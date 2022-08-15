BPD seeking a person of interest in connection to fatal shooting on August 4

Buffalo police released a surveillance video Saturday in connection to a fatal shooting on August 4 on West Utica Street.

Police said a 41-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene and a 54-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to ECMC.

According to police, the man wearing the white shirt and walking in the video is a person of interest in the case. You can view the video here .

If you have any information you're asked to call or text the confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.