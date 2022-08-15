ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hendricks County, IN

Suspect rams Hendricks Co. deputy’s vehicle during chase, according to HCSO

By Izzy Karpinski
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 4 days ago

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — Police say a suspect in a Hendricks County chase rammed a deputy’s vehicle with a pick-up truck, sending that deputy to the hospital.

The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office was first contacted around 5:30 a.m. for a report of a woman strangled on Greenbriar Drive near Avon.

A male suspect, 51-year-old Gary Edward Miller of Avon, then left the home in his truck. Police located the truck as it was leaving the neighborhood and initiated a pursuit.

2 Paris men in custody after death investigation
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34kYTF_0hHuCbvW00
Police and suspect vehicle during Hendricks County chase

During the chase, Miller is accused of ramming his truck into the driver’s side door of a deputy’s patrol vehicle. That deputy was taken to the hospital and was last said to be stable.

Miller then got out of the truck and ran into a wooded area. Police say he was taken into custody after being tracked by deputies and K-9 units from the Danville and Plainfield police departments.

Miller was slightly injured and treated at a local hospital.

1 arrested following police chase in Vincennes

A second deputy was taken to the hospital after being stung by a bee or insect multiple times.

Charges for Miller will be decided by the Hendrick’s County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

