Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Alex Jones Must Pay Sandy Hook Parents More Than $4 MillionDaniella CressmanNewtown, CT
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Shelton's Summertime Fun At Jones Family FarmsFlorence CarmelaShelton, CT
Related
Bristol Press
Donations will be used to honor Hometown Heroes
BRISTOL – A donation from a previous Hometown Hero, the late World War II veteran Tony Sileo, will be used to honor this year’s Hometown Heroes, Vietnam Veterans, by supporting the display of items left at the Traveling Vietnam Wall that Heals at Bristol Public Library. Sileo was...
Bristol Press
Barbara 'Annie' Cousineau
Barbara “Annie” Cousineau, 79, of Bristol, beloved wife of 57 years to David Cousineau, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022 at home surrounded by her family. Barbara was born on Sept. 1, 1942 in Bristol to the late Raymond and Jennie (Murawski) Sitka. She was a lifelong Bristol resident and was a member of the first graduating class from Bristol Eastern High School.
Bristol Press
Residents have been helping to keep Plainville Community Food Pantry stocked
PLAINVILLE – Amid increased costs of living due to inflation, residents have been helping to keep the Plainville Community Food Pantry stocked. Susie Woerz, executive director of the Plainville Community Food Pantry, located at 54 S. Canal St., said that residents have “stepped up to the plate” as more and more people have been turning to the food pantry for help meeting their basic needs.
Bristol Press
Doris E. Krulicki
Doris E. Krulicki (nee Martin), 94, of Bristol, beloved wife of the late Henry A. Krulicki passed away after a short illness on Aug. 17, 2022 at UCONN Medical Center in Farmington surrounded by her loving family. Born in Forestville on July 7, 1928, she was the daughter of Jenny Ashline and Howard Martin. Doris and Henry celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on May 6, 2000.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bristol Press
Hospital for Special Care welcomes Sarah Hardy, PhD
NEW BRITAIN – The Hospital for Special Care has welcomed Sarah Hardy, PhD, to the Autism Team. “We are excited to have Dr. Hardy join the team as we continue to expand our continuum of autism services at the Hospital for Special Care,” said Hassan M. Minhas, MD, chief of autism services.
Bristol Press
Mayor's Back to School Pencil Hunt returns
BRISTOL – The Mayor's Back to School Pencil Hunt returns for the fifth year to Muzzy Field on Aug. 25, offering children the chance to win back to school supplies. The Pencil Hunt, open for Pre-K to 8th grade students, will be held Thursday, Aug. 25 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Muzzy Field. Participants will be divided up by grade level to hunt for pencils spread across the field.
Bristol Press
Bristol Board of Police Commissioners recognized service that went above and beyond
BRISTOL – The Bristol Board of Police Commissioners recognized service above and beyond the call of duty Tuesday with recognitions presented to a pair of area residents, a pair of officers for their investigative skills and a third officer for their implementation of a unique database. Johnny Cortez and...
Bristol Press
Bristol Arts and Innovation Magnet School holding tours, presentation
BRISTOL – Over a thousand individuals have walked through the halls of Bristol Arts and Innovation Magnet School as part of a pair of tours held in the refinished former Bristol High School and Memorial Boulevard School over the last two weeks, estimated Bristol Public Schools officials. “It’s been...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bristol Press
Local woman makes life saving donation
BRISTOL – A local woman, Shyanna Mohagel, recently made a life saving donation of bone marrow for a seven-year-old girl with leukemia. Mohagel, who lives in Bristol and works at the Sons of Italy in Southington as a bartender, signed up with the National Marrow Donor program when she was in college at the University of New Haven in 2017. At the time, she said, the football team was taking sign-ups and she and her sorority sisters registered and sent in a cheek swab.
Bristol Press
Aline E. Towne (Greenier)
Aline E. Towne (Greenier), 90, of Bristol, widower of John J. "Jack" Towne, passed to heaven peacefully on Aug. 15, 2022. She was born in Limestone, ME on Oct. 29, 1931, daughter of the late Lenwood and Angelique (Parent) Greenier. Aline worked for many years as a secretary for the...
Bristol Press
Bristol police continues to look for quality canine officers
BRISTOL – In memory of the late Philip Vonella, a Bristol police commissioner, Unico member and Building Code Board of Appeals member, Operation Opioid will be returning as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit to help in funding the Bristol Police Department’s continuing need for quality canine officers. Vonella’s daughter, Kristi...
Bristol Press
Connecticut Paranormal Research Society is coming to Plymouth
PLYMOUTH – The founders of the Connecticut Paranormal Research Society are coming to town hall Oct. 6, and Terryville Public Library has opened registration for their program. The program will discuss past cases and their history with Ed and Lorraine Warren. The program will be held from 6 to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bristol Press
State leaders draw parallels between human and animal abuse during visit to Humane Society Wednesday
NEWINGTON - State officials made a special visit to the Connecticut Humane Society Wednesday morning to spotlight its good works and to raise awareness about the correlation between human and animal abuse. Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz was joined by State Dept. of Agriculture (DOAG) Commissioner Bryan Hurlburt, Dept. of Children...
Bristol Press
State Department of Education Commissioner's Back-To-School Meeting highlights goals
BERLIN – Governor Ned Lamont met with school superintendents from across Connecticut at the annual State Department of Education Commissioners Back-To-School Meeting in Berlin. The gathering which began with a light breakfast and networking at Berlin High School gave state and local school officials an opportunity to discuss items...
Bristol Press
Pooch Plunge will close out the season at Rockwell Park Pool
BRISTOL – The Pooch Plunge will close out the season at the Rockwell Park Pool this Monday, Aug. 22, giving visitors’ four-legged friends a chance to swim, splash and have fun in a “doggy only pool party.”. The 11th Annual Pooch Plunge will be held, rain or...
Bristol Press
Bristol Animal Shelter is taking part in the 2022 Clear the Shelters initiative
BRISTOL – As the mission to find forever homes for Bristol’s canine population continues to be a challenge, the Bristol Animal Shelter is taking part in the 2022 Clear the Shelters initiative, led by the NBCUniversal Local division. Clear the Shelters is a nationwide animal welfare donation and...
Bristol Press
Bristol Public Schools Board of Education is preparing for new school year
BRISTOL – The Bristol Public Schools Board of Education is preparing for the school year to start Aug. 29. “What a difference a year makes,” said BPS Board Chair Jennifer Dube. “Last year’s start of school was full of uneasiness and continued unknowns. This year, we are starting without hindrances. We are starting with a brand new school (BAIMS). We are starting our Reimagining Plan and we are starting stronger and wiser than before.”
Bristol Press
Bristol police report two arrests in connection with street takeover in June
BRISTOL – Police on Wednesday said they made two arrests in connection with the street takeover reported in June, with more arrests expected. Those charged included Loya Lewis, 19, and Kylie Morrison, 21, of Chicopee, Massachusetts. They are each free from custody and are expected to appear in New Britain Superior Court on Sept. 6.
Bristol Press
Plainville man killed in motorcycle crash
EAST HARTFORD – A Plainville man was killed in a motorcycle crash in East Hartford on Thursday. State police on Friday identified the victim as Glenn Pelletier, of Broad Street in Plainville. He was 51 years old. State police said Pelletier, driving a 2005 Harley Davidson, was driving in...
Bristol Press
Manchester woman sentenced for embezzling money from Bristol business
BRISTOL - A Manchester woman has received probation for embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from a local motorcycle business. Kerri Kowalski, 41, was sentenced on Tuesday in New Britain Superior Court. The sentence she received includes no prison time. Instead, the 41-year-old was sentenced to five years of probation...
Comments / 0