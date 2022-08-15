Arizona man, 75, rescued from floodwaters after getting trapped on top of Jeep: ‘Lucky to be alive’

Read full article on original website
Dog stolen from Nebraska found in Columbus County
HALLSBORO, N.C. (WECT) – The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office recovered a dog after he was stolen from its owners in Nebraska. Per the CCSO, Joshua Henriksen and Kaley Henriksen were arrested for felony fugitive warrants out of Nebraska on August 5. The Nebraska sheriff’s office told the CCSO on August 10 that they are suspected to have stolen a bunch of silver, a gun and a yorkie named Gus.
Earthquakes continue to hit North Carolina, USGS says
TROUTMAN. N.C. (FOX Carolina) – The United States Geological Survey (USGS) says another earthquake hit the state of North Carolina early Tuesday morning. The 1.8 magnitude earthquake hit Troutman, NC just after 6 a.m., according to USGS. Troutman is located near the Charlotte area. North Carolina had an earthquake...
Restaurants in deep-blue cities starved for diners while Florida is feasting
It’s famine or feast for American restaurants right now. Establishments in deep-blue cities that faced both excessive COVID-19 restrictions plus violent protests in 2020 are starved for diners, according to global data. The same source shows that Sun Belt boomtowns in Florida, Texas and Arizona are busier than ever...
Brad Pitt’s foundation reaches settlement over Louisiana homes
Brad Pitt’s Make It Right Foundation reached a $20.5 million settlement over Louisiana homes on Tuesday. The Times-Picayune’s The New Orleans Advocate reported on Wednesday that each of the program’s 107 homeowners will be eligible to receive $25,000 as reimbursement for previous repairs of the shoddy homes, pending an approval by the judge.
Planned Parenthood expresses concern with 20-week abortion ban, local leaders react
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Abortions after 20 weeks are once again banned in the state of North Carolina. A federal judge handed down the ruling Wednesday, citing the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, which removed the legal foundation for a ruling he made in 2019 to put a hold on the state law.
Governor Cooper appoints three Wrightsville Beach residents to state boards and commissions
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – Governor Roy Cooper announced appointments to state boards and committees on Monday, August 15, including three people from Wrightsville Beach. Ozlem Yildiz Nichols from Wrightsville Beach and six others were appointed to the North Carolina Museum of Art Board of Trustees. The governor’s office...
