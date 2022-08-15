ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island upgraded to ‘severe’ drought conditions by monitor group. When will we see rain?

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It’s been a long, hot summer, and now Staten Island is experiencing drought conditions. Our borough, along with Brooklyn, was upgraded this week from a moderate to “severe” drought designation, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, a model produced through a partnership between the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the United States Department of Agriculture and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
The Staten Island Advance

Why has Staten Island seen such a dramatic escalation in real estate value over the past few decades?

Editor’s note: With real estate prices skyrocketing on Staten Island, many buyers are feeling the crunch of finding their dream home. In this ongoing series, titled “The Housing Squeeze: Inside Staten Island’s Real Estate Surge,” we dive into various topics, including just how high prices are going to go, who is buying in this hot market, rising interest rates and what it takes to afford a home in the borough these days.
The Staten Island Advance

NYC skyline adds record-setting skinny skyscraper

One skyscraper stands out from the rest in the Manhattan skyline. It’s not the tallest, but it is the skinniest — the world’s skinniest, in fact. The 84-story residential Steinway Tower, designed by New York architecture firm SHoP Architects, has the title of “most slender skyscraper in the world” thanks to its logic-defying ratio of width to height: 23 1/2-to-1.
queenoftheclick.com

$1,700 Storefront – 77th St. Off 5th in Bay Ridge

It’s hard to have a shop on a side street, but this might be someone’s perfect spot. It’s here (see map) on 77th Street off 5th Avenue in Bay Ridge. The number on the paper in the window: 917-651-5819. I don’t know anything else about this place....
The Staten Island Advance

NYC DOT commissioner on finding solution to Staten Island Ferry disruptions: ‘They are making progress’

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Disruptions continue to legally-required half-hour Staten Island Ferry service, but city Department of Transportation Commissioner (DOT) Ydanis Rodriguez said Thursday that the city is working towards a solution. Reduced service dates back to the start of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic when reduced ridership justified the...
Power 93.7 WBLK

New York Moving Forward With Banning Gas Appliances

A new law that was passed by the New York State Legislature that prohibits the future use of fossil fuels in homes and buildings is starting to take effect in New York. While the US Supreme Court took steps to reduce the impact the Environmental Protection Agency has on regulating greenhouse gases and carbon emissions, those changes don't impact what's happening in New York with the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.
queenoftheclick.com

Fire on Bath Avenue & Bay 34th Street – Six People Saved

We heard a lot of sirens in Bay Ridge near 4:30 pm today. 2334 Bath Avenue between Bay 34th & Bay 35th Street in Brooklyn. It was said the fire originated on the first floor. Six people were rescued from the second floor apartment by the firefighters (at least three were children). They were brought to the hospital. Thank God and the firefighters!
PIX11

Winning Cash4Life, Mega Millions tickets sold in NYC expire soon

NEW YORK (PIX11) — You could be a millionaire, but you’ll have to act quickly. Two winning lottery tickets sold in the five boroughs for drawings held nearly a year ago remain unclaimed, officials said Thursday, urging the winners to come forward before their claims expire next month. A jackpot-winning Cash4Life ticket worth $1,000 per […]
eastnewyork.com

Fair Fares MetroCard Program Gives Eligible New Yorkers 50% off on Transit Fairs

The Mayor’s Public Engagement Unit (PEU) and the Department of Social Services (DSS) hosted a press conference on Friday, August 12 at Albee Square in Brooklyn to celebrate an outreach day of action across subway stations citywide to promote the Fair Fares NYC program, following two weeks of targeted outreach to eligible New Yorkers via text and phone. Please note that Commissioner Rodriguez gives part of his remarks in Spanish and Synthia Jahan gives part of her remarks in Bangla, reminding all New Yorkers that, regardless of their immigration status and the languages spoken, they can be eligible for Fair Fares NYC.
pix11.com

Rising rent in NYC: Here’s what tenants need to know

NEW YORK — New York City tenants are facing the biggest rent hike the city has seen since 2013. Inventory is down 46% from this time last year, according to the Bizzarro Agency, and the average studio in Manhattan costs 25% more today than it did in the past few years.
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

