ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mohave County, AZ

Arizona man, 75, rescued from floodwaters after getting trapped on top of Jeep: ‘Lucky to be alive’

By Fox Wilmington
foxwilmington.com
 3 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
foxwilmington.com

Dog stolen from Nebraska found in Columbus County

HALLSBORO, N.C. (WECT) – The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office recovered a dog after he was stolen from its owners in Nebraska. Per the CCSO, Joshua Henriksen and Kaley Henriksen were arrested for felony fugitive warrants out of Nebraska on August 5. The Nebraska sheriff’s office told the CCSO on August 10 that they are suspected to have stolen a bunch of silver, a gun and a yorkie named Gus.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
foxwilmington.com

Earthquakes continue to hit North Carolina, USGS says

TROUTMAN. N.C. (FOX Carolina) – The United States Geological Survey (USGS) says another earthquake hit the state of North Carolina early Tuesday morning. The 1.8 magnitude earthquake hit Troutman, NC just after 6 a.m., according to USGS. Troutman is located near the Charlotte area. North Carolina had an earthquake...
TROUTMAN, NC
foxwilmington.com

Restaurants in deep-blue cities starved for diners while Florida is feasting

It’s famine or feast for American restaurants right now. Establishments in deep-blue cities that faced both excessive COVID-19 restrictions plus violent protests in 2020 are starved for diners, according to global data. The same source shows that Sun Belt boomtowns in Florida, Texas and Arizona are busier than ever...
FLORIDA STATE
foxwilmington.com

Brad Pitt’s foundation reaches settlement over Louisiana homes

Brad Pitt’s Make It Right Foundation reached a $20.5 million settlement over Louisiana homes on Tuesday. The Times-Picayune’s The New Orleans Advocate reported on Wednesday that each of the program’s 107 homeowners will be eligible to receive $25,000 as reimbursement for previous repairs of the shoddy homes, pending an approval by the judge.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Mohave County, AZ
Crime & Safety
Mohave County, AZ
Accidents
Golden Valley, AZ
Crime & Safety
Golden Valley, AZ
Accidents
County
Mohave County, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Accidents
City
Golden Valley, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy