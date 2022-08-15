Suspect rams Hendricks Co. deputy’s vehicle during chase, according to HCSO

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — Police say a suspect in a Hendricks County chase rammed a deputy’s vehicle with a pick-up truck, sending that deputy to the hospital.

The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office was first contacted around 5:30 a.m. for a report of a woman strangled on Greenbriar Drive near Avon.

A male suspect, 51-year-old Gary Edward Miller of Avon, then left the home in his truck. Police located the truck as it was leaving the neighborhood and initiated a pursuit.

Police and suspect vehicle during Hendricks County chase

During the chase, Miller is accused of ramming his truck into the driver’s side door of a deputy’s patrol vehicle. That deputy was taken to the hospital and was last said to be stable.

Miller then got out of the truck and ran into a wooded area. Police say he was taken into custody after being tracked by deputies and K-9 units from the Danville and Plainfield police departments.

Miller was slightly injured and treated at a local hospital.

A second deputy was taken to the hospital after being stung by a bee or insect multiple times.

Charges for Miller will be decided by the Hendrick’s County Sheriff’s Office.

