Snapchat+ hits 1M paying subscribers as company announces Priority Story Replies, new app icons, more

Snapchat announced an impressive one million subscribers to its Snapchat+ service after six weeks when it was officially unveiled. While Twitter Blue hasn’t reached 500 thousand subscribers and already wants to charge more for the service, Snapchat+ will add four new features for its customers.

Starting today, users can access even more exclusive features as part of their Snapchat+ subscription:

Priority Story Replies: Your replies will be more visible to Snap Stars.

Your replies will be more visible to Snap Stars. Post View Emoji: Pick an emoji you want friends to see after they view your Snaps. It’s a signature way to sign off your Snaps.

Pick an emoji you want friends to see after they view your Snaps. It’s a signature way to sign off your Snaps. New Bitmoji Backgrounds: Give your Bitmoji background more flair with special backgrounds like gleaming gold and a beach paradise.

Give your Bitmoji background more flair with special backgrounds like gleaming gold and a beach paradise. New App icons: Change up your home screen Snapchat app icon with new designs.

Snapchat+ is available for $3.99/month and Snapchatters can enable the subscription anytime by visiting their Profile. The company said more features will be available in tech coming month.

As of now, Snapchat+ is available in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Australia, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, India, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, Egypt, Israel, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Netherlands, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Finland, and Austria.

One of the main features available with Snapchat+ is the ability to launch a browser-based version. As of now, it only supports messaging and video calling, but Snap plans to eventually add support for augmented reality lenses as well.

Apart from that, Snapchat+ users can add new profile badges, have data insights, display tools, and more.

How do you like this subscription service? Are you paying for it, Twitter Blue, or another social media subscription? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

