Damaged pipe that led to water main break to be removed Saturday
The Great Lakes Water Authority is preparing to remove the damaged section of pipe that led to a water main break in several metro Detroit counties.
abc12.com
Imlay City residents receive bottled water as Boil Water Advisory continues
IMLAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - With over two weeks left in a Boil Water Advisory, residents in Imlay City received a gift from the Great Lakes Water Authority. Residents picked up 6,000 one-gallon containers of water from the utility on Wednesday at the Eastern Michigan State Fairgrounds. The community is one of six included in a Boil Water Advisory until Sept. 3.
Communities impacted by water main break say they need more water, resources
The boil water advisory is affecting more than 100,000 people and now communities are calling on the state to step up and get their residents the resources they need.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Some Utica residents should continue to boil water: Here’s why
A boil water alert has been issued for some residents in Utica. Although the Great Lakes Water Authority has removed the City of Utica from the boil water advisory, a portion of Utica still receives its water from Shelby Township, which is still under the boil water advisory. If you...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Port Huron awards $4.1 million in contracts for roadwork, boat launch repaving
The Port Huron City Council recently awarded two contracts valued at $3,821,021 for street repairs in the city. It also approved a nearly $350,000 contract to rebuild the parking lot at the 12th Street boat launch. Boddy Construction, based in the city, submitted the lowest of three bids to replace...
abc12.com
Work continues on Great Lakes Water Authority pipeline break
Crews are continuing work on patching a hole in the 10-foot diameter Great Lakes Water Authority pipeline that broke near Port Huron on Aug. 13. Imlay City residents receive bottled water as Boil Water Advisory continues. Residents picked up 6,000 one-gallon containers of water from the utility on Wednesday at...
abc12.com
Grand Blanc Township police clock fleeing driver at over 150 mph
A 23-year-old Flint man was fleeing from police at over 150 mph in a Dodge Challenger Hellcat in Grand Blanc Township. Driver arrested after 150 mph police chase on I-475 A Grand Blanc Township police officer saw a Dodge Charger Hellcat racing another undisclosed vehicle at speeds over 100 mph northbound on I-475 Wednesday night.
abc12.com
Michigan issues second violation to Lockhart Chemical Co.
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) – Lockhart Chemical Co. may be responsible for more substances being released in the Flint River recently, according to a new violation from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy. “The site is going to have to have a lot of improvements done, and...
abc12.com
Back to the Bricks Rolling Cruise heads down Saginaw Street
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - More than 1,000 people lined Saginaw Street between Flint and Grand Blanc to take in a parade of show cars for day 1 of the Back to the Bricks Rolling Cruise. The cruise started with a ribbon cutting at Factory One in Flint, rolled down...
Boil-Water Alert Could Last 2 Weeks For Some In SE Michigan
SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A boil-water advisory could last up to two weeks for more than 130,000 people in southeastern Michigan as crews repair a water pipe break, officials said Monday. “One week for the repairs and an additional week for water quality testing,” the Great Lakes Water Authority, known as GLWA, said. The break was discovered Saturday on a critical pipe in St. Clair County, which carries treated water from Lake Huron and is the largest in the GLWA system. A loss of water pressure can sometimes cause bacteria to get into the system. Shelby Township, with 80,000 residents in Macomb County, is among the communities covered by the boil-water recommendation. The others are Almont, Bruce Township, Burtchville Township, Imlay City, Rochester and Washington Township. Rochester Fire Chief John Cieslik said the city had distributed 40,000 water bottles by Monday afternoon. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared an emergency, which makes state resources available. © 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Port Huron police to purchase 19 ‘less lethal launchers’
The Port Huron Police Department is buying 19 less lethal launchers from Close Quarters Tactical, LLC, of Shelby Township, for $25,515. The city council unanimously approved the purchase at its regular meeting Aug. 8. “As part of our use of force strategies, we have less lethal tactical measures such as...
candgnews.com
Controversy on Middle Straits Lake
WEST BLOOMFIELD — On July 18, a letter was submitted to the West Bloomfield Township Board of Trustees on behalf of the Westacres Community Association. The letter requests that the board “inform itself about and take appropriate actions to resolve the controversy and allegations from the Township targeting the Westacres community. The controversy was created by a few lakefront property owners that want to reduce the overall number of boats on Middle Straits Lake for their personal benefit at the expense of the rights of Westacres and its 281 households.”
abc12.com
Downtown Flint fills up with show cars as Back to the Bricks takes shape
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Back to the Bricks has arrived on the bricks after weeks of promotion and preparation of Flint's marquee summer car show. Hundreds of show cars began packing the bricks of Saginaw Street in downtown Flint on Friday evening. The streets will get busier for the main event on Saturday.
ClickOnDetroit.com
How a Wayne County police department is responding to losing officers at an alarming rate
MELVINDALE, Mich. – Staffing shortages are common right now, but officers in Melvindale said they are losing officers at an alarming rate. Police said they believe it’s because of benefits and pay package that is not competitive with fellow Downriver communities. The city of Melvindale has determined that...
abc12.com
White supremacist leader from Tuscola County sent to prison
WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The self-proclaimed leader of white supremacist group "The Base" from Tuscola County will spend four to 20 years in prison. A Washtenaw County judge re-sentenced Justen Watkins for his role in intimidating a family from Dexter in December 2019, along with a charge of gang membership.
abc12.com
Large replica of centuries-old flagship docked in Bay City, open for tours
BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - A large flagship is docking in Bay city this week as it holds tours over the weekend. The Nao Trinidad is a floating museum and a replica of a ship captained by explorer Ferdinand Magellan. Visitors can visit the ship until Sunday as it makes it way to a new port every week.
parentherald.com
Boil Water Advisory Issued for Michigan Families Due to Major Leak Affecting 13 Townships
Michigan families in 13 townships have been issued a boil water advisory following a leak in one of the major pipelines that distribute water from the treatment facility. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency and activated the State Emergency Operations Center to ensure that resources would be available to families affected by this unexpected incident. About 133,000 people in the Greater Detroit area will have to contend with boiling their water before drinking for the next two weeks, per CNN.
abc12.com
Conservation groups mark fifth year of sturgeon restoration program
CHESANING, Mich. (WJRT) - Friday marks the fifth year of Lake Sturgeon release in Michigan rivers as the Department of Natural Resources helps the threatened species get back on its fins. "It's so exciting because, you know, going through all the DNR museums and all the state parks, learning about...
Whitmer Declares State Of Emergency For 4 SE Michigan Counties After Water Main Break
(CBS DETROIT) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has declared a state of emergency as several communities in Southeast Michigan remain under a boil water advisory following a water main break. Whitmer issued the declaration over the weekend for Lapeer, Macomb, Oakland and St. Clair counties. “We are drawing on every resource we have and taking every action necessary to get impacted families the help they need,” Whitmer said in a press release. “On Saturday, I activated the State Emergency Operations Center to coordinate our response efforts, and with today’s state of emergency declaration, we are ensuring that state resources will be available as long...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: A look at recent confirmed cougar sightings in Michigan -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Photos: Every confirmed cougar sighting in Michigan since 2019. Cougars, also known as mountain lions or pumas, were native to Michigan but were wiped out...
