WNYT

Saratoga County woman charged for fatal crash in March

A woman is now facing charges in connection with a deadly crash in Saratoga County. The crash happened in March on Hop City Road in Ballston. Adrianne Liedel, 20, of Milton is charged with vehicular manslaughter and vehicular assault. Police say 72-year old Harold Townsend of Ballston died in the...
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Man charged in fatal Clifton Park hit-and-run

The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office has charged a man in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened in Clifton Park on August 18. Lawrence Dippold, 77, of Clifton Park, has been charged with leaving the scene of a personal injury incident resulting in death, which is a felony.
CLIFTON PARK, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Driver sought in fatal hit-and-run in Clifton Park, deputies say

Saratoga County sheriff's deputies on Thursday were looking for the driver of a pickup truck they say was involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of a 64-year-old female pedestrian in Clifton Park. Killed in the crash on Vischer Ferry Road at Ray Road was Michele Heffern...
CLIFTON PARK, NY
County
Saratoga County, NY
Saratoga County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Gansevoort, NY
Wilton, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Wilton, NY
suncommunitynews.com

Fatal motorcycle crash in Lake George under investigation

LAKE GEORGE | A late-night motorcycle crash on Route 9 has claimed one person’s life and remained under investigation Friday. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to the single-vehicle accident in the area of Burch Avenue at about 10:40 p.m. Aug. 18. “The operator was pronounced deceased at...
LAKE GEORGE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Hudson Falls PD looking for missing transgender teen

HUDSON FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Hudson Falls Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding Tayevion McIntosh, 17, who has been missing for over a week. On Aug. 11, McIntosh left home on foot and has not returned. Police said they may have run away.
HUDSON FALLS, NY
WNYT

Cars stolen, damaged from Manheim Albany

NewsChannel 13 has learned that two vehicles were stolen and another was damaged at Manheim Albany. A spokesperson tells us no one was injured and all the vehicles have been recovered. The dealership says they are working closely with Saratoga County Sheriff’s Department as they investigate.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Greenwich arson suspect pleads guilty

The man accused of setting the fire that destroyed a historic building in Greenwich entered a surprise guilty plea Friday afternoon. Mark Mulholland reports that John Fox admitted to starting the February fire that chased more than a dozen tenants from their Main Street apartment building. Police arrested Fox after...
GREENWICH, NY
WNYT

Police investigating Troy shooting

A shooting in Troy is under investigation. Police say one person was shot Thursday night on Fifth Avenue near Rensselaer Street. Police say there is no ongoing threat to the community. They say the victim was found at a local hospital and their condition is not known.
TROY, NY
Public Safety
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
suncommunitynews.com

Driver complicates DWI with alleged assault

LAKE GEORGE | Warren County Sheriff's deputies arrested a Corinth woman early Wednesday morning for allegedly driving while intoxicated. At about 4:30 a.m. Aug. 17, the Sheriff's Office was notified of a possibly intoxicated driver in the vicinity of Route 9N near I-87 Exit 21 in Lake George. Officers were dispatched to the location and quickly located the vehicle in a nearby parking area.
WARREN COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Young Granville man arrested for burglary

After damaging property and stealing alcohol from two different residencies in Hebron, John J. Younger, 23, was arrested on criminal counts of burglary, larceny and mischief, Washington County Sheriff's say. Younger was arraigned on August 17.
GRANVILLE, NY
WRGB

Motorcyclist dies in crash involving other vehicle in Wilton

WILTON, NY (WRGB) — According to the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office, a Gansevoort man has died after a Friday morning crash. On Sunday, the sheriff's office confirmed the motorcyclist as 31-year-old Jeffrey Leighton. Back on August 12th, just before 9:00 AM, Leighton was involved in a crash with another...
