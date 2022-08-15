ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 2

Related
themountvernongrapevine.com

Governor DeWine Awards $3 Million to Strengthen Food Supply Chain in Ohio

(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted today announced that 12 meat processors have been awarded a total of nearly $3 million to implement processing efficiencies, expand or construct facilities at existing sites, assist in training and certification, and improve harvest services. This is the third...
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
WOWK 13 News

Ohio program expands opportunities for broadband access

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — There is a growing effort to make sure all Ohioans are connected to broadband. The IMAP award program is giving 410 Ohioans the opportunity to earn broadband or five-g credentials to help build up access across the state. “We’re paying people to become broadband and 5G technicians in a matter of […]
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Nothing new? Records show startling new info on DeWine, Husted roles in Ohio bailout scandal

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted like to claim “there is nothing new” whenever startling new information is revealed about their administration’s role in Ohio’s corrupt political bribery and nuclear bailout scandal. I suppose it’s true they have personally known the extent of their own involvement all along, but the public hasn’t. […] The post Nothing new? Records show startling new info on DeWine, Husted roles in Ohio bailout scandal appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Dewine
WKYC

Ohio State Teachers Retirement System employees up for multi-million dollar bonuses after $3B loss

OHIO, USA — Rudy Fichtenbaum said he doesn't understand why theState Teachers Retirement System of Ohio is celebrating after teachers statewide suffered a major loss. "Giving record-high $10 million dollar bonuses for only losing $3 billion dollars last year would really be an insult to every retired teacher who's struggling with inflation," Fichtenbaum, an STRS board member, said.
OHIO STATE
Farm and Dairy

Deer hunts help control population

COLUMBUS — In a continuing effort to control deer populations, specifically those affecting native plant communities, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources is coordinating special deer hunts at 14 state nature preserves. Ohio’s nature preserve system protects some of the state’s rarest and highest quality ecology. By browsing native...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Violent Crime
wksu.org

Ohio schools, families get new COVID-19 guidelines as school year starts

Schools will no longer need to follow the Ohio Department of Health’s Mask to Stay and Test to Play school guidelines for quarantining after COVID exposures. Now the state health department recommends an exposed person stay home and monitor their symptoms. Dan Suffoletto, a spokesperson for Public Health-Dayton &...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WDTN

Medicaid health coverage for new Ohio moms extended

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — New Ohio mothers will now be able to receive extended health coverage through Medicaid. Governor DeWine said Tuesday the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) approved Ohio Medicaid’s extended coverage for new moms. The coverage is extended for mothers from 60 days to 12 months after the birth of their child. […]
OHIO STATE
WKYC

WKYC

Cleveland, OH
32K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Northeast Ohio local news

 https://www.wkyc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy