long after, an intriguing character from Mayfield’s past reemerged—in the comment section of an Instagram post from the league’s official account. It was his old buddy Odell Beckham Jr., who came through with a beautiful message.

Mayfield and Beckham Jr., of course, reportedly experienced a bit of a bump in their relationship back when they were both with the Cleveland Browns. That bump would eventually lead to an exit for Beckham Jr.—as the two-time All-Pro wideout forced his way out of the dawg pound and away from Mayfield.

Odell would then drive towards a storybook ending to his 2021 season. After being released by the Browns, the receiver found his way to Los Angeles—where he and the Rams would capture the Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl LVI.

As for Mayfield, he’s still working towards a similar conclusion. And to his credit, he did “shine” in his latest attempt to get there—completing four of his seven passes in an encouraging opening drive of his Carolina career.

So, it seems what happened in Cleveland, stays in Cleveland.

Marshall McGowenIV
3d ago

if you was done wrong,then shine in Carolina!👍Odell left Cleveland..an well .. we no the rest now it's your turn to prove that you had a point too!?in the end it's all love just go an play hard an it will work out for you like it did Odell .can't wait to see 😆

Ryan Peters
3d ago

let's not forget when Mayfield went several games in Cleveland where he refused to throw the ball to O'Dell and critics talked about O'Dell's stats falling off but said very little about Mayfield refusing to throw him the ball. they said the way to the superbowl was through Mayfield not Beckham and Mayfield and the browns didn't need Beckham to get there and when Beckham left we see how that turned out. moral to the story is alot of these critics don't know what they are talking about. Mayfield might help Carolina because he's definitely talented but time will tell

