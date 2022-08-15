Read full article on original website
William McMillan
3d ago
Can someone explain that the power plant inside the dam doesn't shut the water intakes. Our dam has a constant leak and no water from upstream to refill it in the form of a rockie mountain snow pack. Local rains will never refill the lake ever.
3
trinsolo
4d ago
California doesn't need to have the most rights to water especially sinceost residents are moving here.
4
Job Fair: Dollar Loan Center in Henderson is hosting a job fair on August 24thEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Landlord Forced Homeless Mother to Sign Sex Agreement In Order to Lease PropertyBriana BelcherLas Vegas, NV
The Mob Museum: An excellent deep dive into the history of Las VegasEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
5 Fun Things to Do in Las Vegas Besides GambleBecca CLas Vegas, NV
An Indoor Football League thriller crowns a new champion in HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Fox5 KVVU
Storm cleanup at Wetlands Park could cost Clark County $100K
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County Wetlands Park and Nature Preserve, known for its natural beauty, is a popular spot to get outdoors and enjoy nature in the Vegas Valley. What is not beautiful, is an astonishing amount of trash pushed into the park by recent storms. “This is...
Fox5 KVVU
Gun found in Lake Mead fuels speculation about found remains
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas authorities say it’s unclear if a gun found in drought-stricken Lake Mead is related to human remains found in a barrel months earlier. Las Vegas police said in a statement Thursday that it is too soon to tell whether the firearm is tied to remains discovered in May. They say it’s not uncommon for firearms to turn up in the lake.
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Desert Inn
According to Las Vegas Metropolitan police, the crash was reported around 5 a.m. and involved a motorcycle and vehicle. The motorcyclist was transported to the hospital and pronounced dead.
Fox5 KVVU
Volunteers help map ‘urban heat islands’ in Las Vegas Valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - What areas of the Las Vegas valley are the hottest? Volunteers came together to try to answer that question. On Saturday, 28 teams of volunteers drove around the valley for 3 hours; one hour in the morning, one in the afternoon, and one hour at night, all the get readings of temperatures at the exact same time with the goal of creating a compressive heat map.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police say motorcyclist killed in Friday morning crash
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a motorcyclist was killed in a crash early Friday morning. According to police, the incident occurred at about 4:58 a.m. near Joe W. Brown and Desert Inn. Police say a vehicle struck a motorcycle. The motorcyclist was transported...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas water parks offer students free entry for A’s on most recent report card
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two Las Vegas water parks want to reward students for their hard work by offering free admission to those who had A’s on their most recent report card. According to a news release, as part of the “Great Grades Days,” students can receive free...
bouldercityreview.com
Mother Nature lends a ‘foot;’ lake’s level rises
The wettest Las Vegas Valley monsoon season in a decade likely isn’t the only reason behind it, but Lake Mead has risen just over 18 inches during recent area rainfall. As of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, the lake was at 1,042.44 feet in elevation. On July 27, about the time...
Lightning, rain spotted across northern Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A storm cell was seen near the Sheep Range along the north end of the Las Vegas valley on Monday evening, bringing another week of wet weather to the valley. The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for Northwestern Clark County, which included Red Rock, Kyle Canyon, and the […]
