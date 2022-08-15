Shakira is reportedly determined to move to Miami and leave Barcelona behind

Rumors of Shakira moving back to Miami are fueling. According to sources, the 45-year-old Colombian superstar wants to leave Barcelona behind and start from scratch while living full-time in Miami, as reported by Page Six .

Shakira is having a hard time in Spain, besides going through a split and custody battle with Gerard Piqué, the singer is also facing up to eight years in jail for alleged tax fraud, and her dad is going through health issues.

According to the publication, Douglas Elliman’s realtor Ana Lourdes Martinez believes Shakira has “refuge” in her waterfront mansion. “Miami is her home,” Martinez, a friend of the Mebarak family, told The Post . “Her parents live here; her brother lives here, and her niece and nephew, too. She doesn’t have any family in Spain. It’s a different environment from Barcelona.”

In June, a journalist of Televisión Española claimed that the “Waka Waka” singer wants to move to Florida, but the Barcelona Club athlete refused to allow her to leave Spain with their kids and sign the necessary paperwork giving her permission

The singer’s decision to leave Barcelona surfaced after creepy messages were left right outside her family home. The local police haven’t been able to locate the person who vandalized the property.

As reported by the newspaper, the soccer player is worried that if his kids spend a lot of time away, it might hurt their relationship with their paternal grandparents, as they live next door to their home. “The relationship between them is very tense, very distant, and the negotiations are going to be very hard,” says the journalist.

As per Reuters , the stars announced the end of their relationship via their PR agency. “We regret to confirm that we are parting ways. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thank you for your understanding.”