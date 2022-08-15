ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Kevin Harvick Confesses to Coming Within Half a Second of a Monumental Gaffe

By John Moriello
Sportscasting
Sportscasting
 4 days ago

It took just two races to erase nearly two years of questions about what’s happened to Kevin Harvick . Back-to-back wins at Michigan and Richmond did more than just shut down the talk about his 65 consecutive NASCAR Cup Series starts without a victory. Those races have shifted the conversation to whether we must rate Harvick as the favorite to win the championship.

Had the Richmond race gone one lap longer, though, we might all be talking about how the longtime NASCAR star gave one away to Christopher Bell and how it surely confirmed the decline fans have been discussing until last week.

Kevin Harvick is making a statement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3euyax_0hHuBwBK00
Kevin Harvick celebrates after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway on Aug. 14, 2022, in Richmond, Virginia. | Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Given that 15 drivers have done it this season, we’ll spare the cliche about how winning in the NASCAR Cup Series is tough. On the other hand, winning twice in eight days on drastically different ovals is a different matter. Kevin Harvick followed the victory at two-mile Michigan International Speedway by winning on the three-quarter-mile track at Richmond Raceway.

Doing so constitutes a statement. Chase Elliott may own four victories and a nearly insurmountable lead in the regular-season points race, but even that doesn’t establish the Hendrick Motorsports star and 2020 series champion as the favorite.

Harvick’s two victories late in the season far outweigh four finishes of 30 th or worse earlier and qualify him as a contender to reach the Championship 4 for the first time since 2019.

Kevin Harvick nearly gave the Richmond victory to Christopher Bell

As was the case a week early at Michigan when he never led until the final 38 laps, Kevin Harvick was a late arrival at Richmond. He didn’t lead until Lap 334 of the scheduled 400 and went out front for good on Lap 353.

Chris Buescher held down second place nearly the whole time but couldn’t close in on the lead. Running on tires 11 laps newer than Harvick’s No. 4 Ford, Christopher Bell moved into second on Lap 396 and charged hard in cutting Harvick’s advantage from nearly two seconds to under half a second at the checkered flag.

Neither Bell nor the winner realized at the time just how much easier Harvick was making it for the No. 20 Toyota to create a close finish.

“I knew he was coming, but I forgot to shift down the front straightaway the last time,” Harvick told NBC Sports immediately after the race. “I was not paying attention, and he got closer than he should have.

“I made a mistake there a couple laps doing the same thing. I wasn’t shifting on the back, and I was shifting in the front. There was a lot going on, and (I) made a couple mistakes, let him get too close.”

One more lap might have meant Bell completing his day in Victory Lane.

Like Sportscasting on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter @sportscasting19 and subscribe to our YouTube channel .

Got a question or observation about racing? Sportscasting’s John Moriello does a mailbag column each Friday. Write to him at JohnM@Sportscasting.com.

RELATED: Kevin Harvick Shifts Unwanted Attention Onto Chris Buescher and Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

The post Kevin Harvick Confesses to Coming Within Half a Second of a Monumental Gaffe appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Richmond, VA
Richmond, VA
Sports
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Sports
Outsider.com

LOOK: Kyle Busch’s Wife, Samantha, Speaks Out Following Thursday’s Mall of America Shooting

As a scary scene developed in Minnesota’s Mall of America, NASCAR’s Kyle Busch guided his family to safety. Thankfully, the entire incident in the shopping center ended without injuries. Busch escorted his wife Samantha and their son Brexton out of the danger zone. However, Samantha is sharing the terrifying details of the frighteningly traumatic ordeal.
MINNESOTA STATE
FanSided

NASCAR: 3 drivers who are the future faces of the sport

The 2022 NASCAR season has seen 15 different winners and new faces in the spotlight. Here are three names to watch as future faces of the sport. The Gen 7 car has proven to produce the parity NASCAR was searching for when the sport planned its return to stock. The 2022 Cup Series season has seen 15 drivers win at least one race thus far, creating a scenario that could result in the first regular season with more than 16 different winners.
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Disappointing Kurt Busch News

Kurt Busch will remain sidelined through the remainder of the regular season. The NASCAR driver confirmed Thursday via a Twitter statement that he won't compete this weekend or next weekend in the season's final two races at Watkins Glen and Daytona in hopes of returning at full strength for the playoffs.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Buescher
Person
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
Person
Kevin Harvick
Person
Chase Elliott
FanSided

NASCAR: The only winner not locked into the playoffs

Of the 15 drivers who have won a NASCAR Cup Series race so far in 2022, 14 have clinched a spot in the upcoming playoffs. There are just two races remaining in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series regular season, but with 15 drivers having already won this year, there is still a chance that there will end up being more winners (17) than playoff spots (16).
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: Kurt Busch announcement seals four playoff spots

The announcement that Kurt Busch won’t be competing in the final two races of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series regular season locked up four playoff berths. During the few days off between this past Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway and the upcoming race weekend at Watkins Glen International, four more drivers have clinched playoff berths simply because of an announcement.
MOTORSPORTS
Racing News

NASCAR Rules Update: Wraps and Windshields (August 2022)

New NASCAR rules regarding the race car wrap and windows. In late July, Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch were disqualified after Pocono Raceway. Hamlin won the event while his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate finished 2nd. Details were released shortly after noting that a piece of tape was the reason for...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hendrick Motorsports#Richmond Raceway
FanSided

NASCAR: How Chase Elliott can clinch the regular season title

Just two races remain until the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs begin. But Chase Elliott could clinch the regular season championship a week early. The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season has been one of unrivaled parity, producing 15 different winners through 24 races. But amid the parity and chaos, Chase Elliott...
MOTORSPORTS
Racing News

Watkins Glen TV Schedule: August 2022 (NASCAR)

This weekend, NASCAR goes road course racing in New York. Watkins Glen International is set to host the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series and ARCA Menards Series. View the Watkins Glen tv schedule for NASCAR weekend below. NASCAR Cup Series. Purse: $6,664,145. NASCAR Xfinity Series. Purse: $1,159,436. Watkins Glen. TV...
MOTORSPORTS
Racing News

Watkins Glen Qualifying Order: August 2022 (NASCAR)

NASCAR qualifying order for Watkins Glen International. This weekend, NASCAR goes road course racing in Watkins Glen, New York. Watkins Glen International is set to host the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series and ARCA Menards Series. View the NASCAR qualifying order for Watkins Glen International below. The metric for the...
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
Sportscasting

Sportscasting

199K+
Followers
31K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it’s happening in the world of sports, then we’re on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you’ll find anywhere online.

 https://www.sportscasting.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy