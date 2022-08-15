Read full article on original website
Vischer Ferry VFD mourns Clifton Park crash victim
The Vischer Ferry Volunteer Fire Company is mourning the tragic loss of Ladies Auxiliary member Michele Heffern, who died after a hit-and-run crash in Clifton Park Thursday afternoon.
WNYT
Saratoga County woman charged for fatal crash in March
A woman is now facing charges in connection with a deadly crash in Saratoga County. The crash happened in March on Hop City Road in Ballston. Adrianne Liedel, 20, of Milton is charged with vehicular manslaughter and vehicular assault. Police say 72-year old Harold Townsend of Ballston died in the...
Man charged in fatal Clifton Park hit-and-run
The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office has charged a man in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened in Clifton Park on August 18. Lawrence Dippold, 77, of Clifton Park, has been charged with leaving the scene of a personal injury incident resulting in death, which is a felony.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Driver sought in fatal hit-and-run in Clifton Park, deputies say
Saratoga County sheriff's deputies on Thursday were looking for the driver of a pickup truck they say was involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of a 64-year-old female pedestrian in Clifton Park. Killed in the crash on Vischer Ferry Road at Ray Road was Michele Heffern...
suncommunitynews.com
Fatal motorcycle crash in Lake George under investigation
LAKE GEORGE | A late-night motorcycle crash on Route 9 has claimed one person’s life and remained under investigation Friday. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to the single-vehicle accident in the area of Burch Avenue at about 10:40 p.m. Aug. 18. “The operator was pronounced deceased at...
NEWS10 ABC
Hudson Falls PD looking for missing transgender teen
HUDSON FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Hudson Falls Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding Tayevion McIntosh, 17, who has been missing for over a week. On Aug. 11, McIntosh left home on foot and has not returned. Police said they may have run away.
WNYT
Cars stolen, damaged from Manheim Albany
NewsChannel 13 has learned that two vehicles were stolen and another was damaged at Manheim Albany. A spokesperson tells us no one was injured and all the vehicles have been recovered. The dealership says they are working closely with Saratoga County Sheriff’s Department as they investigate.
Missing teen in Washington County
Zoey Johnson, 16, is actively missing, says the Washington County Sheriff's Office. She was last seen on Hinds Road in Argyle, wearing a black hoodie with a picture of Chester Bennington (late vocalist of Lincoln Park) on it.
Amsterdam man accused of assault after car crash
An Amsterdam man is facing charges after a car crashed into a scooter.
WNYT
Greenwich arson suspect pleads guilty
The man accused of setting the fire that destroyed a historic building in Greenwich entered a surprise guilty plea Friday afternoon. Mark Mulholland reports that John Fox admitted to starting the February fire that chased more than a dozen tenants from their Main Street apartment building. Police arrested Fox after...
WNYT
Police investigating Troy shooting
A shooting in Troy is under investigation. Police say one person was shot Thursday night on Fifth Avenue near Rensselaer Street. Police say there is no ongoing threat to the community. They say the victim was found at a local hospital and their condition is not known.
Two NYRA employees found with 200 grams of cocaine, police say
A police raid of an NYRA dorm residence on Thursday allegedly presented possession of 200 ounces of cocaine.
Queensbury man accused of shooting gun inside home
The Warren County Sheriff's Office arrested Kevin Conlon, 39 of Queensbury on Wednesday. Deputies were called to Colonial Court for reports of a domestic dispute where someone had fired a gun inside a home.
suncommunitynews.com
Driver complicates DWI with alleged assault
LAKE GEORGE | Warren County Sheriff's deputies arrested a Corinth woman early Wednesday morning for allegedly driving while intoxicated. At about 4:30 a.m. Aug. 17, the Sheriff's Office was notified of a possibly intoxicated driver in the vicinity of Route 9N near I-87 Exit 21 in Lake George. Officers were dispatched to the location and quickly located the vehicle in a nearby parking area.
Amsterdam woman charged after fatally striking bicyclist
An Amsterdam woman is facing four traffic ticket charges after a car accident that killed a bicyclist.
Young Granville man arrested for burglary
After damaging property and stealing alcohol from two different residencies in Hebron, John J. Younger, 23, was arrested on criminal counts of burglary, larceny and mischief, Washington County Sheriff's say. Younger was arraigned on August 17.
WRGB
Motorcyclist dies in crash involving other vehicle in Wilton
WILTON, NY (WRGB) — According to the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office, a Gansevoort man has died after a Friday morning crash. On Sunday, the sheriff's office confirmed the motorcyclist as 31-year-old Jeffrey Leighton. Back on August 12th, just before 9:00 AM, Leighton was involved in a crash with another...
Vermonter allegedly tries to sell stolen motorcycle
A Rutland City man with several in-state warrants was accused of trying to sell a stolen motorcycle, police said Thursday.
Victim identified in fatal Wilton motorcycle crash
The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office has named the victim of a fatal motorcycle in Wilton on August 12. The motorcyclist has been identified as Jeffrey Leighton, 31, of Gansevoort.
Troy man sentenced in 2021 shooting of 12-year-old
A Troy man was sentenced to 15 years behind bars on Thursday in connection with the 2021 drive-by shooting of Matthew Rivera.
