Texas Migrants are Causing Problems in Washington, D.C.Tom HandyWashington, DC
Abbott said Adams Ran as a Law and Order Mayor - Actions Show OtherwiseTom HandyNew York City, NY
On loan from Switzerland, Vincent van Gogh exhibit ends September 4, 2022Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
There's A New Adorable Dog Cafe in New JerseyTravel MavenLong Branch, NJ
The 33rd Annual Port Chester Day ReturnsSuzanne RothbergPort Chester, NY
Where are the cheapest gas prices on Staten Island?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- With the national average price of gas recently dropping below $4 per gallon, some Staten Island stations have followed suit and are offering the cheapest prices the borough has seen in months. As of Wednesday, the national average price for a gallon of gas was $3.94,...
Staten Island Ferry to run hourly overnight service on Friday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The city Department of Transportation (DOT) has announced that the Staten Island Ferry will provide hourly overnight service from Friday, Aug. 19, at 11 p.m., until Saturday, Aug. 20, at 7 a.m. Boats will depart from the St. George Terminal on the hour and from the...
Staten Island upgraded to ‘severe’ drought conditions by monitor group. When will we see rain?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It’s been a long, hot summer, and now Staten Island is experiencing drought conditions. Our borough, along with Brooklyn, was upgraded this week from a moderate to “severe” drought designation, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, a model produced through a partnership between the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the United States Department of Agriculture and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Google searches for ‘sell my house’ hit highest rate in U.S. internet history
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- As housing and mortgage rates continue increasing and real estate continues as “a seller’s market,” more Americans are looking to sell their homes. In fact, Google searches in the U.S. for “sell my house” skyrocketed 147% in July 2022, which is the highest...
Why has Staten Island seen such a dramatic escalation in real estate value over the past few decades?
Editor’s note: With real estate prices skyrocketing on Staten Island, many buyers are feeling the crunch of finding their dream home. In this ongoing series, titled “The Housing Squeeze: Inside Staten Island’s Real Estate Surge,” we dive into various topics, including just how high prices are going to go, who is buying in this hot market, rising interest rates and what it takes to afford a home in the borough these days.
Priced Out: Podcast discusses the effect of NYC’s proposed congestion pricing on Staten Islanders
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In episode 31, host Erik Bascome is joined by Staten Island Advance, and SILive.com Senior Opinions Writer Tom Wrobleski discusses New York City’s push to implement a congestion pricing program and how it will impact Staten Islanders. Bascome, who doubles as the Advance traffic...
NYC skyline adds record-setting skinny skyscraper
One skyscraper stands out from the rest in the Manhattan skyline. It’s not the tallest, but it is the skinniest — the world’s skinniest, in fact. The 84-story residential Steinway Tower, designed by New York architecture firm SHoP Architects, has the title of “most slender skyscraper in the world” thanks to its logic-defying ratio of width to height: 23 1/2-to-1.
Swimming ‘not recommended’ at Staten Island beach due to water quality, city says
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Citing “inadequate water quality,” Notify NYC, the city’s official emergency notification system, issued a beach advisory for two locations on Thursday, including one on Staten Island. The advisory cautions residents not to swim or wade at Wolfe’s Pond Beach in Prince’s Bay...
$1,700 Storefront – 77th St. Off 5th in Bay Ridge
It’s hard to have a shop on a side street, but this might be someone’s perfect spot. It’s here (see map) on 77th Street off 5th Avenue in Bay Ridge. The number on the paper in the window: 917-651-5819. I don’t know anything else about this place....
Video of Dolphins Jumping in the Hudson River in New York City Is Something Else
There's not much you'd expect to see when kayaking in the Hudson River. That is except for the iconic New York City skyline. But ask any New Yorker and they'll tell you how that river is disgusting. And how could any animal live in it? That's why it was so unusual for these kayakers to see what they did in the water.
NYC DOT commissioner on finding solution to Staten Island Ferry disruptions: ‘They are making progress’
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Disruptions continue to legally-required half-hour Staten Island Ferry service, but city Department of Transportation Commissioner (DOT) Ydanis Rodriguez said Thursday that the city is working towards a solution. Reduced service dates back to the start of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic when reduced ridership justified the...
Expect traffic delays as paving, milling planned for Staten Island streets next week
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Paving and milling efforts throughout Staten Island next week will cause temporary road closures and delays, according to the city Department of Transportation (DOT). The agency’s in-house paving crews and contracted milling crews will be conducting the daytime work in New Dorp, Midland Beach, Oakwood,...
New York Moving Forward With Banning Gas Appliances
A new law that was passed by the New York State Legislature that prohibits the future use of fossil fuels in homes and buildings is starting to take effect in New York. While the US Supreme Court took steps to reduce the impact the Environmental Protection Agency has on regulating greenhouse gases and carbon emissions, those changes don't impact what's happening in New York with the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.
Crash causes delays on West Shore Expressway
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A car crash caused delays for motorists on the West Shore Expressway heading toward New Jersey late Friday morning. The incident occurred around 10 a.m., an official from the FDNY press office stated.
Fire on Bath Avenue & Bay 34th Street – Six People Saved
We heard a lot of sirens in Bay Ridge near 4:30 pm today. 2334 Bath Avenue between Bay 34th & Bay 35th Street in Brooklyn. It was said the fire originated on the first floor. Six people were rescued from the second floor apartment by the firefighters (at least three were children). They were brought to the hospital. Thank God and the firefighters!
Winning Cash4Life, Mega Millions tickets sold in NYC expire soon
NEW YORK (PIX11) — You could be a millionaire, but you’ll have to act quickly. Two winning lottery tickets sold in the five boroughs for drawings held nearly a year ago remain unclaimed, officials said Thursday, urging the winners to come forward before their claims expire next month. A jackpot-winning Cash4Life ticket worth $1,000 per […]
Fair Fares MetroCard Program Gives Eligible New Yorkers 50% off on Transit Fairs
The Mayor’s Public Engagement Unit (PEU) and the Department of Social Services (DSS) hosted a press conference on Friday, August 12 at Albee Square in Brooklyn to celebrate an outreach day of action across subway stations citywide to promote the Fair Fares NYC program, following two weeks of targeted outreach to eligible New Yorkers via text and phone. Please note that Commissioner Rodriguez gives part of his remarks in Spanish and Synthia Jahan gives part of her remarks in Bangla, reminding all New Yorkers that, regardless of their immigration status and the languages spoken, they can be eligible for Fair Fares NYC.
New Yorkers and Chicagoans Might Be Able to See the Northern Lights From Their Backyards This Week—Here's Why
On a few lucky occasions, certain celestial phenomenons are visible from Earth—think everything from rare supermoons to shooting stars. Solar storms that occur in outer space also give us a view inside the happenings of the universe: The result is called aurora borealis, more commonly known as the northern lights.
Rising rent in NYC: Here’s what tenants need to know
NEW YORK — New York City tenants are facing the biggest rent hike the city has seen since 2013. Inventory is down 46% from this time last year, according to the Bizzarro Agency, and the average studio in Manhattan costs 25% more today than it did in the past few years.
Woman Dies Instantly When Huge Trees Falls on Her in Freak Accident at New York City Swimming Pool
A New York City woman died instantly when a massive tree fell into a swimming pool, where she was floating on an inflatable raft, authorities said. Donna Douglas, 59, lived at the River Terrace Apartments in the Riverdale section of the Bronx, where the huge tree toppled into her building's pool on Monday afternoon.
