Midland mom spends years fighting drunk driving after losing son
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – On August 18th, 1984, a trooper visited the home of Faye Hodges and her husband to tell them that their son Joseph had been killed on Highway 191 after being hit by a drunk driver. “A drunk driver impacted him driving in the wrong lane, too fast, 100 mph, and hit […]
6 members of local “meth ring” sentenced to prison
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Joshua Rojero, 35, of Odessa was sentenced last week to 22 years in prison for his role in a meth distribution ring operating in and around the Midland Odessa area. According to court documents, Rojero, along with Juvencio Camargo-Garcia, 26, of Mexico; Rudy Mireles, 45, of Midland; Hector Gastelum Valenzuela, 26, of Mexico; […]
Odessa YMCA to host 'White Out Party' to raise money for new school buses
ODESSA, Texas — Bring your best formal white attire as Odessa Family YMCA is hosting its first ever 'White Out' party on Sept. 16 at 6 p.m. until 11 p.m. at the Odessa Marriott. Partnering with Pop Spot Odessa, the formal event's purpose is to raise money for new...
Parking lot puppy pardoned for jaywalking by Midland County Judge
MIDLAND, Texas — Midland County Judge Jeff Robnett of the 441st District Court recently pardoned a puppy named Chico. Chico was first found in the Midland Courthouse parking lot under the judge's truck. Then, Judge Robnett was trying to find the owner of the puppy next. Social media would eventually help Cinco and his owner reunite.
Community plans car wash for fire victims
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- On Monday, the Ector County Sheriff’s Office opened two accounts for the family of Misty Perkins Williams after the family lost their 11-year-old daughter, Azaria, and their home and all their belongings in a mobile home fire last weekend. Now the community is also stepping in to help the family by hosting […]
West Texas veterans attended a funeral today for a veteran that had no family
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Today a funeral was held for a veteran in Midland who had no family but didn’t leave alone. John Thomas Strachan was 86 years old and served in the United States Army from February 1962 to August of 1962. Even though Strachan had no family in...
Monetary donations being collected for Odessa family affected by mobile home fire
ODESSA, Texas — Stuffed animals, balloons and flowers, all left on a fence to honor Azaria Williams. The 11-year-old was tragically killed on Saturday when her family's mobile home burned down. "We ask for all the prayers and thoughts to be with this family at this time," said Ector...
Tipster leads to arrest of supermarket theft suspect
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A man is behind bars thanks to a Crime Stoppers tip- he’s accused of stealing from a local grocery store. Anthony Leos, 31, has been charged with Theft by Repetition. According to court documents, on August 4, Leos was caught on camera loading items into a grocery cart at United Market on […]
Man arrested after passing out at the wheel, police say
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after police said he was drunk behind the wheel and passed out in an intersection earlier this week. David Shorter, 44, has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated, Unlawful Carrying of Weapons, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, and Violation of a Protective Order. […]
H-E-Bs in Texas to host career fair on Aug. 23
TEXAS, USA — H-E-B will be hosting a one-day hiring event for potential employees for full- and part-time positions. This is the company's largest ever one-day hiring event. For those wanting immediate positions, there will be on-the-spot interviews at the career fairs at every H-E-B, Central Market and Mi Tienda store in Texas.
Midland home destroyed by lightning
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland home was destroyed Wednesday night after investigators said lightning struck the home and a fire started in the attic. Around 9 p.m. on August 17, about 12 units responded to the home in the 3600 block of Oak Ridge. No injuries were reported- the family of five and all pets […]
Midland, Odessa residents notice higher water bills
MIDLAND, Texas — Over the last few months, people in Midland and Odessa have seen a rise in their bills. On one social medium platform for neighbors, residents expressed how they've seen their water bill go up fast. "I have lived at my address for three years. Our water...
2 seriously injured in crash, Odessan charged with drunk driving
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested early Wednesday morning after investigators said she was drunk behind the wheel and caused a crash that seriously injured two people. Bianca Marie Machuca, 29, has been charged with two counts of Intoxication Assault with a Vehicle Causing Serious Injury. According to court documents, around 1:24 a.m. […]
One dead after fatal vehicle-pedestrian crash in Midland County
MIDLAND, Texas — One person has been killed in a fatal vehicle-pedestrian crash that occurred on August 15 at 9:47 p.m. 48-year-old Gina Daugherty of Midland was the pedestrian killed in the incident on FM-307. The initial investigation revealed that a 2010 Dodge Ram 2500 with a trailer was...
Midland Director of Non-Profit Foster Care Organization wants change
MIDLAND, Texas — One Accord For Kids is an organization in Midland that provides healing, permanency, and stability with the support of their community. Their mission is to transform lives in West Texas by strengthening families and connecting communities. Brandon Logan is the Executive Director of One Accord For...
Man charged in connection with stolen truck
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after police said he was caught driving a stolen truck last weekend. Charlie Ruiz, 30, has been charged with Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Evading Arrest in a Vehicle, and Evading Arrest on Foot. He has also been charged with Assault of a Peace Officer by […]
Midlander urges drivers to be mindful of runners on the roads
MIDLAND, Texas — Lanita Torres has been running in Midland for years, but a big problem she sees while out on her morning runs is cars not paying attention to her and other runners on the road. "That’s our decompression time, time for us to get our endorphins going,...
