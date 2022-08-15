Read full article on original website
Gov. Mike DeWine awards millions in grants to police departments across Northeast Ohio
WILLARD, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine on Thursday awarded more than $8 million in grants to local law enforcement agencies across Ohio, including 10 around Greater Cleveland and Akron. The money comes from DeWine's the Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program, which has already doled out more than $37...
A responsible and constitutionally compliant way to enhance Ohioans’ safety from guns: Matt Dolan
CHAGRIN FALLS -- “The Constitution shall never be construed … to prevent the people of the United States who are peaceable citizens from keeping their own arms.” -- Samuel Adams. America’s Founders, in their wisdom, deliberated and authored the Second Amendment to provide U.S. citizens the right...
wksu.org
Ohio Republican lawmaker proposes bill to create safety protection orders, other gun reforms
An Ohio Republican state senator is proposing a five-point plan to change gun laws that includes a court-ordered gun seizure mechanism, a co-signer requirement for gun buyers under 21, and money to increase the number of mental health workers and expansion of regional mental health centers. Sen. Matt Dolan (R-Chagrin...
themountvernongrapevine.com
Governor DeWine Awards $3 Million to Strengthen Food Supply Chain in Ohio
(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted today announced that 12 meat processors have been awarded a total of nearly $3 million to implement processing efficiencies, expand or construct facilities at existing sites, assist in training and certification, and improve harvest services. This is the third...
wyso.org
'This is a huge push in the right direction': What the Inflation Reduction Act means for Ohio farmers
A big chunk of the money will go toward conservation programs under the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Some of those programs managed by departments such as the Natural Resources Conservation Service help restore farming ecosystems and reduce carbon emissions. About $20 billion will go toward climate focused agriculture practices, according...
Ohio utility customers, after years of paying HB6 coal subsidies, are now getting (some) money back
COLUMBUS, Ohio—Thanks to the scandal-scarred House Bill 6, Ohio utility customers have paid nearly $187 million during the past two years to help subsidize two 1950s-era coal plants in Ohio and Indiana, state records show. But now, thanks to rising energy prices, utility customers are getting some of that...
Ohio program expands opportunities for broadband access
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — There is a growing effort to make sure all Ohioans are connected to broadband. The IMAP award program is giving 410 Ohioans the opportunity to earn broadband or five-g credentials to help build up access across the state. “We’re paying people to become broadband and 5G technicians in a matter of […]
Nothing new? Records show startling new info on DeWine, Husted roles in Ohio bailout scandal
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted like to claim “there is nothing new” whenever startling new information is revealed about their administration’s role in Ohio’s corrupt political bribery and nuclear bailout scandal. I suppose it’s true they have personally known the extent of their own involvement all along, but the public hasn’t. […] The post Nothing new? Records show startling new info on DeWine, Husted roles in Ohio bailout scandal appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Cleveland School of Cannabis starts online program for home growers of marijuana
INDEPENDENCE, Ohio — The Cleveland School of Cannabis has trained hundreds of workers in the medical marijuana business. Now it has a program that teaches people to grow marijuana at home where its legal, which does not include Ohio. The school is launching My First Plant, a 16-week course...
WKYC
Ohio State Teachers Retirement System employees up for multi-million dollar bonuses after $3B loss
OHIO, USA — Rudy Fichtenbaum said he doesn't understand why theState Teachers Retirement System of Ohio is celebrating after teachers statewide suffered a major loss. "Giving record-high $10 million dollar bonuses for only losing $3 billion dollars last year would really be an insult to every retired teacher who's struggling with inflation," Fichtenbaum, an STRS board member, said.
Farm and Dairy
Deer hunts help control population
COLUMBUS — In a continuing effort to control deer populations, specifically those affecting native plant communities, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources is coordinating special deer hunts at 14 state nature preserves. Ohio’s nature preserve system protects some of the state’s rarest and highest quality ecology. By browsing native...
WLWT 5
Ohio Gov. DeWine announces approval of extended health coverage for new mothers
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Tuesday that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) approved extended coverage for new moms from 60 days to 12 months after the birth of their child. With this extension, CMS estimates approximately 21,000 Ohio women annually will be eligible...
A fine day of fishing around Lake Erie Islands: NE Ohio fishing report
PORT CLINTON. Ohio - Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted and his father, Jim, had a fine morning of fishing on Lake Erie on Thursday around the Lake Erie Islands on Governor’s Fish Ohio Day, and he had only wished for one more ingredient. “Some wind would have been nice....
DOJ asks state regulators to back off investigation into FirstEnergy bribery case
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Editor's note: This story was originally published by the Ohio Capital Journal. Federal prosecutors who brought a sweeping criminal case against FirstEnergy Corp. and Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder are now asking state regulators to hold off on their own investigations into the matter. In a...
JD Vance's now-shuttered anti-drug charity enlisted doctor echoing Big Pharma
COLUMBUS, Ohio — When JD Vance founded "Our Ohio Renewal" a day after the 2016 presidential election, he promoted the charity as a vehicle for helping solve the scourge of opioid addiction that he had lamented in "Hillbilly Elegy," his bestselling memoir. But Vance shuttered the nonprofit last year...
wksu.org
Ohio schools, families get new COVID-19 guidelines as school year starts
Schools will no longer need to follow the Ohio Department of Health’s Mask to Stay and Test to Play school guidelines for quarantining after COVID exposures. Now the state health department recommends an exposed person stay home and monitor their symptoms. Dan Suffoletto, a spokesperson for Public Health-Dayton &...
Medicaid health coverage for new Ohio moms extended
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — New Ohio mothers will now be able to receive extended health coverage through Medicaid. Governor DeWine said Tuesday the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) approved Ohio Medicaid’s extended coverage for new moms. The coverage is extended for mothers from 60 days to 12 months after the birth of their child. […]
wksu.org
Morning Headlines: More than 1,700 Afghan refugees resettled in Ohio ... and more
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, Aug. 16:. More than 1,700 people evacuated from Afghanistan have resettled in Ohio in the last year. DeWine on nuclear bailouts: 'Everything that was in that bill, that I leave up to the Legislature'. Should you wait to get a COVID-19 booster that...
Northeast Ohio school districts say they will not allow teachers, staff members to carry guns in classrooms, despite new state law
CLEVELAND, Ohio – School districts across Northeast Ohio do not want their teachers carrying guns into classrooms this fall, despite a new law that eases the requirements for arming educators. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed House Bill 99 into law in June, giving school boards the authority to allow...
